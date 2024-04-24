Madison International Stock Fund Q1 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

Alistair Berg

Market Overview

The MSCI ACWI ex-US Index was up 4.69% in the first quarter with a mixture of positive and negative elements. The leading geographic region was Japan, and the worst return came from the Pacific ex-Japan region. Performance of Economic Sectors were mixed as well. The best performance came from Information Technology while the worst was Consumer Staples.

There continued to be a significant negative influence from macroeconomic considerations, such as inflation and central bank monetary policy, as well as geopolitical situations, namely Ukraine and the Middle East, that persisted in elevating risk during the quarter.

In foreign currency markets, the value of the U.S. Dollar ended towards recent highs relative to other major currencies. A delicate balance exists whereby a hawkish policy stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve can send the Dollar stronger, but during periods when market sentiment turns to a loosening stance, foreign currencies appreciate.

Portfolio Performance Review

The Madison International Stock Fund (Class Y) underperformed the MSCI ACWI ex-US index in the first quarter. Two of the five regions that make up the index contributed to relative performance, led by Europe (Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGF)(OTCPK:LZAGY), ASML (ASML)) because of a positive stock selection effect and North America (Manulife (MFC)), where all effects were positive. Conversely, Japan (Sony (SONY), Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY)(OTCPK:MRAAF)) and Emerging Markets (Alibaba (BABA)) led the underperformance, due mostly to negative stock selection effect.

From a sector perspective, most of the underperformance came from Financials (HDFC Bank (HDB), AIA Group (OTCPK:AAIGF)(OTCPK:AAGIY)). Out of the four underperforming sectors, negative stock selection and having no allocation to Japanese Financials drove relative performance. The seven outperforming sectors were led by Healthcare (Lonza Group) and Industrials (Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)(OTCPK:EADSY), KION Group (OTCPK:KIGRY)(OTCPK:KNNGF)), mostly due to positive stock selection effect. Cash had a slightly negative impact because of positive index performance.

Performance data shown represents past performance. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so that fund shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Past performance does not guarantee future results and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Visit Madison Funds or call 800.877.6089 to obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end. Madison’s International Equity Team assumed management of the fund on 3/1/21. Click to enlarge

Market Outlook And Portfolio Strategy

From a macroeconomic perspective, monetary policy and the course of interest rates remain a major influence on the growth of international economies and the state of their equity markets. Inflation remains an issue. Although down from its peak, inflation has resisted further declines just above the central banks’ targets. Last quarter, a “soft-landing” was perceived likely, but currently the balance of risks has shifted towards economic growth being too strong to allow rates to ease. Hence, the “higher for longer” motto for interest rates.

While most Developed Market central banks are following a monetary path similar to that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, two outliers have broken ranks: Switzerland, which having managed its economic affairs in its usual disciplined manner has been able to be first to cut rates, while Japan has only recently and belatedly tightened. Emerging countries generally attacked inflation earlier and are now just awaiting a Fed pivot lower to begin stimulating their economies.

The tragic military situations in Ukraine and the Middle East have persisted without any sign of possible resolution and remain a potential geopolitical risk. Irrespective of these risk circumstances, we search for independent factors, such as technological innovation, most recently in the form of AI neural nets, robotics, and digitization, that can allow us to drive portfolio returns. It is fundamental to our investment strategy to focus on identifying strong companies that can generate their own favorable growth prospects and to select stocks of these well-run firms that we deem most attractive. Our portfolio construction framework is primarily used to manage risks in the international sphere. We intend to continue to consistently implement our long-held gameplan.

Respectfully,

Thomas Tibbles | Patrick Tan | Alyssa Rudakas