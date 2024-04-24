Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the last twelve months, investors applauded as the S&P 500 climbed over 21%.

Unfortunately, investors in AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) don’t have much to clap about. Shares in that company are down nearly 8% over the trailing twelve months.

The poor results are in part due to slowing sales of AZN’s Covid-19 vaccine. However, investors looking past that transitory headwind will find there is much to like about the company’s prospects.

AZN has a strong pipeline, the company has won a number of recent approvals, and the company is adding to its list of prospective blockbusters with a bevy of acquisitions.

Developments in 2024

AZN began the year with an approval in China for Beyfortus, a drug used for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants. Towards the end of March, the drug was also approved in Japan for the same indications.

In the middle of February, Tagrisso was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with specific mutations.

Tagrisso is a targeted therapy used in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of cancers that are positive for the T790M mutation in the gene coding for EGFR or for activating EGFR mutations.

In a separate Phase 3 trial, Tagrisso provided significant benefits for patients with unresectable, Stage III EGFRm nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following chemoradiotherapy.

Worldwide, approximately 2.4 million people are diagnosed with lung cancer, and nearly a quarter of a million lung cancer cases are diagnosed in the US annually. NSCLC accounts for about 80% of all of those cases.

Tagrisso is the first EGFR inhibitor and targeted treatment to exhibit progression-free survival in stage III for this classification of cancers.

On the 19th of February, in a partnership with Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca also earned approval for datopotamab deruxtecan, a treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic (NSCLC). To be treated with the drug, patients must have previously received systemic therapy.

That same day, in a deal valued at $1.1 billion, AZN acquired Icosavax.

Icosavax adds IVX-A12, a vaccine in stage III vaccine trials for respiratory syncytial virus ('RSV') and human metapneumovirus ('hMPV').

This follows strong results for the vaccine in Phase two trials. There are no treatments or preventative therapy for hMPV, and there are no combination vaccines for RSV.

Towards the end of February, in a deal valued at up to $1.0 billion, with up to an additional $200 million dependent on certain contingent payments, AZN acquired Gracell Biotechnologies.

Gracell is a Chinese company that targets cancer and autoimmune drug development.

With the deal, AZN brought CD19, a T-cell therapy, and GC012F, a potential treatment for multiple myeloma, hematological malignancies, and autoimmune diseases, into AstraZeneca’s pipeline.

Early this month, the FDA approved AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu for the treatment of metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors that have failed prior treatment. Enhertu is involved in nine phase III projects and is the first HER2-directed treatment with a tumor-agnostic indication.

AZN is also acquiring Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at up to $2.4 billion.

Fusion develops next-generation radiopharmaceuticals that deliver radioactive isotopes directly to cancer cells.

The deal will add actinium-225, a potential treatment for a wide variety of cancers, including prostate, breast, colon, melanoma, and lymphoma cancers, to AstraZeneca’s drug portfolio.

Fusion Investor Presentation

Fusion’s FPI-2265, currently in Phase II trials, is a potential new treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and is a particularly promising potential addition to AZN’s portfolio. FPI-2265 could garner $1 billion in peak annual sales.

Fusion also adds three early-stage candidates into AZN’s pipeline: FPI-1434, FPI-2068 and FPI-2059.

The latter two treatments are alpha therapies designed to use a small molecule to target and deliver actinium-225 to tumor sites. They are prospective treatments for Ewing sarcoma cancers, neuroendocrine differentiated prostate, gastric, colorectal, pancreatic, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

FPI-1434 is an antibody-based targeted alpha therapy with potential to treat solid tumors.

Also, in a deal valued at up to $1.05 billion, AstraZeneca is acquiring Amolyt Pharma. Amolyt’s AZP-3601, a therapeutic peptide with a novel mechanism of action designed to treat hypoparathyroidism, is currently in a Phase III trial.

With nearly a quarter million people diagnosed with hypoparathyroidism in the U.S. and European Union, it ranks as one of the largest known rare diseases.

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

AstraZeneca’s debt is A rated. At the end of 2023, AZN held cash and equivalents of $5.96 billion. Total debt was $28.6 billion, an improvement from the $29.2 billion the company held at the end of 2022.

AstraZeneca pays dividends twice a year. Last year, with an annual dividend payment of $1.46 per share, AZN paid $0.99 in February and $0.47 in August.

The stock yields 2.87% with a payout ratio of 80% and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 0.70%. Early this month, the company announced that it would increase the annual dividend payout by 7%.

AZN’s forward P/E of 17.73x is well below the stock’s average P/E over the last 5 years of 19.62x. The stock’s 5-year PEG ratio is estimated at 0.87x. That’s well below AstraZeneca’s average PEG ratio over the last 5 years of 1.25x.

Although much of this variation in valuation may be attributed to the surge in revenue related to sales of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, the P/E and PEG ratio indicate AZN is trading at a reasonable valuation level.

AstraZeneca currently trades for $70.19 a share. The 13 analysts that follow AZN have an average 12-month price target of $79.95. Seven rate AZN as a strong buy, four as a buy, and 2 analysts have a hold on the stock.

Is AZN A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Despite a marked slowdown in sales of the company’s COVID vaccine, AZN’s total revenue increased by 6% and core EPS adjusted for exchange rates jumped by 15% in FY 2024.

Excluding COVID-19 medicines, Q4 total revenue increased by 16%.

AstraZeneca has 178 projects in its pipeline, including 17 new molecular entities in the firm’s late-stage pipeline, along with 3 new molecular entities under review.

The company has 27 late-stage programs and hopes to have up to 15 new products by the end of this decade.

AZN has a long list of drugs that should drive growth, including Tagrisso, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Farxiga, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Fasenra, and Crestor.

Analysts project AstraZeneca will generate mid-teens earnings growth in 2024 and 2025. Growth in net income through this decade is forecast in a range of 9% to 14% annually.

AstraZeneca has some of the best research and development productivity in large-cap pharma...

Luyi Guo, analyst, Janus Henderson Investors

I believe the stock’s current valuation provides a reasonable margin of safety, and I rate AZN as a BUY.

In my estimation, the sole negative when considering AZN as an investment is that the dividend is likely to grow at an anemic pace for the foreseeable future. As one that focuses on dividends, this limits the size of the position I’m willing to take in the company. However, I did initiate a position in AZN earlier this year.