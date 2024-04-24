IGBH: Great Product But Late Cycle For It

Nick Daly/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the past few years, everyone should have hedged interest rate risk. Easy to say, of course, with hindsight. I don't think anyone in their right mind expected the magnitude and extent of the duration bear market we ultimately went through, but here we are. Certain ETFs were designed for that environment by hedging interest rate risk while maintaining credit risk. And you know what? Maybe interest rate risk needs to still be hedged. If that's the case, then the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) is worth considering as part of your bond portfolio.

IGBH is an ETF managed by BlackRock that seeks to track the investment results of an index designed to mitigate the interest rate risk of a portfolio composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities greater than ten years. The ETF was launched on July 22, 2015, and it has a net expense ratio of 0.14%. The ETF's benchmark is the BlackRock Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond Index. IGBH has a 30-day SEC yield of 4.49%. The fund's net assets are over $108 million.

While IGBH offers exposure to long-term corporate U.S. investment-grade bonds, its distinct advantage lies in its ability to mitigate interest rate risk. This makes it a suitable option for investors who wish to manage interest rate risk or express a view on credit spreads.

Unpacking the Holdings of IGBH

A closer look at the holdings of IGBH reveals a diverse range of assets. The fund holds various securities, with the majority of its holdings concentrated in the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB), which accounts for 91% of the fund's holdings. Other significant holdings include cash collateral and various swaps, each with varying maturity dates and values. These holdings play a crucial role in the fund's strategy to neutralize interest rate risk.

Looking into the Sector Composition of IGBH

The sector composition of IGBH is a critical factor in understanding the fund's exposure to various industry sectors. The fund's most significant exposure is to the Consumer Non-Cyclical sector through IGLB, which accounts for 19% of the fund's holdings. Other sectors included in IGLB portfolio are Electric, Communications, and Technology.

Peer Comparison: IGBH Vs. IGLB

The easiest comp to show the power of the interest rate hedging of IGBH is through IGLB itself. When we look at the performance of the two, it's not even close.

Unlike IGBH, which mitigates interest rate risk, IGLB does not employ any interest rate hedging strategy. Therefore, its performance is more sensitive to changes in interest rates.

The Pros and Cons of Investing in IGBH

Investing in IGBH comes with its own set of advantages and potential drawbacks. One of the primary benefits is the fund's strategy to mitigate interest rate risk. This is particularly beneficial in a rising interest rate environment, as it can provide a level of protection against the negative impact of rising rates on bond prices.

On the downside, the fund's use of derivatives may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. This could potentially expose the fund to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party in the transaction will not fulfill its contractual obligation. Additionally, the fund's performance could be negatively impacted if its hedging transactions are not effective.

Concluding Thoughts: To Invest or Not to Invest in IGBH

In conclusion, the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF presents a compelling investment option for those interested in gaining exposure to long-term corporate U.S. investment-grade bonds while mitigating interest rate risk. While the fund's strategy of hedging against interest rate risk can provide a level of protection in a rising interest rate environment, potential investors should also be aware of the risks associated with investing in this ETF. These include the fund's use of derivatives, which may increase volatility, and the potential for counterparty risk.

I think this is a great fund, but I'm not sure how much more it can really outperform. I suspect we switch from interest rate risk to credit risk, in which case interest rates likely would fall in response relative to credit. Good fund though overall.