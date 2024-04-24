A FedEx truck travels down a freeway while on route. slobo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As a dividend growth-focused contributor here on Seeking Alpha, I have touted the appeal to dividend growth investing on numerous occasions over the years. This may raise questions for some readers.

Is this simply because I like dividends? No, although I do appreciate them.

Maybe it's because I'm selling a guru course of some sort? Negative.

What you see is what you get with me. I believe in the merits of owning dividend growth stocks. For what I mean, let's go over one powerful graphic below.

Hartford Funds - The Power of Dividends

As a class, dividend growers and initiators of the S&P 500 index (SP500) generated 10.2% average annual total returns from 1973 to 2023 per Hartford Funds. For context, a period like this one is generally considered an investing lifetime. This was enough to parlay a $1,000 investment into $141,000 with dividends reinvested. That was more than 3x of the $44,000 that the same investment amount put into an equal-weighted S&P 500 index would have grown into over that time with dividends reinvested.

Aside from the potentially reliable stream of dividend income that consistent dividend growers can provide, the results above show they tend to outperform the market. This is likely because for a company to pay a dividend that grows over time, the fundamentals must remain strong. When fundamentals are healthy (e.g., earnings growth, corporate credit ratings, etc.), the biggest risk in investing is significantly reduced: Bankruptcy.

One dividend grower that has narrowly outperformed the S&P 500 in recent years is FedEx (NYSE:FDX). When I last covered the company in June 2019 with a buy rating, I appreciated the investment-grade balance sheet, track record of earnings growth, and valuation.

Dividend Channel

In that time, shares have gone on to deliver nearly 86% cumulative total returns - - equivalent to a 13.7% compound annual growth rate. This was slightly ahead of the 13.5% compound annual growth rate posted by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) over that same time.

As I'll discuss shortly, the same reasons that I liked FedEx five years ago remain in place after the most recent third-quarter earnings report from late last month. Please allow me to highlight the company's financial results and valuation to explain why I'm keeping my buy rating.

Navigating Industry Headwinds With Cost Savings

FedEx Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release

FedEx's financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 29 were a mixed bag. The company's revenue declined by 1.9% year-over-year to $21.7 billion during the quarter. For context, this missed the analyst consensus by $380 million per Seeking Alpha.

According to CEO Raj Subramaniam's opening remarks during the Q3 2024 Earnings Call, improved home delivery volumes at FedEx Ground were only partially offset by weakness within Ground economy. This is what helped to lead the segment's revenue higher by 0.5% over the year-ago period to $8.7 billion in the fiscal third quarter.

Strength in FedEx Ground was slightly more than countered by continued softness in the company's Express and Freight segments for the fiscal third quarter.

Express segment revenue fell 2.4% year-over-year to $10.1 billion during the fiscal third quarter. This was because of a mix toward lower revenue deferred and e-commerce products, as well as volume softness.

FedEx's Freight segment experienced a 2.8% decrease in revenue to $2.1 billion in the fiscal third quarter. Subramaniam cited lower fuel surcharges due to cheaper gas prices for the quarter and lower weight per shipment as reasons behind the topline decline.

Initially, a topline miss isn't what I like to see from one of my investments (FedEx is 0.9% of my portfolio). However, digging beneath the surface level, I think these results were fine.

This is because, even as revenue dipped for the third straight quarter per CFO John Dietrich, operating income grew and margins expanded. FedEx's adjusted diluted EPS surged 13.2% higher over the year-ago period to $3.86 during the fiscal third quarter. That came in $0.38 above the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha.

This suggests the company is making progress on its DRIVE cost-savings effort that was announced last April. These cost-cutting measures helped FedEx's non-GAAP net profit margin to climb by 90 basis points to 6.2% in the fiscal third quarter. With a quarter remaining in fiscal year 2024, the company expects $1.8 billion of cost savings for the period. For more perspective, $550 million of that was for the fiscal third quarter. That is how adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher as revenue fell.

As the company seeks more profit optimization opportunities, it expects to realize another $2.2 billion in savings for fiscal year 2025. The other component of FedEx's cost savings is Network 2.0, which is underway in more than 50 locations, with dozens more to come yet this calendar year. These overhauls to the company's structure are expected to lead to an additional $2 billion in annual savings by fiscal year 2027.

Looking forward, that is why I believe the FAST Graphs analyst consensus for double-digit annual adjusted diluted EPS growth in fiscal years 2025 and 2026 is attainable. That's especially the case when accounting for the new $5 billion share repurchase program that was authorized by the Board of Directors. This adds to the $600 million that was remaining under the 2021 authorization for $5 billion. Improved profitability and a lower share count will be the predominant drivers for the company's bottom-line growth for the foreseeable future.

FedEx also remains financially solid. For perspective, the company's interest coverage ratio was 14.6 through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2024 (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all details were sourced from FedEx's Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release and FedEx's Q3 2024 Earnings Call).

FedEx Could Be Discounted By Double-Digits

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Aside from fundamentals, shares of FedEx look to be undervalued here.

Shares of FedEx could be worth $306 for this fiscal year. That is arrived at by assuming the P/E ratio holds around the 10-year normal of 15.4 per FAST Graphs. Seeing as the company's fundamentals picture looks to be relatively similar to the past, I think this can reasonably be extrapolated forward.

The other half of this fair value assumption is the earnings input. The market is usually forward-looking by 12 months. So, I am blending the FAST Graphs adjusted diluted EPS consensus of $17.80 for 2024 and $21.53 for 2025. Since there is one quarter left in fiscal year 2024, I am using $4.45. Added to the 75% of $21.53 for fiscal year 2025 or $16.15, I get forward adjusted diluted EPS of around $20. This gives me a fair value estimate of around $317 a share.

I'm also including the following inputs into the dividend discount model: A $5.04 annualized dividend per share, a 10% discount rate (my preferred rate of return), and an 8.25% annual dividend growth rate. As I'll discuss later in this article, the dividend growth rate is well below past dividend growth. I believe this builds a margin of safety into my fair value estimate. These inputs produce a fair value of $288 a share.

Averaging out my P/E fair value with my DDM estimate, I compute an average fair value of $303 a share. Relative to the $270 share price (as of April 22, 2024), that is an 11% discount to fair value.

If FedEx can deliver on the long-term annual growth consensus and reach my average fair value, here are the total returns that it could produce in the coming decade:

1.9% yield + 9.7% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + a 1.2% annual valuation multiple upside = 12.8% annual total return potential or a 233% 10-year cumulative total return

Respectable Dividend Growth Could Continue

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

FedEx's 1.9% forward dividend yield is higher than the 1.5% forward dividend yield of the industrials sector. This is largely why Seeking Alpha's Quant System awards a B grade to FedEx for forward dividend yield.

The company's payout is also supported by several factors. First, FedEx's 28% EPS payout ratio clocks in at less than half of the 60% that rating agencies prefer from the logistics industry. The company's debt-to-capital ratio of 55% is moderately elevated beyond the 40% that rating agencies desire. However, my previous discussion of the interest coverage ratio shows that FedEx is financially well. So, the high debt-to-capital ratio is arguably due to the company's sizable share repurchase program.

For these reasons, S&P rates FedEx's long-term debt BBB on a stable outlook. This is the same as it was when I initiated coverage five years ago. It also implies that the likelihood of the company going bankrupt in the next five years is 7.5%.

An analysis of the free cash flow payout ratio also demonstrates FedEx's dividend to be on firm footing. This is because the company generated over $1.6 billion in free cash flow through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2024. Against the $949 million in dividends paid so far, that is a 57.9% free cash flow payout ratio.

Since fiscal year 2019, FedEx's quarterly dividend per share has surged 93.8% higher to the current rate of $1.26 - - a 14.2% compound annual growth rate. This is high enough relative to the industrials sector's median of 6.9% to earn an A- from Seeking Alpha's Quant System.

I would expect a slowdown in this dividend growth rate moving forward. However, considering all these factors, I think high-single-digit to low-double-digit annual dividend growth is reasonable for the foreseeable future.

Risks To Consider

For the industry circumstances, FedEx is executing reasonably well. However, there are risks to the investment thesis.

FedEx was able to capitalize on UPS' (UPS) lost volume during the latter's labor strike. So far, the former has retained most of the customers that it opportunistically gained from this event per Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere's opening remarks during the Q3 2024 Earnings Call. If the company were to start losing some of these customers, that could have a negative impact to its growth outlook.

FedEx remains on track to deliver its cost savings target for this fiscal year. The risk is that while the measures it is taking to post these savings appear to be at little to no cost to service quality, it can't be known for sure just yet. If FedEx was overeager to cut costs in hindsight, that could strain relationships with customers. This could also harm the company's growth prospects.

Another risk to FedEx is the macroenvironment. On page 28 of 228 of its most recent 10-K filing, the company cites that a shift in consumer spending from goods to services is one reason for topline pressure. Another factor is that many customers are opting for slower, lower-cost shipping services. If this continues for longer than expected, that could weigh on FedEx's growth.

Summary: Compelling Upside Could Be Ahead

FAST Graphs, FactSet

As I noted earlier, the third quarter was the third straight quarter that the company's operating income grew and margins expanded as the declining revenue environment persisted. From my perspective, this is what makes FedEx's operating performance admirable.

The company's current-year P/E ratio is just above 15, which is within reason versus the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 15.4. If FedEx can keep delivering and grow in line with the current analyst consensus and the valuation multiple holds steady, nearly 50% cumulative total returns could be justified through fiscal year 2026. That's enough for me to reiterate my buy rating.