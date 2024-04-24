Lock Stock

Overview and Investment Thesis

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) has 2 primary businesses: the software business called Brink, an enterprise-grade cloud-based POS system provider and market leader in the restaurant industry, and its legacy defense contracting business. In this article, the focus of my analysis will be on its POS business.

PAR concluded FY23 on a high note with its landmark deal with Burger King, marking its largest win to date. The deployment of Brink across Burger King's 7,000 North American locations is expected to generate a significant ARR of $23 million over the next 2 years, paving the way for further adoption by other tier-1 customers. Moreover, the recent acquisitions of TASK and Stuzo discussed extensively in this article, are viewed positively as they enable PAR to expand its market leadership into new verticals and leverage cross-selling opportunities.

Considering its market expansion opportunities through its strategic acquisitions of TASK and Stuzo, Brink’s market leadership in the enterprise restaurant industry, and the ample runway to grow, I believe PAR should be trading at a premium multiple over peers. According to my valuation, PAR is trading at a reasonable valuation, and therefore, I recommend it as a buy.

Financials

PAR FY23 10-K PAR FY23 10-K

PAR’s operator solutions added 3,800 active sites as Brink, its cloud-based POS platform continues to win market share from legacy providers in the restaurant enterprise segment. Revenue, as a result, grew 44.7% YoY to $60m. In 4Q23, PAR announced its largest win – Burger King, who owns ~7,000 locations in North America, becoming Brink’s largest customer. This alone is expected to drive $23m in ARR in the next 2 years, and this is not taking into account any potential revenue from cross-selling. Guest engagement, including Punchh and MENU, added 900 sites annually from 2022, and revenue grew 8.2% YoY to $63m. The lower growth from this segment was not an issue of lower demand but rather, it was short-term disruptions that hindered its growth. However, these issues will not persist and performance is expected to improve in FY24. Lastly, PAR’s back office ARR grew 18.9% YoY to $12.9m, an improvement from last quarter growth of 16%, which was driven by new wins, as they added 700 new sites in FY23.

Hardware revenue declined 9.6% to $103m, and professional revenue was ~$50m, which remained unchanged since last year. Contract revenue, generated by PAR’s government, grew 49% annually to $139m. Total revenue for FY23 grew 17% YoY to $415m in FY23. Note that I will not be diving too deep into the government business since the focus is on its subscription business.

Overall, it was a strong year for PAR, even amidst one of the toughest macroeconomic climates. The company's subscription business demonstrated resilience, with Operator Solutions ARR surging by 47% YoY—an acceleration from the 22% growth observed in FY22. This underscores the importance of having a cloud-based POS system in today's market, where enterprise restaurants are prioritizing top-tier POS solutions. Furthermore, Burger King’s decision to deploy Brink across its 7,000 locations in North America over other POS solutions, such as Toast (TOST) is a significant testament of Brink’s value proposition, and this would only pave the way for more enterprise operators to select Brink as the preferred POS partner.

PAR FY23 10-K

Subscription gross margin fell from 51.4% in FY22 to 48% in FY23, and this was attributed to loss incurred by initial investment made in Burger King, MENU, and PAR Payment Services. CEO Savneet Singh stated that they have worked on reducing the headcounts in MENU, and moving into FY24, such headwinds will not persist again.

FY23 operating losses of -$59 million remained relatively stable from FY22, and operating margin improved -16.3% in FY22 to -14.4% in FY23. Cash for the year totaled $84.7 million and a long-term debt of $377 million – consisting of $118 million and $259 million worth of notes due in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Cash flow used in operation has also improved massively from $43 million in FY22 to $17 million this year. While I do not think the current long-term debt represents a risk to PAR, I do think it's a concern in the longer term as to how they intend to pay it. Perhaps, the cash proceeds from the sale of its government business might be used to pay down its debt. This is something to monitor for investors.

TASK + Stuzo – Brilliant Acquisition by PAR

In Mar 2024, PAR acquired TASK and Stuzo for a combined value of $390m, generating a total ARR of $80 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $20m (25% EBITDA margin). This implies a valuation of ~20x EBITDA, a reasonable multiple based on financials alone. However, what does the acquisition entail for PAR? Was it a good move? I will be sharing my perspective in details below.

TASK:

PAR investor Presentation TASK annual report

The way I view the TASK acquisition is less from the technology standpoint. Instead, I see it as a strategic move aimed at easing PAR's entry into new markets, tapping into new verticals beyond the restaurant industry, and strengthening market share in current ones. Based on its FY24 interim report, TASK generates a substantial portion of its revenue from key regions like North America, Asia, and Australia. TASK's clientele consists of blue-chip entities such as restaurants, entertainment venues, stadiums, gaming facilities, casinos, and large-scale food operators, in which it serves over 12,000 locations in over 70 countries. This provides a massive untapped opportunity for PAR to cross-sell existing solutions, including ParPay.

In today’s society where most transactions are done through card or digital payment methods like Apple Pay, the payment industry is a lucrative but also a highly competitive industry to be in, where peers like Toast and Shift4 (FOUR) have seen massive success in. Toast predominantly targets small-to-medium restaurant operators, while Shift4 caters to a broader customer base, including sports teams and entertainment venues, serving operators with over 100 stores. PAR distinguishes itself by catering to operators with a substantial number of stores, which can range as much as from 500 to 1,000 locations. PAR offers these operators a comprehensive solution, bundling services to meet their diverse needs.

With a similar goal in mind and an established presence in numerous new markets and verticals, PAR and TASK can collaborate and leverage on each other's expertise to dominate the enterprise segment beyond the restaurant industry. Despite TASK being acquired at a lofty LTM EBITDA multiple of 34x, when considering today's market valuation, the strategic rationale behind this move becomes apparent when considering the new and untapped opportunities it presents for PAR.

Stuzo

PAR investor presentation

Similar to TASK, this was also a strategic move by PAR to tap into new verticals, specifically the convenience and fuel retail industry. Stuzo was the first in these industries to develop an integrated loyalty payment program, and that has helped to land major operators like Murphy USA, Gulf, Marathon Petroleum, Delek U.S, and CEFCO. To provide context, Murphy USA has over 1,700 locations in over 27 states. And from a technology standpoint, PAR also gets access to best in class cloud-based loyalty platforms in the industry, and according to PAR, it has a net ARR retention of over 111%, indicating that existing customers have, overtime, spent more on the platform. Furthermore, PAR can also cross-sell existing Brink solutions to these customers, including ParPay, and Punchh. Contrary to TASK, Stuzo was acquired at a lower EBITDA multiple of just 13.6x, providing PAR a strong foothold in the convenience and fuel retail industry.

All in all, I viewed these strategic acquisitions positively, as both present massive untapped opportunities for PAR to expand into. Moreover, TASK and Stuzo have proven themselves in the market with their notable presence in their specific verticals, and not to mention, already being profitable. This would likely contribute to future ARR growth, driven by new customers from Brink, TASK, and Stuzo, and expansion of ARPU created by cross-selling opportunities.

Risks

Competition: While PAR tries to differentiate itself by focusing on serving enterprise segments—a strategy also embraced by TASK and Stuzio, the payment industry is, after all, a highly competitive space. For instance, competitors like Shift4 and Fiserv are competing for market share in the sports and entertainment vertical in the payment industry, where PAR is expected to expand through its acquisition. To some degree, its efforts to capture market share may be dampened. The key lies in providing best value to customers to help operators run their operations more efficiently and at a lower cost in which PAR has excelled. Integration issues: Integrations are inherently complex and pose significant risks. PAR's success relies heavily on its ability to seamlessly merge TASK and Stuzo's existing technology with its own solutions, as well as integrating their respective tech and product teams. However, these integrations seldom proceed without complications, and ongoing hurdles may emerge, potentially hindering PAR's advancement. Consequently, this could impact PAR's capability to effectively cross-sell Brink, TASK, and Stuzo solutions to its expansive customer base. Long sales cycle: PAR is effectively dealing with long sales cycles as deploying a POS system across a 1,000 stores is far more difficult than doing it across a 100 stores. Unexpected delays or difficulties may cost PAR to incur additional losses, and revenue may be affected, although I think this is the least of my concerns.

Brink Valuation

Note that I will exclude the government business in my valuation.

Author’s Valuation

In the next 2 years (end of FY25), I project that PAR will be able to generate ARR north of ~$250 million. Here are my assumptions:

ARR per site remains the same in the next 2 years for guest engagement, operator solution, and back-office revenue

Guest engagement is projected to drive a steady increase in the number of active sites, growing from 900 in FY23 to 1,100 in FY25, culminating in a total of 72,900 active sites by the end of FY25. Operator solutions are expected to contribute an additional 3,800 active sites per year – similar to the pace in FY23, leading to a total of 30,900 active sites by the end of FY25. For back-office solutions, 700 active sites are forecasted to be added per year – similar to FY23, resulting in a total of 9,100 active sites by the end of FY25.

Guest engagement, operation solution, and Back office will generate an ARR of $65.7m, $79.8m, and $15.3m, respectively, by the end of FY25. Factoring in TASK, Stuzo, and Burger King’s ARR, this would generate north of $250m of revenue by FY25.

Assuming hardware and professional revenue remains unchanged from FY23, this would generate a total revenue of $407.9m by FY25.

PAR’s competitors

PAR's competitors typically command an average EV/Sales multiple of 2.4x, whereas PAR currently holds a multiple of 4x.However, I believe that applying the lower multiple of 2.4x would undermine PAR’s competitive advantage, particularly its status as the preferred partner for enterprise customers.

While Brink's growth may not match that of its peers who are targeting SMBs – in which sales cycles are generally longer and deployment are less complex, PAR’s growth is more resilient, and has a longer runway to grow due to multiple reasons:

There is little-to-no competition in the enterprise segment, and ample opportunities like Burger King that are available for Brink to pursue and serve.

Enterprise customers are less likely to churn due to the hassle of deploying Brink to over 1,000 locations. A cloud-based POS system makes up a restaurant’s core operation and switching would risk disrupting its business.

Enterprise customers with larger financial resources are more likely to adopt other solutions afford by PAR, increasing ARPU overtime and customers lifetime value.

Therefore, applying a 4x multiple would result in an EV of $1.6 billion. Factoring in debt and cash, this would yield a market cap of $1.3 billion, suggesting that PAR is trading at a reasonable valuation, and I would recommend it as a buy.

Conclusion

I believe PAR growth momentum is ramping up despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Brink has significantly bolstered its market position by securing major contracts, notably with Burger King, which is expected to contribute to its ARR significantly. This strategic win will only set the stage for more enterprise operators to adopt Brink.

The acquisitions of TASK and Stuzo are astute moves, opening up new verticals and cross-selling potential. This move aligns with PAR's vision to dominate the enterprise market, setting the stage for continued expansion and sustainable growth. Looking ahead, PAR's growth trajectory seems poised to continue, propelled by new contracts and integration of recent acquisitions. The enterprise segment remains largely untapped, with minimal competition, suggesting a long runway for growth.

Considering PAR’s competitive positioning, market expansion opportunities, and market leadership in the enterprise segment, I believe PAR should be priced at a premium, and based on my valuation, it is trading at a reasonable valuation. Therefore, I rate PAR as a buy.