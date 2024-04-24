akinbostanci

Investment Thesis

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:IAK) is a buy due to its long-term track record of performance and low correlation to the market overall. Additionally, the insurance industry, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, is expecting solid growth. While many insurance companies demonstrate minimal profit margins, IAK has several top holdings that are uniquely postured to take advantage of this global industry growth. Although insurance companies are susceptible to losses due to natural disasters, the top insurance companies are diversified in automobile, property, life, and other forms of insurance products. Therefore, IAK and similar insurance ETFs, have demonstrated favorable performance even in years when the market experienced a decline.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

IAK is an ETF that seeks to tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index. With its inception in 2006, the fund has 55 holdings and $603.80M in AUM. IAK includes predominantly property and casualty insurance (70.01% weight) and life and health insurance (22.11% weight). While the fund captures U.S. holdings that are insurance providers, many of the top holdings have international business in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

For comparison purposes, other insurance-focused funds examined are the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) and the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP). KIE differs from IAK in that it utilizes a modified equal weight strategy with greater inclusion of mid and small cap holdings. KBWP, similar to IAK, is a cap weighted fund that includes predominantly U.S. holdings. KBWP is heavy on property and casualty insurance, but also includes multi-line insurance providers that bundle various types of insurance for customers.

Performance, Expense Ratios, and Dividend Yields Compared

IAK has seen a 10-year average annual return of 11.95%. The fund has outperformed KIE over the past 10 years, which has seen an average 10-year return of 11.66%. KBWP has seen the best performance with an average 10-year return of 13.55%. All funds have seen comparable performance to “the market” overall as measured by the average annual return of the S&P 500 Index over the past 10 years at approximately 12.9%.

10-Year Total Price Return: IAK and Compared Insurance Funds (Seeking Alpha)

IAK has an expense ratio slightly higher than leading peers at 0.40%. Additionally, it has the lowest dividend yield of comparable insurance funds at 1.39%. IAK’s dividend yield has been growing with a 4.93% 5-year dividend yield compound annual growth rate, or CAGR.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

IAK KIE KBWP Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.35% 0.35% AUM $603.80M $714.42M $312.81M Dividend Yield TTM 1.39% 1.47% 1.51% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 4.83% 6.05% 2.59% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 22 Apr 24

IAK Holdings and Key Factors Impacting the Fund’s Outlook

IAK is the most diversified fund of ETFs compared with 55 holdings. The fund is heavy on its top 10 holdings at 68.3% weight. Each fund has similar top holdings such as The Progressive Corporation (PGR), The Allstate Corporation (ALL), and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL). However, because they have different tracked indexes and objectives, each fund includes several unique top holdings.

Top 10 Holdings for IAK and Peer Insurance ETFs

IAK – 55 holdings KIE – 49 holdings KBWP – 25 holdings PGR – 15.58% OSCR – 2.48% PGR – 8.88% CB – 12.57% ALL – 2.38% ALL – 8.50% AIG – 6.46% PGR – 2.33% AIG – 7.98% TRV – 6.06% ACGL – 2.30% CB – 7.80% MET – 5.29% UNM – 2.22% TRV – 7.60% ALL – 4.95% LNC – 2.22% ACGL – 4.16% AFL – 4.55% ORI – 2.22% CINF – 4.12% PRU – 4.52% AXS – 2.22% HIG – 4.05% ACGL – 4.50% RGA – 2.21% EG – 3.93% HIG – 3.87% CINF – 2.21% AFG – 3.93% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 22 Apr 24

Looking forward, there are multiple variables impacting the insurance industry and therefore IAK’s holdings. Positive factors include the expected growth of the insurance industry and the low correlation to the market overall. However, a key negative factor is the thin profit margin for most insurance companies. Each of these factors are discussed in greater detail below.

Positive Factor #1: Growth of Insurance Market

Overall, global growth for the insurance industry could be characterized as slow but steady. As populations in developed markets seek insurance protection, there is a correlation between new insurance policies and population growth in these regions. While a 3.6% CAGR in the insurance industry is expected in North America, the emerging Asia Pacific region is expecting a 7.1% CAGR.

Global Insurance Industry Growth Through 2025 (Accenture, 22 Apr 24)

One of IAK’s top holdings, Chubb Limited (CB), is well postured to take advantage of Asia Pacific growth. This is because 37% of its workforce is in Asia and the company has been able to steadily increase its business in the region. In fact, Chubb’s net premiums by geographic percentage have gone steadily up from 25% in 2021, to 27% in 2022, to 29% in 2023 for the Asia Pacific region specifically.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) and MetLife, Inc. (MET) are other top holdings for IAK that also include significant presence in Asia Pacific. For example, MetLife’s total revenues from premiums in 2023 for Asia exceeded Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Therefore, the expected growth of the insurance industry, particular in Asia, is the first major positive factor impacting the outlook for IAK and peer insurance funds.

Positive Factor #2: Stable Returns with Low Correlation to the Overall Market

The second positive factor impacting IAK is its stable returns with relatively low correlation to the market. In 2021, when the S&P 500 Index saw steep declines with a -18% return, IAK had one of its best performing years with a 26.7% return. However, this does not imply constant outperformance. While the S&P 500 Index in 2023 saw a return of 26.29%, IAK saw only a 11.22% increase in price.

As indicated by these returns, IAK has a relatively low correlation to the market. To measure this correlation, we can examine each fund’s beta value. A beta value of 0.0 indicates zero correlation while a beta value of 1.0 indicates perfect correlation. IAK boasts a very low 3-year beta of 0.58. This is lower than both compared funds, KIE and KBWP, with beta values of 0.70 and 0.62, respectively.

Interestingly, this does not necessarily mean that IAK is not volatile. To measure volatility, we can look at standard deviation. For reference, the S&P 500 has a standard deviation of around 18%. IAK has a standard deviation similar to the market overall at 17.45%. IAK also has the lowest standard deviation of compared funds, indicating that it saw the least volatility over the past few years. For investors, this means that IAK is an attractive fund for those seeking low correlation to the market overall. While IAK may not be a haven from volatility, its low correlation could soften the blow of a market correction to an overall portfolio.

Negative Factor #1: Thin Profit Margins

Despite the two positive factors for IAK discussed, a key negative factor is the minimal profit margin for top insurance holdings. PGR for example, IAK’s top holding, has a net income margin of 8.90%. Another top holding, AIG, also has a relatively low net income margin at 7.80%. These margins are significantly different from mega cap, big tech such as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) with a net income margin of 36.27%.

These thin profit margins can be explained by two major costs: policy benefits and policy acquisition and underwriting. First, due to inflation and other variables, the costs for insurance companies to pay out claim benefits has risen significantly. While car insurance premiums increased 15.5% in 2023, the costs to repair vehicles went up 20.2%. Second, the costs for policy acquisition and underwriting have also gone up. While PGR had a total revenue of $62.1B in 2023, its paid-out policy benefits were $45.7B. Policy acquisition and underwriting costs added another $10.9B.

Current Valuation

IAK has demonstrated strong recent performance including a 30.1% one-year return. This performance has outpaced all competitor insurance funds and the S&P 500 over the past one-year period. Such a return can largely be credited due to PGR's gains with a one-year performance of 57.3%. IAK’s current price is roughly 3% below its all-time high price seen last month.

One-Year Performance: IAK and Compared Insurance ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

With its strong recent performance, IAK has a price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratio slightly higher than peer competitor funds. While PGR has contributed to much of IAK’s solid recent gains, the holding also has contributed to a higher valuation. Progressive’s individual P/E ratio stands at almost double its sector median. Chubb, IAK’s number two holding, is also slightly higher than its sector. Despite this comparatively high valuation, I believe IAK has strong growth potential stemming from the favorable industry factors already discussed.

Valuation Metrics for IAK and Peer Insurance Funds

IAK KIE KBWP P/E ratio 14.80 10.27 14.57 P/B ratio 1.59 1.58 1.77 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 22 Apr 24

Risks to Investors

While the number of policies an insurance company writes and premiums it collects positively impacts revenue, the number of claims received negatively impacts revenue. Environmental disasters including tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires directly contribute to these costs. Unfortunately, these instances have been increasing over the past decade. Over a 39-year period between 1979 and 2017, for example, the number of major hurricanes has notably increased. Other forms of natural disasters have also led to a high number of insurance claims.

Increase in Global Natural Disasters, 1980-2019 (Statista, MunichRe)

Due to the thin margins discussed, a high number of disasters could lead to an insurance company declaring bankruptcy. However, there are two potential stopgaps for large-scale insurance corporation insolvency. The first is the regulatory framework in each state for insurance companies. According to these regulations, an insurance company must be licensed, meet capital requirements, and adhere to insurance sales requirements. The second backstop is government intervention. This was seen with AIG, for example, with the Emergency Economic Stabilation Act of 2008.

Concluding Summary

IAK and peer insurance ETFs have seen consistent returns that have slightly underperformed the market overall. However, the key benefit to IAK is its low correlation to the market. This may benefit investors seeking funds that do not move in line with overall market corrections. While the global insurance industry is expecting steady growth, insurance companies typically have thin profit margins. These small margins can prove troublesome in the event of frequent large-scale disasters. However, large insurance companies are regulated, ensuring that they meet sufficient capital requirements.