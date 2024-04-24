JGRO: Promising ETF In The Growth Category

howtogoto/iStock via Getty Images

JGRO strategy

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) is an actively managed ETF launched on 08/08/2022. It has 101 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.44% and a 30-day SEC yield of 0.13%.

As described in the prospectus by JPMorgan, the fund invests in

(…) companies that the adviser believes will achieve above-average earnings growth over the next several years. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those which based on its research, the adviser believes have leading competitive positions which will lead to sustainable growth. (…) As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Such a strategy description offers a lot of flexibility. On the downside, it lacks the transparency of index-based ETFs. The fund’s turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 60%.

JGRO portfolio

JGRO is almost exclusively invested in U.S. companies (over 98% of asset value), mostly in the large and mega-cap segments (85%). Therefore, it makes sense to use as a benchmark the S&P 500 index, hereafter represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Like most growth funds, the portfolio is very heavily invested in information technology (39.9% of asset value). Compared to the S&P 500, JGRO significantly overweights this sector, along with consumer discretionary and communication services. It underweights financials, almost ignores energy, consumer staples and materials, and completely passes over utilities and real estate.

JGRO sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: JP Morgan, SSGA)

Despite the number of constituents, the portfolio is very concentrated: the top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with growth metrics, represent 50.4% of asset value. The top 4 names weigh more than 6% individually and 30% in aggregate.

Ticker Name Weight % EPS growth % TTM EPS growth %5Y Sales Growth % TTM Sales Growth %5Y MSFT Microsoft Corp. 10.39% 22.94 35.37 11.51 13.98 NVDA Nvidia Corp. 7.16% 585.45 48.41 125.85 39.06 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 6.86% 1162.74 23.55 11.83 19.80 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 6.04% 73.52 14.46 15.69 19.29 AAPL Apple, Inc. 4.52% 9.20 15.55 -0.47 7.59 GOOG Alphabet, Inc. 4.00% 27.47 21.56 9.36 17.53 LLY Eli Lilly & Co. 3.92% -16.40 13.74 19.56 9.69 MA Mastercard, Inc. 2.82% 15.75 16.16 13.08 10.94 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 2.68% -8.30 2.37 12.94 11.43 NFLX Netflix, Inc. 1.98% 54.76 35.03 9.47 16.38 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

In line with the strategy description, JGRO has higher fundamental growth rates than the benchmark, as reported in the next table. It is also much more expensive regarding valuation ratios, which is a common characteristic of most growth funds.

JGRO SPY P/E TTM 36.51 25.56 Price/Book 9.06 4.49 Price/Sales 4.84 2.94 Price/Cash Flow 24.96 17.51 Earnings growth 24.09% 21.52% Sales growth 13.01% 8.78% Cash flow growth 21.01% 8.79% Click to enlarge

Data source: Fidelity

Performance

Since inception, JGRO has outperformed the S&P 500 by 11.6% in total return.

JGRO vs SPY, since 8/15/2022 (Seeking Alpha)

It also looks more volatile and has deeper drawdowns, as pointed out by the next chart focusing on the current market correction.

JGRO vs SPY, 1-month return (Seeking Alpha)

JGRO vs competitors

The next table compares characteristics of JGRO and five large-cap growth ETFs:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

JGRO IVW IWF VUG SCHG QQQ Inception 8/8/2022 5/22/2000 5/22/2000 1/26/2004 12/11/2009 3/10/1999 Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.18% 0.19% 0.04% 0.04% 0.20% AUM $1.38B $41.84B $84.51B $226.52B $25.64B $244.98B Avg Daily Volume $10.45M $326.40M $447.68M $349.15M $127.59M $19.10B Holdings 101 232 444 202 250 102 Top 10 50.40% 57.95% 52.98% 56.96% 56.07% 47.42% Turnover 60.00% 34.00% 14.00% 5.00% 9.00% 22.08% Click to enlarge

JGRO has the most expensive fee, which may be justified by active management, whereas the other funds track various indexes. It is also the smallest in assets under management, and the least liquid in dollar volume. The next chart compares total returns since JGRO inception. It is the best performer, shortly ahead of QQQ and SCHG.

JGRO vs competitors, since 8/15/2022 (Seeking Alpha)

In 2024 to date, JGRO is leading with a wider margin of 1.7%:

JGRO vs competitors, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF is an actively managed ETF mostly invested in large and mega-cap companies of the technology, consumer discretionary and communication sectors. It has a less transparent strategy and a higher fee than index-based funds. JGRO performance since inception is promising, slightly ahead of competitors in the same category. It deserves two cautionary notes, though: JGRO is quite a volatile fund, and its price history is too short to assess the long-term potential of the strategy relative to peers.