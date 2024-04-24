Jo McRyan/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BF.B), I recommend a buy rating. My key thesis is that BF.B. can grow organically at a mid-single-digit percentage for the foreseeable future, given the multiple growth catalysts available in the pipeline. In particular, the whiskey/tequila category premiumization trend, the rebranding strategy for its Tequila category, and capitalizing on the Jack and Daniels [JAC] demand trend to penetrate emerging markets.

Basic Information

BF.B operates primarily as an alcoholic beverage (spirits and wine) manufacturer and distributor. The key brands that BF.B owns are Jack Daniel’s (whiskey), Herradura (tequila), and Woodford Reserve (whiskey). In terms of geography, the United States is the largest region for BF.B., representing 43.9% of 3Q24 revenue. The other ~66% is split between developed markets (23.5%), emerging markets (21.4%), and 6% in global travel retail, non-branded, and bulk. BF.B. wins against competitors because of its strong brand, especially Jack Daniel’s, which is one of the best-selling brands in the US. Brand is a strong moat here because consumers “recognize” the taste of the brand and also because of the strong consumer mindshare that the brand has. Competitor could possibly replicate the taste, but they will not be able to replicate the brand easily because of the long-standing history (this is somewhat similar to replicating a luxury brand, where one could make the same type of bag, but the way consumers perceive the brand is different—willing to pay more for Chanel vs. a normal bag).

Review

I believe BF.B. is able to continue growing organically at 5 to 7% in the coming years because of its well-thought-out strategy for its whiskey and tequila businesses.

Focusing on the whiskey business first, there are a few growth catalysts I have identified. Firstly, there is the premiumization trend that the industry is undergoing, and this trend has continued to persist. This bodes really well for the Woodford Reserve brand (a premium bourbon brand). Notably, about 85% of the brand business is in the US; as such, there is a significant runway for BF.B. to bring the brand abroad, growing its international presence. Given BF.B. expertise in taking predominantly US whiskey and globalizing it, I expect Woodford to be a key growth driver for the whiskey portfolio in the coming years. The best case study to back the claim that BF.B. is a great internationalizing brand is Jack Daniel’s, where it is currently a leading brand in multiple regions overseas.

The second growth catalyst is the acceleration in distribution and global expansion plans. Historically, BF.B. has leaned towards using third-party distributors to distribute its products. While this method helps in scaling the brands in a cost-effective manner, it takes away the benefit of having direct customer relationships and operating leverage from scale. From a growth perspective, I think building out BF.B.'s own distribution makes sense in its scaled markets since there is sufficient volume (enough revenue) to support the cost of building out this system. With its own distribution system, BF.B. would have the capability to roll out new emerging products (more below) efficiently without being under the mercy of distributors. Also, from a marketing perspective, it is easier to align its marketing strategy and campaigns more efficiently and bring the right product to customers at the right occasion.

As for the tequila’s business, which is experiencing very strong category strength (grew 7.9% in 2023 to $6.5 billion, highest among all other spirits except ready-to-drinks [RTD]), similar to whiskey, a premiumization trend is undergoing for the tequila category as well, and within BF.B’s portfolio, the Herradura and El Jimador are brands that will continue to benefit from this trend (both brands have posted solid mid-teens growth over the past several years, which means BF.B has been gaining share). The near-term catalyst is likely going to come from the new packaging (new bottle design), where they have introduced a new bottle for El Jimador that will be rolled out into the market in the next 12 months. BF B successfully executed this “bottle redesign” playbook back in 2012 (2Q12 earnings call), where they saw an acceleration in Herradura Tequila sales due to the redesign of the brand’s primary package. This makes sense, as in such a competitive market, one of the ways to stay ahead of the game is by having a strong packaging element.

New brands and ready-to-drink products are the last driver. I have faith in this expansion plan because new brands allow BF to explore new territories and seize new opportunities, and by 2025, JAC is projected to have entered 42 RTD markets. In my opinion, this goal is doable because JAC has the correct strategy for its partnerships with companies like Coca-Cola, which allows BF.B. to tap into larger markets where BF isn't yet well-established. After JAC's launch, BF.B. went from having no RTD presence in Japan to becoming the third largest RTD market for BF, demonstrating the impressive results of this strategy. The indirect benefit from strategy is that JAC helps BF.B. in emerging markets where the product provides an accessible entry point into Jack Daniel’s brand and also provides a brand halo to the full-strength portfolio.

Valuation

I believe BF.B. can grow 6% over the next two years easily because of the growth catalysts that I have identified above, which is also in line with management’s long-term guidance of 5 to 7% organic growth. From a historical perspective, this growth estimate is in line with its historical organic growth rate of a mid-single-digit percentage. Hence, my growth estimates might be conservative, as the strategies above should drive incremental growth. Nonetheless, for modeling sake, being conservative helps. Earnings-wise, I expect minor margin expansion as it rolls out new emerging brand products, increases volume sales, and scales up its own distribution channels. For BF.B. valuation multiples, I think it makes sense to remove the COVID period from the historical PE range because it was an outlier. Removing Mid-FY19 to FY22, the forward PE bend is between 25x to 31x (average of 28x), and currently BF.B trades at 25x forward PE, the low end of the range. While I believe BF.B. should trade higher on average as it can still continue to grow at a mid-single-digit percentage, I am modeling 25x as I don’t think the market is going to trade up BF.B. valuation given the way the industry is trading. Other alcoholic beverage manufacturer players like Constellation Brands, Boston Beer Company, Molson Coors Beverage, Duckhorn Portfolio, Ambev, and Diageo traded down on average from ~20x forward PE on average to 18x. My best guess is that the industry is facing some pressure as inflation remains sticky, and the market is worried that this will hurt consumers’ willingness to spend on discretionary products (like alcohol).

Risk

Volume might see incremental pressure in the near term if US inflation stays higher for longer than expected, putting more pressure on consumers’ willingness to spend. This would be a risk to the premiumization trend as it requires consumers to spend more at a time when they are likely to trade down instead.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating as there are multiple growth catalysts. The premiumization trend in whiskey and tequila, brand strength like Jack Daniel's, and expansion into emerging markets position BF.B for mid-single-digit organic growth for the foreseeable future. Strategic initiatives like building its own distribution network and launching new RTD products further solidify its growth potential.