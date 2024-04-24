bjdlzx

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) recently guided to shareholder returns of $9 billion. Management also stated during the fourth quarter conference call that the figure was a starting point as it would be dependent on commodity prices and the effects of those prices on the business. ConocoPhillips management has long emphasized shareholder returns. That strategy is fine as far as it goes. But there are others out there that also manage to grow in different ways while having the same shareholder emphasis.

Generally, if a company emphasizes cash returns, then the investor needs to find another investment proposal to benefit from the effects of compounding. Additionally, a cash return represented by a dividend or a special dividend is also subject to taxes that the shareholder pays (unless it is in a retirement account). This makes the compounding effect a challenge compared to the company keeping the money and growing.

Cash Flow

Cash flow from operating activities declined to roughly $20 billion in fiscal year 2023.

ConocoPhillips Cash Flow By Quarter For Two Fiscal Years (ConocoPhillips Supplemental Statements Fourth Quarter 2023)

This management reinvested roughly $11 billion in capital expenditures. Management also borrowed some money to pay for the relatively small $2 billion acquisition shown above while returning money to shareholders.

This is where the group that hates "borrowing to pay the dividend" chimes in because borrowing for the acquisition at least incurs interest costs that effectively make the acquisition more expensive. Therefore, the question about the priorities of shareholder returns and business needs is relevant here because management may be taking the expensive way of doing things.

Fiscal Year 2023 Shareholder Returns

Management noted that roughly $11 billion went to shareholder benefits one way or another.

ConocoPhillips Shareholder Returns Detail (ConocoPhillips Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

One of the positives in this report is that ROCE is much more acceptable than it was a few years ago. A fairly high ROCE that is maintained somewhat throughout the business cycle for a decent average ROCE will allow a faster cash flow build over time.

Free Cash Flow

Management also provides a glimpse into the free cash flow calculation.

ConocoPhillips Summary Of Use Of Cash And Cash Flow As Defined By Management (ConocoPhillips corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

The calculation of free cash flow is probably on the liberal side. There are some conservative companies like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) that include the whole capital budget as a deduction from GAAP cash flow to get the free cash flow number. From the diagram, that does not appear to be the case here. Therefore, when comparing the free cash flow of various companies, it is wise to make sure that the calculations for free cash flow are similar.

Similarly, this company likes to exclude the effects of working capital changes when arriving at the $21.3 million cash flow figure. But as was the case with the capital budget, there are companies that likewise will begin with the GAAP measure which includes the effects of non-cash working capital changes.

Since free cash flow is not a GAAP number, there are about as many ways to calculate free cash flow as there are companies.

This is why I very much prefer starting with the GAAP number and deciding if I like how the company spent the money. Free cash flow as a measure for me is not nearly as important as how the company arrives at that figure when compared to others.

Growth Strategy

The company mentions the guidance for shareholder returns right along with the company's actions to grow. This hints at the priority shareholder returns have for this company.

ConocoPhillips Summary Of Growth Activities And Shareholder Returns (ConocoPhillips Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

Generally, this company will sell some non-core production and return that money to shareholders in the form of dividends or share repurchases. For that reason, the share repurchases can often be looked at as at least a partial liquidation depending upon the amount of recent sales.

That is different from a growing company repurchasing shares because they are cheap, and the company has extra cash. This company may grow production in the low single digits. But if it sells enough non-core assets, then even that is unlikely to happen.

Risks

Anytime a company does not really grow (and 3% is not really growing), then there is a possibility of falling behind the competition. There really is no "status quo" in a commodity industry as it rapidly changes.

Management has mentioned that the Alaska project Willow has a breakeven in the WTI $40's range. That is getting to be on the higher side of acceptable for a large project.

This management does not spend much time on operations. Anytime management does not discuss something as important as operations, shareholders have to wonder about efficiency issues and competitiveness of that area of the company business.

The free cash flow calculation needs a lot more transparency.

The lack of emphasis on low-cost operations in every basin is concerning.

Diamondback Energy

Let us compare the above strategy with the strategy of a company like Diamondback Energy which is also a fairly large company.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) recently announced the Endeavor acquisition. Long-term readers know that I have covered many previous acquisitions that have been a material part of this company's growth.

Diamondback Energy Reserve Growth History (Diamondback Energy February 2024, Corporate Presentation)

These mergers have allowed the company to profitably grow reserves, as shown above as well as production at a good clip. This allows management to meet the market demand for return of capital while also maintaining a long-term growth story that allows for "growth valuation" rather than the usual cyclical stock pattern.

The reason this is important is that the market does value growth even if currently many perceive that the market will not allow industry growth. Therefore, a company that provides income while managing to grow per share results is likely to provide a greater long-term return and a growing dividend that many income investors value even if that company begins with a lower distribution rate and a lower yield.

The only risk is that a company with growth on the agenda may decide to either use some of the cash above a base dividend for growth, debt payments, or share repurchases. So, this strategy, even though in the long run it provides more income, may be best looked upon as a variable distribution strategy for use by investors nearing retirement by not yet retired.

Diamondback Energy Shareholder Value Growth Of Stock And Free Cash Flow (Diamondback Energy February 2024, Corporate Presentation)

A couple of underlying considerations include that yes, the cash flow model will likely be updated to include fiscal year 2023 (which will likely be slightly lower than 2022), and there will also likely be some guidance for fiscal year 2024 once the combination completes.

However, the key is that the company has been making successful accretive acquisitions for years. Shareholders benefit from the rapidly growing free cash flow even if some of that gets diverted from time to time to reduce the debt load from some of these acquisitions.

Generally, the larger a company gets, the harder it is to keep up a rapid growth pace. But Diamondback management clearly has found a way to keep that growth pace into the double digits long term for shareholders. This has so far led to a fairly rapid dividend increase with some special dividends as well as share repurchases. All of this leads to more future income for shareholders than is the case for ConocoPhillips.

The caveat would be that since Diamondback does grow, sometimes Mr. Market gets overexcited and sends the stock skyward due to that growth. Therefore, some patience is required for the stock to "return to earth".

Diamondback Energy Return Of Capital History And General Framework (Diamondback Energy February 2024, Corporate Presentation)

Variable dividends have at times taken the yield as high as 10%. Even without those dividends, the base dividend, which is considered defensible and sustainable has been growing at a good clip. When the acquisition strategy is included, there is a likely possibility that the base dividend will continue to grow at least 10% a year in the future.

Risks

Any acquisition strategy carries the risk of failure that could set the company back for a year or years. This company has a long history of successful operations that mitigate the strategy.

The larger a company gets, the harder it is to continue growing and finding decent acquisition candidates that "move the needle". So far, so good. But this strategy can end at any time, depending upon industry conditions and management's ability.

Both companies are subject to the commodity price environment. This company's acquisition strategy is a little bit less exposed to the industry conditions as it will "go shopping" during a commodity price downturn for some good countercyclical deals.

Any large company is a little less subject to the loss of key personnel. However, a growing company more likely has key personnel driving that growth that are harder to replace because they are rarer.

Summary

ConocoPhillips is a decent cyclical play because the stock will rise and fall with the cyclical nature of the industry. The time to consider any cyclical company is generally when it is left for dead. Therefore, both companies are decent considerations. In fact, I had noted that Diamondback back in 2020 would be a good income play when the stock hit $20 as the strategy lent itself for rapid dividend growth which has happened.

They are both better values during a cyclical downturn. But the industry recovery appears to have "a ways to go". Therefore, both can be investment considerations.

The business cycle has moved along since fiscal year 2020. However, many insiders are still buying. The industry consolidation should indicate that there is more upside potential to the whole industry.

Diamondback wells breakeven around WTI $30s. That is approximately a roughly $10 per barrel of oil price lower than the ConocoPhillips Willow project in Alaska. It points to the fact that Diamondback is likely a lower cost operator.

The time to sell both companies is when insiders begin to sell their companies in large numbers for fantastic prices. The best example of this was all the automobile companies going public a few years ago. Then investors need to come up with an appropriate valuation and wait for the next cycle to begin. Until then, the investment can be very volatile, but there should be more good years ahead.

Between the two companies, I would consider Diamondback Energy a decent buy because management will grow the company. ConocoPhillips is probably a hold at current prices, as it has more upside potential. But it also will follow the industry business cycle down whenever that happens.