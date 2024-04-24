Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ConocoPhillips: About That Extra Mile

Apr. 24, 2024 5:21 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP) StockEPD, FANG
Summary

  • ConocoPhillips guides to shareholder returns of $9 billion.
  • Emphasizing cash returns can limit growth opportunities and compounding effects for investors.
  • Cash flow from operating activities declined to $20 billion in fiscal year 2023, with $11 billion in capital expenditures.
  • Free cash flow calculations are non-GAAP and can vary from company to company.  Investors must therefore make sure they have an "apples to apples" comparison.
  • Diamondback Energy has an acquisition strategy that adds growth to the shareholder return model. This should lead to superior long-term returns.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) recently guided to shareholder returns of $9 billion. Management also stated during the fourth quarter conference call that the figure was a starting point as it would be dependent on commodity prices and the

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

Long Player
21.41K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FANG EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

