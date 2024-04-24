DBL: An Interesting Fixed-Income Fund, But Some Concerns Remain

MicroStockHub

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

We gave DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) a look last summer, and we had looked at the other DoubleLine closed-end fund offerings at that time. Since then, the performance of the fund has been quite strong. The fund has moved to start trading at only a slight discount, but historically speaking, that actually means it isn't looking expensive. The fund has consistently traded at a premium - even higher premiums than we are seeing now on occasion.

The fund provides investment exposure to a diversified pool of fixed-income instruments. That includes a hefty government sleeve along with investment-grade and below-investment-grade securities for an overall hybrid approach. Though the majority of the fund is invested in commercial and residential MBS securities, a healthy portion is agency, which is going to be safer than non-agency MBS. The fund is also only modestly leveraged.

MBS is often avoided when one believes we may be heading for a weaker economy because of the stress it puts on those who are paying the mortgages. That can be particularly true with the commercial space if business takes a severe downturn. That said, given that MBS contains hundreds or even thousands of underlying mortgages pooled together. That further diversifies the fund and provides protection to investors.

Overall, this is an interesting fund, but there are some concerns with distribution coverage and not being at a bargain price, which would make me continue to avoid this fund. We'll dig into those reasons and explain them today.

DBL Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.17

Discount: -1.20%

Distribution Yield: 8.66%

Expense Ratio: 2.66% (including interest expense)

Leverage: 11.84%

Managed Assets: $297.846 million

Structure: Perpetual

DBL's investment objective is "to seek high total investment return by providing a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation."

To potentially achieve this objective, the fund will invest "in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments."

Performance - Only A Slight Discount But Not Expensive

Similar to most fixed-income funds, the fund took a significant hit when the Fed raised rates, and risk-free Treasury rates rose rapidly. That has seen the fund's historical annualized returns come in rather weak, and that is reflected in the fund's comparative benchmark. Fixed income just wasn't the best place to be invested in the last few years for shorter-term investors who don't have time to wait for a recovery.

DBL Annualized Returns (DoubleLine)

However, it's all about how things are looking going forward. Should rates be cut, and they are expected to do so in the next year or two, that should see fixed-income instruments continuing their recovery. We've already seen some recovery in funds like DBL and others that were starting to pick up steam last year. Admittedly, that recovery has started to stall, with risk-free Treasury rates rising once again in 2024. The economy remains resilient, with inflation remaining sticky, which suggests that we will see the Fed refrain from cutting in the near term.

DBL trades at a slight discount, and sometimes, trading at or near a premium can be assumed that it is expensive for a CEF. However, this fund has consistently traded at a premium. In fact, on average, over the last decade, the fund's average premium has been a touch higher.

The caveat here is that through most of the last decade, rates were at zero, a period that was more conducive to investing in leveraged fixed-income instruments. Today, with higher rates, a lower valuation and a push to even a discount could easily be argued.

Distribution - Attractive But Watching Coverage

DBL has had one distribution cut since the launch, which is encouraging for investors who like consistent payouts. The distribution is also paid monthly, which gives it an extra point for most income investors.

One of the worries, though, is the distribution coverage of this fund. It had taken a massive hit in the last year, and we saw that as likely happening when we last explored this fund. At that time, the fund had an NII of $0.13 for its semi-annual report (six-month period.)

As of their last annual report for the fiscal year-end the NII came to $0.30. That did see coverage come up modestly to around 22% from about 20% when we last looked at the fund.

DBL Financial Stats (DoubleLine)

The fund is modestly leveraged, and it has reduced its leverage over the years to keep it consistently low. Despite this, the fund was still subject to the negative headwind of higher borrowing costs during the latest aggressive Fed rate hikes. They saw costs from interest expenses rise from $929k to $2.894 million. By reducing its overall leverage and having those costs rise, the fund has experienced a decline in its income generation ability.

DBL Leverage Outstanding (DoubleLine)

Increasing the borrowings a bit year-over-year could see NII head back higher. As the underlying portfolio potentially continues to recover, a further increase in NII could be seen.

That's been one of the main headwinds hitting NII, but the fund's total investment income has declined year-over-year. TII came to $11.117 million in this last annual report, down from the $20.522 million they posted last year.

Therefore, while the 8.66% distribution rate is attractive, it would appear that it will need a generous amount of capital gains to support it. Rate cuts would help to ease some of the borrowing costs, but there is a large hole to fill here.

For the reasons discussed above in the shortfall of coverage, it really is no surprise to see that the fund has classified a large portion of the distribution as return of capital.

DBL Distribution Tax Information (DoubleLine)

DBL's Portfolio

DBL's portfolio provides investors with quite a broad mixture of credit ratings in its underlying portfolio. Data explored here is as of the end of February 2024.

DBL Credit Quality (DoubleLine)

However, upon a further breakdown of the allocation of the portfolio, a large portion is CMBS or RMBS. There is another significant sleeve of collateralized loan obligations and bank loans.

They are important to note because these are overwhelmingly floating-rate securities that should help provide the fund with great income generation. Unfortunately, that didn't appear to help out this fund that much, as we highlighted above, with NII basically freefall. The fund was positioned similarly in our previous update, and that was even the case well over a year ago from our update prior to that as well. On the other hand, it could be one of the keys to keeping the fund's duration relatively lower at 3.25 years.

DBL Sector Allocation (DoubleLine)

Though MBS is a concern for some investors, as we discussed at the open, we can see just how diversified this fund really is. The top ten holdings don't carry any significant overweight allocation to any individual issue of MBS. Combining that with the fact that hundreds or thousands of mortgages are pooled together in these securities, the diversification is even greater.

DBL Top Holdings (DoubleLine)

It would take a truly widespread economic slowdown to damage DBL significantly. That's certainly always possible, but then you are really not going to be safer elsewhere in most of its peers either. The higher quality tilts toward the agency MBS should keep the fund relatively more protected as well as only employing a modest amount of leverage.

In fact, this could be viewed as a positive for DBL as they have the capacity to add even further leverage should we get such a scenario where the economy is tumbling rapidly. Thus, they could potentially choose to buy up incredibly cheap investments by adding more leverage at lows.

Talking about underlying bond prices, though, brings us to one of the other cautions about this fund. The fund's premium itself isn't making this fund richly priced. However, one of the benefits of potentially buying CEFs is that you can get a discounted fund as well as invest in a portfolio of discounted underlying bonds. For DBL, the fund's underlying portfolio actually shows an average market price of $103.05. So, the fund is trading at a premium, and so is the fund's underlying portfolio, albeit only modestly.

DBL Portfolio Stats (DoubleLine)

Conclusion

DBL provides a diversified portfolio in terms of credit quality; however, it does come with a significant tilt toward both CMBS and RMBS. Those are areas of the market that have some investors nervous if they believe the economy is going to begin to slow. Another concern with this fund is that the distribution coverage took a massive hit with the higher rate environment, where the fund saw higher borrowing costs, and they also reduced their outstanding borrowings.

Both of these concerns would benefit from rate cuts, which could ease the burden of higher rates for borrowers and also lower the fund's leverage costs. The fund's slight discount, as well as the underlying portfolio's slight premium, aren't overly concerning. That said, combined with the other cautions I see on this fund, I don't see this fund as particularly interesting at this time. In my view, it is not trading with any downside margin of safety.