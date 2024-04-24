Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASMPT Limited (ASMVF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 4:55 AM ETASMPT Limited (ASMVF) Stock, ASMVY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.86K Followers

ASMPT Limited (OTCPK:ASMVF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Romil Singh – Head-Investor Relations
Robin Gerard Ng Cher Tat – Group Chief Executive Officer
Katie Xu – Senior Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gokul Hariharan – JPMorgan
Donnie Teng – Nomura
Dylan Liu – Morgan Stanley
Leping Huang – Huatai Securities
Simon Woo – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Romil Singh

All right, since time is 8:31, good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. This is Romil here from the Investor Relations team and I will be the moderator for today’s call. On behalf of ASMPT Limited, let me welcome all of you to The Group’s Investor Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2024 and we would like to thank you for your interest and your continued support in the company. Please note that all participants will be on listen-only mode when the management is presenting. We will start the Q&A only after the management has gone through the entire presentation. During the Q&A session, priority will be given to the covering analysts.

As part of our standard disclaimer, please do note that during this conference call there may be forward-looking statements with respect to the company’s business and financial conditions. Such forward-looking statements could involve known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results, performance and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied during this conference call. For your reference, the investor relations presentation for our recent results is available on our website. On today’s call, we have the Group Chief Executive Officer, Robin; and the Group Chief Financial Officer, Katie. Robin will cover the Group’s key highlights, outlook and the guidance for second quarter, while Katie will provide details on the financial performance. And then we will open the floor for Q&A.

Recommended For You

About ASMVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASMVF

Trending Analysis

Trending News