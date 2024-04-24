Madison High Quality Bond Fund Q1 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

As the final weeks of 2023 wound to a close, Treasury yields moved sharply lower on anticipation of a faster and more aggressive shift toward monetary policy easing. However, as economic data continued to show a resilient domestic economy and stubbornly persistent inflation pressures, market yields have retraced much of the late-2023 rally and pushed expected policy easing further into the future.
The End Is Here, How What?
The Fed and the bond market finally seem to agree that the tightening cycle begun in 2022 is likely to end and switch to easing sometime in 2024. Comments made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggest that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has actively discussed a timeline for lowering interest rates.
However, the yield rally based on expectations for an aggressive easing campaign has been tempered as inflation, while turning softer, has remained higher than expected and remains significantly above the Feds stated target. This resilient economic backdrop has given the Fed pause toward acting too early and risking increased inflation pressures.
With the Fed’s pivot toward easing monetary policy, each data release is being scrutinized as the markets seek visibility regarding the future path of policy. Fed speakers have consistently expressed the importance of not waiting too long to ease financial conditions, yet they also appear wary of moving too soon and risk stoking inflationary pressures. The much anticipated “soft landing” that market participants once thought impossible seems to be increasingly present in market data. From here, the Fed will be challenged to navigate the final “descent” toward policy easing in a volatile economic environment.
The Fed Remains Patient
The Fed updated its summary of economic projections in March, acknowledging a stronger economy and higher terminal Fed Funds rate in 2025-26. This change reflects the recent, stronger than expected, economic data and supports revised market expectations towards a flatter path for interest rate cuts. The Fed remains focused on taming inflation while realizing that achieving their stated targets may take longer than expected. Stronger economic data and comments from Fed speakers suggesting the Feds ‘higher for longer’ policy path remained in play helped push yields higher during the quarter, with 2-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields rising by 37, 32 and 31 basis points (bps), to 4.62%, 4.20% and 4.34%, respectively. The rise in market rates resulted in negative total returns, with the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index returning -0.96% during the quarter.
|
Performance data shown represents past performance. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so that fund shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Past performance does not guarantee future results and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Visit Madison Funds or call 800.877.6089 to obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end.
Current market pricing projects three cuts in 2024, more in line with stated Fed projections of 75 bps starting as early as June. As the market has retraced much of the late-2023 rally and come back into line with current Fed projections, value has returned to fixed income markets. While continued rate volatility is likely as investors seek visibility on the path of policy, current yields offer an attractive entry point with reduced risk of upward rate movement. From here, any material deterioration in economic growth would threaten the current ‘soft landing’ expectation built into consensus rate expectations. Fundamental economic data will be closely watched in the coming months to evaluate whether the Fed has indeed successfully negotiated a controlled calming of inflation while not damaging the economy.
Soft Landing Continues To Support Risk Assets
Stronger economic data supported risk assets as increased odds of an economic ‘soft landing’ displaced recessionary fears in recent months. All corporate bond sectors (Industrials, Financials, and Utilities) performed well during the quarter, with Financials leading the way. On a total return basis, Financials outperformed Industrials and Utilities due to a combination of tighter credit spreads and having less duration in a rising rate environment. Lower quality (BBB) and shorter-term corporate bonds outperformed higher quality and longer-term corporate bonds during the quarter. The Bloomberg U.S. Industrial Index returned -0.77% during the quarter while Bloomberg U.S. Financial Index returned 0.35%. Lower quality continued to outperform higher quality, with the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Baa-rated Index returning 1.06% better than similar maturity Treasuries, outperforming A-rated bonds. Even though credit spreads are not quite as attractive as in recent years, investor demand for corporate bonds remains solid, especially with yields comparing favorably to equity dividend yields. Should the economic ‘soft landing’ play out as expected, credit assets will continue to do well. However, by most measures, current spreads on credit sensitive assets offer limited upside to further tightening and, if should the economy slow, spreads could be at risk of widening.
Performance & Positioning
During the first quarter, the Madison High Quality Bond Fund (Class Y) slightly outperformed the benchmark, returning -0.21% versus the Bloomberg Intermediate Government Credit A+ Index return of -0.24%. Conservative duration positioning proved additive to performance as rates rose during the quarter. Sector/Quality and Yield/ Income positioning were additive to relative performance as credit spreads tightened and the portfolio outyielded the benchmark. The Yield Curve was slightly detractive to performance as the yield curve inversion increased slightly. Security Selection was neutral to relative performance.
While we welcome the market repricing of Fed easing expectations, we remain wary of how financial markets have adopted an economic ‘soft landing’ as a foregone conclusion. We have entered a new phase of monetary policy and the Fed’s ability to continue pushing inflation lower without economic damage will likely be harder than markets are estimating. Strong labor markets and stable economic data are giving the Fed room to remain patient, but economic headwinds could pose a challenge, which could alter that landscape in the coming months. Rising rates in recent months have resulted in attractive valuations returning to fixed income markets, providing meaningful yield with less risk of further upward rate movement. We expect further yield declines will be dictated by changing economic fundamentals and stand ready to take advantage of market volatility as expectations for monetary policy adjust in the months ahead.
Sincerely,
Mike Sanders | Chris Nisbet
|
Disclosures
Indices are unmanaged. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. They are shown for illustrative purposes only, and do not represent the performance of any specific investment. Index returns do not include any expenses, fees or sales charges, which would lower performance.
A basis point is one hundredth of a percent.
Bond Spread is the difference between yields on differing debt instruments of varying maturities, credit ratings, and risk, calculated by deducting the yield of one instrument from another.
Yield Curve is a line that plots yields (interest rates) of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. The slope of the yield curve gives an idea of future interest rate changes and economic activity. There are three main types of yield curve shapes: normal (upward sloping curve), inverted (downward sloping curve) and flat. Yield curve strategies involve positioning a portfolio to capitalize on expected changes.
In addition to the ongoing market risk applicable to portfolio securities, bonds are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk and inflation risk. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall; generally, the longer a bond’s maturity, the more sensitive it is to this risk. Credit risk is the possibility that the issuer of a security will be unable to make interest payments and repay the principal on its debt. Bonds may also be subject to call risk, which allows the issuer to retain the right to redeem the debt, fully or partially, before the scheduled maturity date.
Proceeds from sales prior to maturity may be more or less than originally invested due to changes in market conditions or changes in the credit quality of the issuer.
Bloomberg Intermediate Government Credit A+ Index measures the performance of United States dollar-denominated United States Treasuries, government-related and investment-grade United States corporate securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year and less than 10 years.
The Bloomberg US Credit Baa-rated Index measures the U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable corporate and government related bond markets. It is composed of the US Corporate Index and a non-corporate component that includes foreign agencies, sovereigns, supranationals and local authorities. Securities in the index are rated Baa by Moody’s.
The Bloomberg US Treasury Index measures US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, nominal debt issued by the US Treasury. Treasury bills are excluded by the maturity constraint, but are part of a separate Short Treasury Index.
The Bloomberg U.S. Finance Corporate Bond Index is a subset of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Index that measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds of financial institutions.
The Bloomberg U.S. Industrial Corporate Bond Index is a subset of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Index that measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds in the industrial sector.
“Madison” and/or “Madison Investments” is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC (“MAM”), and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC (“MIA”). MAM and MIA are registered as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The home office for each firm listed above is 550 Science Drive, Madison, WI 53711. Madison’s toll-free number is 800-767-0300.
Any performance data shown represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Non-deposit investment products are not federally insured, involve investment risk, may lose value and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, any financial institution. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate.
This report is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security.
Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of Madison Funds carefully before investing. Each fund’s prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. Call 800.877.6089 or visit Madison Funds to obtain a prospectus and read it carefully before investing.
Although the information in this report has been obtained from sources that the firm believes to be reliable, we do not guarantee its accuracy, and any such information may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions included in the report constitute the authors’ judgment as of the date of this report and are subject to change without notice. This report is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security.
Madison Asset Management, LLC does not provide investment advice directly to shareholders of the Madison Funds. Opinions stated are informational only and should not be taken as investment recommendation or advice of any kind whatsoever (whether impartial or otherwise).
Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC, member FINRA.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.