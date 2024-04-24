NEA: Smart Buy For Continued Bounce-Back Muni Market In 2024

Igor Kutyaev

I have been reconstructing my income portfolio since the start of the rate-hiking cycle to fight inflation. My attention was led to a few close-end fund CEFs due to the high yields and asset diversification considerations. Last year in 2023, I noticed some interesting opportunities in the Muni bond market, in particular, Muni CEFs were largely oversized in NAV discounts reaching over 10% or more as quoted :

The average municipal-bond closed-end fund has a discount of 10.5 percent, which over the last 25 years would be in ‘the 99th percentile of cheapness.’

I decided to keep an eye on the Muni market and started to dig into Muni bond CEFs such as Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA), in order to identify the investment candidates for my taxable account. Since the Muni's tax-exempt feature is particularly attractive to me, I actually initiated a partial position with NEA in Q3 2023 when its tax-exempt dividend was topping 5%.

Right now, I’m actively watching the dips to pick up more NEA shares because the discount of the CEF is at -14.51% that is still at the historical low level. I’m expecting a good total return in 2024 for Muni bond funds that are offering a very attractive alternative in the high-yield Muni bond market.

Why is NEA my particular focus?

Nuveen is the largest Muni bond CEF I can find. It has assets under management of $3.73B currently. I feel pretty safe with the fund size and also the good liquidity for my buy and sell actions. More importantly, I'm particularly comfortable with the fact that it is managed by Nuveen Investment Manager, a trusted closed-end fund provider for more than thirty-five years. This forms a strong foundation to support my CEF fund income strategy that I think will work more effectively with the Muni bond market. This is the market where the sectors are simply too many to go over individually, and the credit opportunities are difficult and complex for me to handle.

NEA fund portfolio shows a solid quality construction under its current strategy in my view. According to Nuveen’s official website, “the Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax (AMT) applicable to individuals”. The fund has about 75% current holdings that are credit rating A or above, as shown in the table below. There is also 10.5% BBB rated investable. This is the quality level that I am happy to see for my fixed income portfolio.

NEA Credit Quality from NEA Fact Sheet

With total holding of 1187, NEA is very diversified. I can also find that the top state allocation and the top holdings as shown below reflect a relatively less concentration of the fund.

NEA Top Holdings from CEFConnect

The size and quality of the fund managed by the top leader is why I’m actively looking at buying opportunities for more NEA shares in the current market these days. As a comparison, I’m not really surprised when I find out that NEA is also the largest holding for an EFT of Muni funds called VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT). From the following is a snapshot I took from SA XMPT page. Here one can clearly see that NEA is the top holding at 8.03%.

XMPT Data from SA

Notice the table above also shows that XMPT has top 4 holdings coming from Nuveen. These funds account for a pretty substantial 32% of the total. I view this as a strong conviction for Nuveen Muni CEFs. Keep in mind that the XMPT is known for focusing on top tier CEF managers.

The current market conditions favor Muni CEF as a total return play in 2024

As shown in the following chart, there has been some pull back in NEA stock price after a pretty big run-up since Nov of 2023. I view it as getting a consolidation from Jan to March this year. However, it is being pulled down again entering the month of April. This is when the FED chairman started to signal the hesitation about the rate cut.

NEA Charting from SA

The current price dip presents a good opportunity to increase my positions. Technically, I can wait a little bit until a bottom is formed and the price starts to move up instead of the current downward trend. However, from the dividend yield perspective, it is also fine to buy some NEA shares here (a price around $10.7) so I can lock in a 4.52% yield with tax-exemption, a level that looks attractive to me. Note that I’m not alone on this thought. According to the following record, one NEA insider bought 6000 shares at price of $11.04 on March 27 of 2024. The record also shows it is the first insider buy since 2017! There was no insider buy even at a bottom established in Nov 2023 when the stock was at a much lower price of around $9.20.

NEA Insider Trades from Bartchart

NEA leverage is very high at 39.18% indicated from the document provided by Nuveen. It is much higher than the average of around 31% in the CEF universe. However, I view it as a double-edged sword. While the high leverage certainly introduces high risk, it also helps with getting high returns as it is actually used for. The leverage may work fine in times when the interest rate is peaked in the rate cycle. This is when the borrowing expense is also peaked. The leverage is expected to add values to the return when the rate starts to come down. The following chart shows that NEA actually started to increase its dividend in Feb and April 2024 (Note the big dividend on Dec 23 2023 contains special dividend, not used for comparison).

NEA Dividend Distribution From CEFConnect

I believe that the current FED delay of the rate cut makes this investment story/thesis compelling in 2024 for three reasons. The first reason is that the rate cut is still on the table. So the interest rate stays at the current level and it will likely go down from here. This will help stabilize the leverage expense. The second reason is that at the current interest level, the Muni bond yield looks attractive and competitive among the other fixed income vehicles. And lastly, FED is not rushing into the rate cut. This means FED is seeing the US economy to remain resilient in the near future. A healthy economy certainly helps with minimizing the risk of big market drawdowns. These pullbacks quite often prove to be disastrous for highly leveraged CEFs like NEA. Looking forward, I expect the similar macro conditions to continue in the rest of 2024.

So NEA is serving as a total return investment to me at this price point. It has a NAV discount still at a historical low level. I’m expecting a revert to NAV will resume in 2024. I started to roll out 20% from my money market funds (with about 5.2% yield) to the Muni funds and plan to increase the Muni holdings over the course of the remaining months in 2024.

RISK Analysis

The biggest risk for my thesis with NEA is its high leverage. As mentioned, its leverage is about 39% much higher than the CEF average around 31%. So it is highly vulnerable to market pullbacks where NEA could see much bigger price drawdowns during the downtrend. This would directly ruin the total return in the short run. The other key risk is that the US inflation may creep up from here. In such cases, the FED may have to increase the interest rate to bring it down. The higher interesting rate will definitely cause higher leverage expenses, hence hurting the profit margin and quite possibly lead to a lower dividend distribution.

In Conclusion

I’m expecting the Muni Bond Market to continue its bounce-back in 2024. NEA is the largest Muni CEF managed by the top Muni CEF leader and expert. It offers an attractive alternative in Muni market investment for investors seeking high-yield and tax-exempt benefits. NEA still has a 14.5% NAV discount and its high leverage shows signs of contributing positively to the returns recently as it raised its dividend in 2024, making it an interesting total return play in 2024.