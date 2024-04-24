Upslope Capital's Q1 2024 Investor Letter

Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Upslope’s objective is to deliver attractive, equity-like returns with significantly reduced market risk and low correlation versus traditional equity strategies. Q1 was a solid quarter for Upslope’s defensive strategy. While the Fund lagged long-only indexes, absolute performance was strong, owing to outperformance of longs, partly offset by shorts and hedges. The Fund remains well-protected against serious potential macro and/or geopolitical shocks, which continue to lurk.

Upslope Exposure & Returns 1 Benchmark Returns Average Net Long Net Return S&P Midcap 400 ETF (MDY) HFRX Equity Hedge Index Q1 2024 84% +5.5% +9.9% +3.4% Last 12 Months 66% +20.1% +22.9% +9.7% Since Inception 52% +10.6% +10.6% +4.7% Downside Deviation 4.8% 13.2% 5.0% Sortino Ratio 2 1.81 0.65 0.54 Note: LPs/clients should always check individual statements for returns, which may vary due to timing, fee schedules and other factors. Since inception returns, downside standard deviation, and Sortino are all annualized figures (from August 2016). Click to enlarge

MARKET CONDITIONS – WHICH LESSONS?

At the end of Q1, the overwhelming consensus – even among typically cautious types – was that investors needed to own stocks through at least the November election. After all, markets are strong in election years and financial conditions should continue to improve and/or remain easier than they should be. While dented by the recent correction, this narrative doesn’t really seem to have changed much. It’s hard to argue with it. Inflation has been stubbornly sticky but hasn’t really mattered to markets until very recently. Same story with overtly rising geopolitical tensions. For now, the “lessons” of 2020-2021 (pain of missing out) have been seared in investor minds much more so than those of 2022 (consequences for undisciplined speculation). We’ll see which lesson stands the test of time.

There continues to be plenty to do on both the long and short sides of the portfolio. Shorts are balanced across “Fads & Frauds” (consider this the formal renaming of the “SPAC+” category of shorts), select cyclicals, and sleepier low-quality business shorts. Notable on the long side, Upslope exited Intel (INTC) early in Q1 and added two “chocolate” stocks. While there’s no end in sight to the cocoa crisis, I’m confident humanity will find a way to solve this problem. As always, further details are provided later.

PORTFOLIO POSITIONING

At quarter-end, gross and beta-adjusted net exposures were 143% and 61%, respectively. Positioning continues to reflect a high number of perceived opportunities on both sides (long and short) of the portfolio.

Exhibit 1: Portfolio Snapshot

Exhibit 2: Gross Exposure by Market Cap & Geography (Total Portfolio)

PORTFOLIO UPDATES

The largest contributors to and detractors from quarterly performance are noted below. Gross contribution to overall portfolio return is noted in parentheses.

Exhibit 3: Top Contributors to Quarterly Performance (Gross)

Barry Callebaut (OTCPK:BYCBF) and Hershey Foods (HSY) – New Longs

Upslope is long Barry Callebaut and Hershey. Hershey is a leading chocolate, candy, and salty snacks provider, primarily in the US. Switzerland-based Barry Callebaut (“BC”) is the biggest chocolate company Americans have never heard of. It is the largest global outsourced processor and manufacturer of cocoa and chocolate products – serving “the entire food industry,” including premium chocolatiers, bakeries, pastry chefs, and restaurants. The company is vertically integrated, with expertise in cocoa bean sourcing and processing, as well as chocolate manufacturing.

The investment theses have some obvious similarities and notable differences. The key similarity: both are ideally positioned to capture market share during the current cocoa crisis, setting them up well to emerge even stronger. Hershey and BC are also both quality, defensive consumer staples-like businesses trading at relative discounts. Shares for each have sharply lagged the market and are down on an absolute basis over the last two years, impacted by the unprecedented surge in cocoa prices (see below), worries about the impact from GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and a general contraction in consumer staples valuations. By far the most important factor weighing on shares today is daily updates in the financial and mainstream press on cocoa prices.

Exhibit 4: Cocoa Futures ($/MT)

Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut is a defensive, reasonably high-quality business facing several temporary challenges. The troubles can partly be traced back to a plant contamination scare in late 2022. This was a catalyst for change at the company, ultimately resulting in a CEO transition and implementation of a multi-year streamlining and modernization program. These changes had just begun when cocoa prices started to take off. As an outsourced chocolate producer, BC appears more directly in the line of fire of cocoa prices. However, recent results (covering the early ramp in prices) and outlook have not quite shown this and are aligned with Upslope’s key thesis points:

BC’s vertically integrated model and role as the largest global manufacturer of cocoa and chocolate products, position it better than any competitor to navigate the crisis. Simply put, BC has a major competitive advantage in times of supply crisis due to better sourcing and financing capabilities. This should enable share gains that should at least partly offset market and volume headwinds. Recent results also show the company’s cost pass-through mechanisms working very well.

With cocoa prices catching financial and mainstream press headlines daily, valuation at decade+ lows, and EPS estimates already down sharply, such worries seem extremely well-known. Bottoms (or tops, in the case of cocoa prices) are impossible to time; but, it’s hard to argue the pendulum hasn’t already swung sharply in one direction.

While not an original view, it seems highly likely the great cocoa squeeze will end like virtually every other extreme commodity squeeze in history. We don’t know the timing or trigger, but ultimately cocoa prices should revert and collapse. Forward-looking markets should only need to see a way out of the crisis – not an immediate exit. Should this coincide with BC’s efficiency efforts already underway, it could provide a strong tailwind to free cash flow for years to come.

Exhibit 5: Barry Callebaut’s Business Model

Hershey

Upslope’s thesis on Hershey is similar to BC in that the company should be able to navigate the cocoa crisis better than smaller competitors due to its scale and experience. However, there are some important differences and additional points to note:

With chocolate inflation continuing to rise sharply, consumers are likely to trade down to cheaper products (Barry Callebaut noted this on its April 10 earnings call). While Hershey has some diversification outside of chocolate, its chocolate offerings contain relatively lower amounts of cocoa and sell at lower price points vs. premium competitors. Like BC, this means Hershey should be positioned to take share in the current challenged market.

Hershey’s scale and experience mean it should also have the tools (e.g. hedging programs and sourcing) to navigate the cocoa crisis better than smaller competitors. Should cocoa remain elevated for an extended period, it seems likely the industry would see quite a few smaller competitors wiped out. This would benefit large, established players like Hershey.

If/when cocoa prices do revert, Hershey should benefit as prices lag commodity declines and margins expand. This could occur in an environment with reduced competition (prior point).

Finally, it’s worth acknowledging that we don’t really know how the cocoa shock will affect Hershey. It is entirely possible that Hershey has so little cocoa in its products that the financial impact won’t be particularly dramatic. If this is the case, point (3) above would be moot, but shares should see significant relief.

Exhibit 6: Major Hershey Brands

Valuation and Risks

Shares of Hershey and Barry Callebaut trade at attractive valuations on both an absolute basis and relative to their own history. Each trades near decade-low earnings multiples (with depressed consensus estimates) and normalized 3 free cash flow yields of 6-7%. This seems reasonable considering depressed sentiment and the economically defensive nature of both companies. Note that actual 2024 free cash flow estimates are currently depressed, as Hershey begins winding down a multi-year investment program and BC faces temporary working capital headwinds from the cocoa surge.

Major risks include: significant uncertainty regarding extreme cocoa prices and impacts on margins, volumes, and (for BC in particular) balance sheet; potential long-term headwinds from proliferation of weight-loss drugs (Upslope’s view is that the effects on these businesses are years away – at worst); M&A execution risks (Hershey has been acquisitive in the past); short-term operational challenges as Hershey wraps up a multi-year ERP transition.

Intel (INTC) – Exited Long

Upslope exited Intel during the quarter. Against the backdrop of a now-full valuation, soft Q4 results meant there were better uses of capital. From inception of the position last August, Intel contributed 285 bps to (gross) performance.

CLOSING THOUGHTS

I remain open-minded about the year ahead. Shares of steady, defensive businesses have sharply lagged broader markets for years now. But, with serious cracks developing in recent weeks, the tide may be turning. Regardless of whether such factor tailwinds develop, I am excited about the prospects for Upslope’s uncorrelated portfolio – which looks like no one else’s.

Thank you for the trust you've placed in me and Upslope to manage a portion of your hard-earned money.

