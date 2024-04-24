Prykhodov

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) delays phaseout of third-party cookies in Chrome yet again. (00:26) Tesla (TSLA) rallies after pointing to its upcoming affordable models. (01:10) FTC votes to ban non-compete clauses.

Google is once again pushing back its phase-out of third-party cookies on Chrome.

The plan was to complete third-party cookie depreciation during the second half of Q4. It now expects the process to start early next year.

The company cites “ongoing challenges related to reconciling divergent feedback from the industry regulators and developers.”

In a statement, it also said that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will need “sufficient time to review all evidence including results from industry tests.”

The CMA is overseeing the phaseout.

The phaseout deadline has been delayed twice already since it was originally set in 2020, giving advertisers more time to prepare.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shot up in postmarket trading, despite posting a drop in Q1 revenue, deliveries, margins, and EPS from a year ago.

Investors seem to be latching on to the company's commitment to launch a more affordable model.

Tesla said the model can be produced on the same manufacturing lines that they use for the current lineup.

During the earnings conference call, CEO Elon Musk said the new models will come out in the early part of 2025 or potentially late in 2024 using aspects of its autonomous technology. Although he was not willing to say if the new models would be reiterations of existing models.

In regard to a question on Optimus, the CEO said he expects the company will be able to begin selling the humanoid robots by the end of next year. He still thinks Optimus could be Tesla's (TSLA) largest business of all.

The Federal Trade Commission has voted to ban non-compete clauses.

The vote was 3-2.

Under the FTC’s new rule, existing non-competes for the vast majority of workers will no longer be enforceable after the rule’s effective date.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the final rule will become effective 120 days after publication in the Federal Register.

The FTC estimates that banning non-competes will lead to new business growth of 2.7% per year, resulting in more than 8,500 additional new businesses created each year.

Existing non-competes for senior executives - who represent less than 0.75% of workers - can remain in force but employers are banned from entering into or attempting to enforce any new noncompetes, even if they involve senior executives.

Wall Street on Tuesday continued its recovery from its worst week in over a year, ending with solid gains.

The NASDAQ (COMP:IND) and the S&P 500 (SP500) added more than 1% each, with the former rising 1.59% and the latter gaining 1.20%. The Dow (DJI) climbed 0.69%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, ten ended in the green, led by Communication Services and Tech.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. Crude oil is down 0.5% at more than $83 per barrel. Bitcoin is flat at more than $66,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.7% and the DAX is up 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) declined 7% after the company reported lower than expected Q1 results and Q2 outlook.

