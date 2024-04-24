Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Doubling Down On Telus In Smith Maneuver - March 2024 Dividend Income Report

Summary

  • My dividend payout is slightly smaller than last year, as I previously held Enbridge, a generous dividend payer.
  • Since I started this portfolio in September 2017, I have received a total of $25,263.93 CAD in dividends.
  • All dividend growth is coming from the stocks and not from any additional capital being added to the account.

Standing bundles of cash

PM Images

In September of 2017, I received slightly over $100K from my former employer, representing the commuted value of my pension plan. I decided to invest 100% of this money in dividend growth stocks.

Each month, I publish my

This article was written by

My name is Mike and I’m the author of The Dividend Guy Blog & The Dividend Monk along with the owner and portfolio manager here at Dividend Stocks Rock (DSR). I earned my bachelor degree in finance-marketing, own a CFP title along with an MBA in financial services. Besides being a passionate investor, I’m also happily married with three beautiful children. I started my online venture to educate people about investing and to be able to spend more time with my family. I started my career in the financial industry back in 2003. I earned several promotions along with a good pile of diplomas. I had lots of fun working with clients in private banking for half a decade, but thought I could do more with my life. In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith and left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. We drove through nine countries and stayed three months in Costa Rica before returning home. This was an eye-opening adventure that led me in 2017 to quit my job in the financial industry and pursue my dream; helping others with their personal finance through my investing websites. You just found the reason why I quit my suit & tie job!

