william87

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 over the last year by around 300 basis points. This legacy business currently has a market cap of $69.2 billion, with $5.916 billion in revenue, $1.607 billion in net income, and 15,151 employees in several countries. In this analysis, I went through the company's revenue mix evolution, stock performance, and valuation to come up with a conclusion of a hold rating for the stock.

Data by YCharts

Moody's Corporation Overview

If you went to business school you probably learned in your initial finance class about credit rating agencies, and that S&P, Moody's, and Fitch are the big-three agencies. Well, at least that was the case for me. While this is completely true, in the case of Moody's, their ratings business (MIS) has slowly gotten surpassed in revenue share by their analytics business (MA) that started just in 2007, vs. the rating business that was founded 98 years prior.

The growth of the financial intelligence subsidiary is so evident that the company has started to report that subsidiary first on investor's presentations, and the long-lasting core business second. On top of this, Moody's Investor Services (MIA) will change its century lasting name to Moody's Rating, while Moody's Analytics (MA) will be just Moody's. In the current state, in FY 2023, MA accounted for 52 percent of the revenues, while MIS, comprised 48% of them.

Author's Compilations | Data: FactSet

To represent this graphically, above is a bar chart with the evolution of how Moody's Analytics became the major revenue source over time. In 2014, the subsidiary represented 31% of the company, when now is roughly more than half of Moody's Corporation's sources of revenue. It's also worth mentioning that over the past ten years, MA has grown revenues unstoppably, while MIS had a light revenue decline of -2% in 2018, and a substantial fall in 2022 of -32% due to higher rates and lower incentives to loan origination. For comparison, this same revenue source of S&P Global (SPGI), S&P Ratings, was down some percentage points less at -26% that same challenging fiscal year.

Within the data period presented above, in terms of CAGRs, Moody's Analytics grew at 12.2%, while Moody's Investor Service grew below US nominal GDP at 2.2%. Competitor S&P Ratings also had a low, but superior, revenue CAGR of 3.5%. Nonetheless, the CAGR was particularly distorted from the outlier year of FY 2021. Otherwise, the growth would've been of 6.0%, slightly outpacing S&P Ratings who achieved a 5.9% removing outliers.

Moody's Analytics Vs. Moody's Investors Services

To describe the two subsidiaries, let's start first with the Analytics.

With $3.1 billion in annual revenue, Moody's Analytics, which will soon be renamed as just Moody's, operates within three segments in more than 160 countries.

1. Data & Information (D&I) segment provides real-time data from an extensive database around financial information of enterprises.

2. Research & Insights (R&I), as its names implies, provides the offering of proprietary research regarding credit status.

3. Decision Solutions (DS) is subdivided between solutions for banking, insurance, and KYC data of suppliers and clients that's functional for any type of corporation.

Out of those, DS is the one that produces the majority of the revenues, followed by R&I and D&I.

What's appealing about this subsidiary is that, for the most part, it is subscription-based, and what makes it fascinating is the actual retention rate of more than 94%, when five years ago, it used to be of 84%.

From the side of Moody's Investors Service, the business is more cyclical in nature as 43% of the sales are recurrent, think about credit monitoring, while the remaining 57% are single time transactions.

MIS offers debt ratings for almost any type of entity that needs it, and further segments its subsidiaries within the following credit issuers; Corporate Finance (CFG), Financial Institutions (FIG), Public Project & Infrastructure Finance (PPIF), and Structured Finance (SF).

Technically, what bring tailwinds to this subsidiary are favorable period of economic conditions. But of course, this comes with a caveat. For example, in booming times, high-yield and private credit exhibit tighter spreads with lower probability of defaults, inducing for higher debt refinancings and loan originations. On the other hand, looming economic conditions usually come along with higher policy rates, which discourage loan originations from investment grade bonds.

The MCO 2024 guidance estimates high-yield bonds, and leverage bonds as the ones who would exhibit the highest amount of issuance. Moody's is forecasting a 35% growth for HY and a 20% growth for LB in 2024. On the other hand, financial institution originations are expected to be flat for the year.

Moody's Q4 2023

Altogether, the image above, displays how the segments of these two subsidiaries split the revenue mix.

Author's Editing | Data: Moody's Q4 2023

Even though, as discussed before, Moody's Analytics is the subsidiary that's slightly bringing the highest number of sales, in terms of adjusted operating profits, there is a substantial difference between the two. The traditional rating business had an adjusted operating margin of 55%, while analytics stood at 31% for the year. Also, from the company guidance this margin is expected to slightly improve for MIS, while remaining within the same range for MA in 2024.

I expect this discrepancy to narrow in the future. However, the majority of the R&D is being spent within the analytics business as the company continues to integrate its models with new technologies. For that, Moody's is planning strategic investments worth around $60 million to develop more Gen AI integrated solutions, accelerate digitization and automation of ratings workflows, and enhance digital finance products, among others.

The fundamental reason I forecast these margins to trim in the future, is because a data business naturally requires less employees per dollar of revenue generated compared to a rating business that requires more qualitative fundamental analysis with higher levels of human interaction.

MCO Stock Performance vs. SPX

On a five-year look back period, both MCO and SPGI, outperformed the S&P 500 by a great margin. Fitch Ratings is not a publicly traded company, but the stock performances have proven that these companies, operating in a triopoly industry, tend to outperform the general market index.

Big rating agencies not only outperform because of their high free cash flow margins. They mainly do it because of the following fundamental reason. As economies grow, debt issuance rises, and issuers search for the most respected credit ratings as reputable brands allow them to bring higher levels of trust in risk assessments. That reputation helps in bringing enormous barriers to entry to other rating agencies in the more than 40 countries where Moody's ratings operate, for example.

Because of these aforementioned characteristics, it is probably why Warren Buffett likes Moody's stock and has initiated positions in it in the past 23 years. Even though he has trimmed and added shares over the decades, his conglomerate currently holds 2.8% in MCO, which was bought at an average price of $38.4, representing a 10-bagger price return and making Berkshire Hathaway the major shareholder of the company, followed by Vanguard and BlackRock.

Total Return MCO SPGI SPX 10Y 428.5% 510.4% 169.5% 5Y 107.0% 98.9% 72.5% 3Y 19.9% 12.7% 20.2% 1Y 23.8% 18.5% 20.6% 6M 19.8% 16.1% 16.1% 1M -3.3% -2.6% -3.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

The outperformance of the debt rating industry against the S&P 500, is significant in almost all of the long-term look back periods, as displayed above. On an active industry level, SPGI takes the lead in the 10-year performances, but MCO has done better over the past five, three, and one year. Overall, these companies in concentrated industries, that continue to outperform the general market, are the ones that I like to hold in the long term. The next question is, at what multiple? Which I will discuss later in the analysis.

Moody's 2024 Outlook

Moody's Q4 2023

Currently, Moody's offers outstanding, award-winning technology to especially serve the banking and insurance industries. As previously mentioned, the company is conducting several investments to catch up with their existing offerings with generative AI technology. At the moment, this technology has been implemented on a wide range of tools that work as research assistant, KYC designer, loan portfolio monitoring, etc. In my opinion, adapting their current offerings is going to be crucial to continue winning in the next 10 years, and that's what management thinks as well. I would say that failing to do well on this, is the major risk for the next decade, and what would trigger lower retention rates on Moody's Analytics.

Moving to the loan originating side, on Moody's Q4 2023 earnings call, analyst Tony Kaplan asked CEO Rob Fauber about where he thinks is a normalized level of originations. To which Rob answered, that based on a 10-year average, 2023 ended in line with the historical average, and that in 2024 the company expects originations to be above long-term average. To support that, Rob pointed out at the debt velocity, which is nothing more than debt issued in a given year to total loans outstanding. He indicated that this ratio is quite low and that gives ample room to continue growing moving forward.

In less than two weeks from now, on the 5th of May, Moody's is scheduled to report its first earnings of the year. Based on the average of a pool of 16 sell-side analysts, MCO is expected to report a normalized EPS of $3.00 and revenue for the quarter of $1.69 billion. In terms of earnings, this would represent a 39% growth from the quarter prior, and 0.3% growth from a year ago. From the side of revenues, this means a quarter-over-quarter growth of 14%, and 15% YoY.

The previous earnings release was somewhat disappointing. Let's see how Q1 plays out after the company expects an improvement in originations for the fiscal year. Also, if you go through the transcripts of the last quarters, the company has a big focus on mentioning AI. At this point, if this doesn't translate into higher revenues, that story alone won't drive higher market sentiment as the term is simply overused.

MCO Valuation

For the peer comparison exercise, I selected S&P Global (SPGI) and MSCI (MSCI).

Even though MSCI is not a debt rating agency, they do compete with Moody's Analytics and are also present in the ESG ratings, so I believe it is a valid comparison. Also, it is important to mention that SPGI and MSCI are in the index licensing business, where Moody's is not necessarily competing.

Author's Compilations | Data: Seeking Alpha

Rarely, it's hard to find scenarios like this where all components of the peer group trade at around the same levels. Moody's is trading very close to the peer average when it comes to earnings, PEG, and cash flow multiples. For price to expected sales, the difference is of -8% from the mean, particularly driven by MSCI being an outlier, but lying pretty close to the multiple of SPGI. It's honestly hard to draw a conclusion in this one, other than the companies look very similar in multiple valuation levels in almost all respects. Nonetheless, ALL metrics on an absolute basis seem too high, and SA Quant Ratings confirm this by rating all valuation metrics with an F or D.

Data by YCharts

When comparing Moody's to its own history, the valuation is mixed between price to earnings, and price to free cash flow over a three-year period.

In terms of free cash flow, the company is running at a margin of around 32% from annual revenues, that constitutes a price-to free cash flow of 37x, which is close to its period history as seen in the image above. Contrarily, the price-to-earnings from a 27% NIM comes at 43x, which is 37% higher than its average. Overall, I would say that Moody's stands overvalued compared to its history on a weighted average of these two metrics.

It's worth mentioning that the price-to-book stands elevated on an absolute basis as well. Nonetheless, I don't believe that metric is relevant to valuing this company, as the "equity section" just takes financial data into the equation. A company like this operating in a triopoly has way more qualitative aspects such as reputation and trust that are not going to be captured in the equity section.

Seeking Alpha

Last, the average price target based on 21 Wall Street analysts stands at $404.38, which is close to the actual share price of $374.67. In my opinion, this is fair value territory as it's just within the band of -+10%. Currently, 11 analysts agree on a bullish rating on the stock, 10 with a hold, and 0 with a bearish scenario.

MCO Analyst Rating Conclusion

I have no doubt that this is a stock to hold for the long term. Even more so when their business intelligence component is making the company more attractive by helping to alleviate the cyclical component of the business more and more. On top of that, the high growth of the Analytics subsidiary has been outstanding and is probably what is going to drive the financial performance higher in the future. Yet, the valuation doesn't give me the confidence to rate the stock as a buy.

Even though the historical FCF and analysts' price targets stand at fair value territory, the important historical PE ratio is on the right-tail of the spectrum, suggesting a historical overvaluation of 19% - a premium I am not willing to pay. Also, the PEG ratio on an absolute basis suggests a growth at unreasonable prices, even though this is an industry matter. Lastly, Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings have an overall F grading in terms of valuation and have been such over the past 6 months.

Because of the reasons mentioned, I would suggest a HOLD rating for the stock, and rather wait and give a try once PE valuations return to fair value territories.