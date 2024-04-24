Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Moody's: The Valuation Doesn't Convince Me

Apr. 24, 2024 8:25 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO) StockSPGI
Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
107 Followers

Summary

  • Moody's Corporation has experienced a drastic change in revenue mix over the years with Analytics becoming first and Ratings second.
  • Moody's Analytics is what's driving the revenue growth, and the company plans to further invest $60 million in 2024 to integrate more generative AI solutions into their risk management offerings.
  • MCO stock has outperformed the S&P 500 over the decades and past year. Nonetheless, I find the current valuation expensive, and I would rather give them a hold rating.

Moody"s Home Page

william87

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 over the last year by around 300 basis points. This legacy business currently has a market cap of $69.2 billion, with $5.916 billion in revenue, $1.607 billion in net income, and 15,151 employees in several

This article was written by

Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
107 Followers
Hey there! My focus here is to provide you with insightful rating analysis on the world's leading fintech firms to help you navigate and comprehend the latest investment opportunities while identifying potential pitfalls. My favorite picks are those that are tilted towards both the growth and quality factors. These are stocks that have a strong growth story combined with robust financial statements to support the growing narrative. My first investment was made seven years ago, and I have passed all CFA Program exams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News