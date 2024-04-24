Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Bitcoin Halving Is Upon Us

Apr. 24, 2024 8:20 AM ETBTC-USD, GBTC, BTG-USD, BCH-USD, BCHG, OBTC, XBTC, BITO
WisdomTree
Summary

  • The bitcoin halving event occurs roughly every four years, reducing the newly issued bitcoin supply by half. This has historically been associated with a rising price.
  • The halving reduces the block reward for miners, but our focus remains on sources of potential increased demand across the bitcoin network, especially given all the publicity in the space during 2024.
  • Bitcoin's transparent and immutable monetary policy, along with its alternative investment exposure, could make it an attractive option for investors seeking a potential long-term store of value.

Closeup on modern female with laptop and bitcoin halving screen

CentralITAlliance/iStock via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA, & Blake Heimann

The bitcoin “halving” (or “halvening,” as some say) is an event that takes place in the bitcoin network roughly every four years. Newly issued (or mined) bitcoin is cut in half, reducing oncoming supply. At a point near

WisdomTree
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

