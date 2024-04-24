Trevor Williams

Dear readers/followers,

Drug discovery investing is something I am very careful about. That is why in my former article on Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO), which by the way you can find here, I called the company a "spec BUY" - and even in the title made a case for why a larger, scaled competitor was, in fact, a better investment.

However, given the morning's price action and the fact that I am the latest contributor to share my views on this company and that I do have a small position in the company, this is a perfect opportunity for me to be clear about my convictions and where, if anywhere, I have made a mistake.

A 35% decline is never something an investor wants. Don't let any contributor, analyst, or investor tell you differently that they "expected this" - if they had, they wouldn't have invested. It's always something that is a short-term net negative, even if the longer term might look different.

With that in mind, let's look at the reason why the company declined, and what, if any upside could exist for the company as it trails down to below, or close to €10/share for the native ticker.

Evotec SE - An update following a volatile pre-trade and trend.

As I am writing this article, the native ticker for Evotec SE is crashing over 30% in a single day. This marks a 5-year decline of over 56%, which is a terrible result to have to reconcile. Now, I myself did not invest at slightly such a terrible price, and the FX means that after today, I'm still "only" down around 40%, but it's still not a situation that I want to find myself in.

That being said, as I said in my initial article on Evotec, my position is very small. We're talking below 0.1%. That makes this an interesting case study that I can even view very objectively, rather than if the position was 5%, where I would probably be emotionally impacted by such a volatile move.

Evotec IR (Evotec IR)

Evotec is a difficult business. The reasons for this come down to the volatility of the process and the resulting finances. It's a space where you can make a lot of money, and I know investors who have made their fortunes from this sector, but I know many who have lost significant amounts of capital in the sector as well. And since I last wrote those words, I have actually met an investor who lost 60% of his fortune in one "bet" in this sector. It's not an easy sector to work in or to get "good" in.

What differs Evotec from say, Roche or Merck (MRK), is that you're investing strictly in what the vernacular is known as the "discovery cycle". This is an extremely capital-intensive process, with some estimates now going as high as each discovery of an NCE, or a molecular entity with a therapeutic potential value was over $5B (Source).

Evotec IR (Evotec IR)

Again, this is not exactly making a case for this sort of investment, when you consider the risk of losing all of that capital and starting, oftentimes, at zero.

I also made clear that Evotec is not the best company at what it does. It's an average business, from core KPIs, and it has not improved all that much since I last wrote about the company either. The company reported results today - that is why we're seeing the massive drop.

And this drop is coming despite a 2023A result that fully met the updated guidance. However, whenever I see the wording "priority reset", I know something is happening - especially when the company is talking about annualized EBITDA improvements of less than €50M per year, which is what the company is doing here.

Also, Evotec has announced that the company is changing the entire reporting structure, with an updated structure that's only two segments starting in 1Q24 already.

Evotec IR (Evotec IR)

Revenues were up 4%, the problem wasn't there. From Biologics, they were up 111%, which was amazing, but base business excluding Just Biologics, it was down 10% as a result both of cyberattack, a lower gross margin, an adjusted EBITDA that fell almost 35% (€15M of which was cyberattack), and the company has given us 2024E outlook/guidance based on a double-digit revenue growth for the entire growth, a reduction of development expense, and reversal in group EBITDA.

None of this sounds particularly terrible, so what exactly is the problem here?

The simple fact is that the market expected more out of Evotec - especially when it came to the 2024E forecasts. These forecasts were characterized very conservative/cautious (Source: RBC), and the turnover and operating profit going forward are, in fact, likely here to fall short of market - as well as a question about the medium-term outlook for the company.

Management doesn't share the caution, with the tone being positive, but uncertainty for 2024-2025 here is clear - and there has been a historical bias towards expecting too much out of what is, clearly, an average drug discovery company (Source: FactSet, S&P Global).

The stepping down of the long-standing CEO, W. Lanthaler was also not a positive here. The expectation is for new management to lead Evotec back into stability, yet how this is to be done is, as of this time, somewhat unclear also to me.

But do I think that these trends justify a 30%+ drop in the share price? No, not really. The company has always been volatile, and it's inherent in the method to these businesses that there's a degree of exuberance and positivity as to their expectations and forecasts.

As I am writing these lines, we're back to below €10/share, which is a long time ago since we've seen the company.

Let's look at risk and upside for the business, and where we have the company on a forward basis.

Risks & Upside for Evotec SE

Going into the results, the sentiment was positive. There was a positive outlook to growth thanks to the CDMO outsourcing trends and a company investment in its discovery pipeline. I would say it's justified to characterize these current expectations for the short term as "shattered". Bullish arguments for Evotec, such as the focus on building out its manufacturing capacity, outsourcing skill, and commercial success of the company's proprietary assets all need to be put into context of what is happening with the company at this time - even if it can be argued that high-margin recurring royalty revenue is not only possible but likely.

The competitive market is really the biggest argument here, and one of the reasons I am so cautious with companies like Evotec. It causes a lag in organic growth, and especially services that could be characterized as non-premiumized are seeing pressure. But the arguments of the core risk to drug discovery, or the proprietary assets could actually fail to reach commercial success. The company already has one segment which is essentially a drag on profits and resources due to massive research expenses and the like.

So the overall risk/reward has not materially changed since my last article.

Valuation for Evotec SE

It's fair to say, in my estimate, that this market reaction to the earnings has caught the market off-guard. Most estimates remain at the €13-€15/share level for the business. My own was at €13.4, and it remains here as of this article. It's a Spec buy - it remains a Spec buy as well, I'm not shifting it an inch here.

It is a potentially attractive business if you're interested in more volatile and risky investments but with a potentially higher payoff.

And Evotec, which trades on the Nasdaq under EVO, could potentially deliver returns far higher than some people believe. The company has no real S&P Global rating and cannot be evaluated under the same KPIs as other businesses. This is because the company has a P/E of negative 115x and an EPS yield of negative 0.86%. It was negative in EPS for 2022 and for 2023 as well, with an estimated EPS on an adjusted basis for 2024 at €0.08/share - no dividend. The same is true for the next few years of forecasts - no dividends there either.

Analysts tend to be very positive about this stock. I would say that the closest peers are Charles River (CRL), Lonza (LONN), and Catalent (CLTL), none of which I currently cover or consider appealing on a conservative basis. Evotec, after today, trades at a significant peer discount on a Sales, and book basis. Morningstar, based on these trends, has the company at €14/share (not updated for today yet), and S&P Global analysts come from a high of €50/share and a low of €14/share. You can see from the get-go that this is not an easy business to forecast, with a spread that's one of the biggest I have ever seen. 10 analysts follow the company - half of them at "BUY", half of them at "HOLD", Underperform, or other ratings. There's very little clarity to be had here - and I would love to partake in the analysis of the person who estimates them at €50/share, given that we are now at a fifth of this target and I don't see any meaningful competitive advantage for this company beyond its actual price, given that it is not by any KPI-measure an outperformed.

Overall, I say in closing that today's crash is not something I view as justified by the results or by the forecasts. I view this as an overreaction from an inflated market. However, at the same time, I don't necessarily view this as an appealing business to currently invest in, even if I still say it's a potential "spec buy". If the company was to manage current forecasts, then a normalized 60x P/E (which is where the company trades on a 20-year basis), would imply a 330%+ RoR.

But this is too speculative for my taste, and would caution care here. I'm keeping my position, and keeping an eye on the company, but I'm not buying more here.

My thesis on Evotec SE is as follows.

Thesis

Evotec is an attractive company in the medical/drug discovery field. It has an attractive pipeline, decent fundamentals, and a growth rate not matched by many companies in either the sector or the market, having grown from less than €100M to potentially over €1.3B in this coming fiscal in terms of revenues, updated for November 2023.

However, plays like this are risky - and my risk tolerance at this time is limited. I view it best to err on the side of safety and pick history and quality in these sectors, with predictability. For now, that is not Evotec.

The company is a theoretically attractive speculative "BUY" with a price target of €25/share for the native - but that is as high as I am currently willing to go. For the Nasdaq ticker, as of November of 2023, that's around $13.4/share.

