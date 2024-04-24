Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VIGI: Blue Chip International Growth

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund is a blue-chip portfolio on non-US stocks.
  • VIGI offers a potential total return upside of 13% on EPS growth of 8% valued at 17x PE or 2x PEG.
  • VIGI tracks the S&P Non-US Dividend Growers Index, which requires 7 years of consecutive dividend increases that provide broad diversification across sectors and countries.
  • The dividend appreciation strategy is a key filter in identifying consistent growth stocks at reasonable prices.

businessman hand point to touch the holographic 3D rendering earth screen technology background, Element of this image furnished by Nasa

Natakorn Ruangrit/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

With the large-cap US market close to fair valuation, many investors may be looking to other developed or emerging markets for value and opportunity. Europe has its own magnificent seven, albeit with a far less technology focus

This article was written by

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.35K Followers
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VIGI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VIGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News