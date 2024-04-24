izusek

Investment Thesis

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE), which makes websites and mobile apps accessible for people with disabilities, saw its stock jump on the back of its Q1 2024 earnings report issued after the close on April 23rd.

Although AEYE's guidance undoubtedly was positively revised higher, I question whether investors are getting much of a bargain here. Yes, the stock is a small cap. And yes, small caps are under-followed.

But I argue that this under-followed small cap is not undervalued. Therefore, I'm firmly neutral on this name.

AudioEye's Near-Term Prospects

AudioEye specializes in providing accessibility solutions for websites and mobile applications. They offer services to ensure that digital platforms are accessible to people with disabilities, aligning with key regulatory standards such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and the European Accessibility Act.

According to its earnings call, AudioEye's technology platform leverages artificial intelligence to cater to billions of end-user sessions, making digital content accessible to millions of potential customers.

Through direct sales and reseller partnerships, AudioEye addresses the growing demand for accessibility services in various sectors, including public institutions and government offices.

However, AudioEye also faces several challenges. After all, the competition within the digital accessibility space is intensifying, with other players vying for market share, for example, Deque Systems.

As such, AudioEye must differentiate itself through strategic partnerships to maintain its competitive edge.

Given this background, let's now delve into its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Accelerate

AEYE revenue growth rates

AEYE put out a strong statement in the press release that "based on strong results achieved year-to-date," they are increasing their outlook for 2024 from $34.4 million to $34.7 million. Does this really strike one as a significant improvement? In my view, this is mostly a change in a decimal point.

Next, keep the following consideration in mind. AEYE had a lackluster 2023. Against its easy comparables with the prior year, one would have always expected its quarterly results to be improving and indeed accelerating. This doesn't mean that the overall business has hit an inflection point. As it stands, this is a cyclical business. One that's going through its natural cycle.

Next, let's turn our focus to its valuation.

AEYE Stock Valuation -- 24x Forward EBITDA

AEYE's balance sheet is now in a net neutral position. This means that its $7 million of cash roughly matches the $7 million in term loans. Consequently, even though AEYE was able to repurchase a significant number of shares in Q1 2024, I don't believe any more significant repurchasing sums are going to take place in the near term.

More specifically, AEYE used $1.7 million of cash to repurchase its shares, with the result that its shares ended Q1 2024 increasing by under 1% y/y.

What's more, AEYE guides for very approximately $6 million of EBITDA in 2024.

AEYE Q1 2024

Now, let's get some context. What you see above is that AEYE delivered approximately $920 million of adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024. But note, that this figure doesn't include the $430 million of capitalized software development costs.

Therefore, I believe that similar to 2023, AEYE's capitalized software development costs will probably reach around $2 million in 2024. This means that even though AEYE will be free cash flow positive, its underlying free cash flow isn't likely to be more than $2 million in 2024.

Moreover, since management's stock-based compensation this year is on a path toward $3.8 million, this means that shareholders are not actually benefitting from AEYE's free cash flow. Thus, having to pay roughly 70x forward free cash flow for a business whose free cash flow is more than 100% made up as stock-based compensation doesn't make for an enticing investment. At least when I see so many terrific bargains in the market right now, particularly in this period when so many stocks have recently taken a breather.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, while AudioEye's recent earnings report may have sparked investor interest, I remain cautious on this stock.

Moreover, the improvements in AudioEye, Inc.'s outlook are just too modest when combined with the intricacies of its financials, including significant stock-based compensation. This makes me cautious about chasing this stock when there are so many terrific steals in the market right now. In sum, I simply don't find AEYE to be all that much of a bargain.