Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bain Capital Specialty Finance: Q4, A Double-Digit Yielding BDC That Deserves More Appreciation

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.91K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the run up in share price in the past 3 months, Bain Capital Specialty Finance still trades at a significant discount to NAV.
  • BCSF reported strong Q4 earnings with in-line net investment income and impressive total investment income. Both grew year-over-year, a testament to the BDC's portfolio credit quality.
  • The BDC has a healthy balance sheet with no debt maturities for 2 years, ample liquidity, and potential for further growth and share price appreciation.
  • The company declared a quarterly special dividend of $0.03 for 2024 with the first one payable later this month. Their strong dividend coverage of 129% signifies the room for further dividend increases or specials in the near future.
The biggest risk is a missed opportunity

1001Love/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With high interest rates, many business development companies have enjoyed share price appreciation from their predominantly floating rate portfolios. Over the last two years, since the start of rate hikes, many trade at large premiums to their NAV prices. But there are still a

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.91K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCSF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News