1001Love/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With high interest rates, many business development companies have enjoyed share price appreciation from their predominantly floating rate portfolios. Over the last two years, since the start of rate hikes, many trade at large premiums to their NAV prices. But there are still a few BDCs that I consider to be of high quality that investors can still get at a discount to their NAV. One of those is Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF). And in this article I discuss the company's full-year performance, strong fundamentals, and other reasons why this BDC could be appreciated in your portfolio.

Previous Rating

Since my last thesis this past February, the stock is up nearly 6.6% to roughly $16 at the time of writing. The company has a significantly shorter track record in comparison to some of its peers like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Capital Southwest (CSWC), likely contributing to the discount to NAV currently. I also touched on their dividend cut during COVID likely being a contributing factor, but dividend coverage has since improved. Through 3 quarters, the BDC saw impressive NAV growth and continued to out-earn the dividend despite a decline in net investment income quarter-over-quarter.

Seeking Alpha

Overview

Before getting into my update on BCSF, I'll give a brief overview of the BDC. Having IPO'd 6 years ago in 2018, Bain Capital Specialty Finance is an externally-managed BDC with a diversified portfolio of 137 companies across 31 industries. Additionally, they have 16% of their portfolio across joint ventures that consist mostly of first-lien loans.

BCSF investor presentation

Latest Earnings

A few weeks after my last article, Bain Capital Specialty Finance reported Q4 earnings on February 28th to close out their fiscal year. Net investment income of $0.54 was in-line with analysts' estimates while total investment income of $74.9 million beat by an impressive $14.41 million. Despite the slight decline in Nll quarter-over-quarter from $0.55, Tll climbed from roughly $72.4 million over the same period, driven by dividend and other income.

The BDC continued to make investments during the quarter with $206 million in new fundings across 43 companies and $56 million in two new companies. This brought their portfolio fair value to $2.3 billion, down slightly from $2.4 billion during the first quarter.

Their total portfolio companies also declined from 138 in Q1. Sales and repayment activity totaled approximately $308 million resulting in net funded portfolio decline of $102 million quarter-over-quarter. This was also down from Q1 where sales & repayment activity resulted in growth of $23 million.

Aside from the decline, BCSF still delivered solid results. For the full-year fundings to new portfolio companies were 27% in comparison to 73% for existing companies. So, if you're wondering why the decline in portfolio companies, this is the reason. Furthermore, BCSF's management touched on investments for this year in which they expect deal flow to pick up and they will likely fund new investments, instead of focusing on existing companies like in the past year.

Dividend Coverage & NAV Growth

Although BCSF's net investment income was up and down over the course of the fiscal year, the BDC still managed to out-earn its dividend quite comfortably. Moreover, this resulted in healthy NAV growth of $0.06 to $17.60. Furthermore, this was up from $17.29 in Q4 '22 and $17.37 in the first quarter.

For the full-year Bain Capital Specialty Finance had dividend coverage of 129%. This is in comparison to another BDC newcomer, Trinity Capital (TRIN), who had dividend coverage of 114%. Moreover, with the $0.03 special dividend declared for 2024, with the first one payable later this month; the total payout of $0.45 remains well-covered. Nll of $2.19 grew 38% year-over-year, well above the annualized dividend of $1.60. This gives the company ample room for further increases to the regular or special dividends if they so choose.

Author creation

Downside Protection

While the decision is up in the air on how many rate cuts we will see this year, it's no doubt that this will have an impact on BDCs going forward. And while rates will likely decline gradually over time, due to their predominantly floating rate portfolios, this will still have some impact. And BCSF will be no different with 94% of their investments in floating rate loans.

However, like Ares Capital, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has been conservative and increasing its spillover income. In Q4, the company had a total of $0.87 in spillover income, up from $0.51 at the end of 2022. This also increased from $0.44 during the first quarter. So, if the economy experiences any unsuspected downturns, or if rates are cut unexpectedly, they have plenty of extra income. And this can be used to continue paying the dividend should dividend coverage become tight, or used to make further investments to grow the portfolio.

Healthy Balance Sheet

Besides their spillover income, BCSF's balance sheet puts them in a strong position to navigate any unexpected headwinds with no debt maturities for 2 years. Additionally, they had $448 million in liquidity and $343 million of undrawn capacity on the revolver. They also managed to deleverage down to 1.02x, decreasing from 1.22x at the end of Q3. This is in comparison to peer Barings BDC (BBDC) who had a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15x. Furthermore, most of BCSF's debt is unsecured at 47% with investment-grade credit ratings from both Moody's & Fitch.

BCSF investor presentation

Valuation

Although the BDC is up over 5% in the last 3 months, they still trade at a double-digit discount to its NAV price of $17.60 at the time of writing. For comparison purposes, I compare them to smaller, newer peers like Trinity Capital and Barings BDC who trade at price-to-NAV ratios of roughly 1.12x and 0.82x respectively. Currently, BCSF's P/NAV stands at 0.90x, signaling the stock may be undervalued and a great time to dip your toe in, especially for income-focused investors. Furthermore, the stock trades slightly less than its average 3-yr discount of 15.19%.

Data by YCharts

Risks To Thesis

I've beat the drum on this in many of my BDC articles, but until rates decline significantly, non-accruals will continue to be a huge risk going forward. Although Bain Capital Specialty Finance has done a good job so far at keeping these under control, a testament to their portfolio quality, these did rise slightly from the first quarter.

In Q4, the BDC added one additional company to non-accruals, bringing the total to 3. These accounted for 1.9% on a cost basis and 1.2% on a fair value basis. And this is much lower than peers like FSK KKR Capital's (FSK) 5.1% at cost and 2.6% at fair value. This is also in comparison to Barings BDC's 2.5% at cost and 1.5% at fair value. If inflation remains sticky and causes the FED to raise rates further, this could negatively impact the BDC borrowers in the near future, suppressing their financials.

BCSF also has a good amount of exposure to floating rate debt at 53%. And although they have none maturing for two years, this could impact them much further down the line if rates do remain higher for much longer. I anticipate rates will be significantly lower by then, but still something investors should keep an eye on moving forward.

Conclusion

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a fairly new BDC that still gives investors a chance to pick up an under-appreciated stock at a decent price. During last fiscal year, the company showed strong fundamentals and dividend coverage, resulting in healthy NAV growth quarter-over-quarter.

Furthermore, their balance sheet remains strong with no debt maturing for 2 years, giving them financial flexibility to navigate any additional headwinds the company or sector may face going forward.

Moreover, as the current macro environment picture becomes clearer, I expect BCSF will continue to grow its portfolio, resulting in further NAV growth and share price appreciation. Closing out the fiscal year strong with ample liquidity in the form of spillover income, BCSF is the a perfect company for income-focused investors. Therefore, I reaffirm my buy rating.