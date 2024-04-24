Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BUZZ Investing: CPI Surge Spikes Bond Yields

Apr. 24, 2024 9:05 AM ETBUZZ, COIN, GOOG, GOOGL, MU, SOFI, META, TSLA, AMZN, PYPL, DIS, HOOD
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index returned 5.39% during the month of March, compared to a return of 3.22% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period.
  • Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. led gains within the BUZZ Index.
  • Technology-related stocks were featured among the top detractors to BUZZ Index performance.

Bond yield with dollar banknotes. Business and financial management.

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Interest rates rose after the March CPI report indicated unexpected inflation persistence, shaking financial markets and increasing two-year Treasury yields.

U.S. domestic markets extended their gains during the recent period between Index selection dates (March 14, 2024 – April 11, 2024, the “Period”). Equity

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.86K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUZZ--
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
COIN--
Coinbase Global, Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
MU--
Micron Technology, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News