Enbridge: The Goldilocks Stock With Catalysts

Apr. 26, 2024 10:00 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock, ENB:CA Stock5 Comments
Summary

  • Enbridge has underperformed compared to other midstream companies, but offers a high dividend yield of 7.5-8.0%.
  • The company's high debt levels are a concern, but the CEO has reassured investors about its credit rating.
  • Near-term catalysts for growth are limited, but medium-term opportunities in the Permian Basin and LNG exports could drive future growth.
  • We rate ENB as a strong buy at current prices.
Little preschool girl eating from spoon vegetable potato soup. Healthy food for children. Happy kid at home or nursery.

I gotta eat this quick before those bears get back. This isn't too hot or too cold...It's just right.

romrodinka/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has been our favorite major midstream company for some time now. We last

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
10.29K Followers

Fluidsdoc is an international oil industry veteran with 40 years of experience having worked on six continents and in over twenty countries around the world. He is an expert in the upstream oilpatch and an energy sector specialist.

He is the leader of the investing group The Daily Drilling Report where he provides investment analysis for the oil and gas industry. Features of the group include: a model portfolio that covers all segments of upstream oilfield activity with weekly updates, ideas for both U.S and international energy companies, coverage from shale to deepwater drillers, technical analysis to identify catalysts, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

