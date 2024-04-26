I gotta eat this quick before those bears get back. This isn't too hot or too cold...It's just right. romrodinka/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has been our favorite major midstream company for some time now. We last covered the company with a Buy rating in January 2024, and it's waffled since, dropping about 5%. In fact, a comparison reveals that, among a midstream cohort that includes some of the largest midstreamers, ENB has performed on a total return basis at the very bottom. Way at the bottom. Ouch. We have paid a price for avoiding MLPs (ENB is a C-Corp), but as an IRA is my primary investment vehicle, K-1's are just not an option.

ENB Peer group price return (Seeking Alpha)

On the bright side, although we have dodged the growth that was suggested by analysts, we've been collecting dividends that have been in the 7.5-8.0% range. With that kind of payout, we will cash the checks and wait for the growth.

We like ENB for more than just the capital structure, and the juicy dividend, with the prospect of further increases in the coming years. There is a compelling case to be made for the growth and profitability of the midstream, storage and distribution sector, and ENB is in the thick of it. We will expand on this discussion later.

ENB opportunity set (ENB)

In this article, we will discuss four things primarily-

What is derailing growth in the share price? Should we expect anything else in the near term? Catalysts that might help the story in the medium term. Dividend safety.

We think the stock of Enbridge is undervalued with respect to its potential over the next 2-3 years, but it may be a while before the investing community recognizes this fact. Hence, the Goldilocks reference. At current levels, the stock is priced just right for investors seeking above-average yield with a margin of safety, and the willingness to wait for future catalysts to kick in.

What's ailing ENB?

Let's come right out and say it. ENB is carrying a lot of debt. With ~$56 bn in long-term debt equivalent to ~80% of its market cap. It's not problematic in the sense of the survival of the company, but the interest payments are staggering. The amount of money ENB pays in interest has been on the rise.

ENB interest pmts (ENB filings-chart by author)

I think we can all agree the slope of this rise presents problems. A point worth making though is that ENB's leverage at ~5X EBITDA ranks it in the lower midpoint of this cohort. CEO Greg Ebel actually points this out in the last call-

We are rated BBB+ by all rating agencies and remain committed to our long-held leverage target of 4.5x to 5x.

ENB is not overwhelmed with a maturity schedule that would compel covenant concerns. Roughly ~$8.5 bn is due between now and 2028, and if history is any guide, they will repay about half that and reschedule the rest.

We think the concerns about debt are over done, but should be monitored by investors to ensure the company's credit rating is not affected, or it exceeds the guidance range.

Should we really expect a change to this pattern?

I don't think so. Absent big sector moves in the market where everybody decides that Midstream is the way to play energy, I don't see near term catalysts that would change the story. The company is deploying secured growth capex across all sectors of the company - liquids pipelines, gas pipelines, storage, renewables, onshore wind and solar, offshore wind, RNG-landfill gas. In fact, they've laid it out for us in this graphic.

ENB secured capital program (ENB)

This is consistent with the growth messaging from the company. The company has been doing some financial gymnastics to finance recent acquisitions. An example would be borrowing the cash portion of their recent deal to buy the gas utilities last fall. This was a good move strategically in my view as I noted in the last article, but $9.4 bn you have to borrow is still new debt. When you add the $4.6 bn of assumed debt in that deal, you have a fairly large number. Analysts generally like stories about debt reduction and haven't rewarded growth as it introduces elements of uncertainty in the overall picture. Debt repayments are simple and easy to understand. Promises for the future are just that and analyst take them with a grain of salt usually. A big grain.

ENB Capital allocation (ENB)

Finally, weak gas prices are sending ripples of worry through the industry. Are the volumes going to be there at these low rates? We've made a pretty strong case that there is some upside coming for gas, so I think market worries in that regard are unwarranted. But, worries are out there none-the-less.

So as noted, while we are trading near the bottom of the recent range - $32-$45, the question arises-with the distribution yield near 8%, do we care? The answer is, probably not. We view the downside risk as being pretty low from present levels

Medium term catalysts for ENB

There is a catalyst emerging in the Permian that I think will drive the medium term opportunity set for ENB. Let's frame the argument. In some basins - Marcellus and The Haynesville - gas is being curtailed. Drilling is off thanks to low prices, and operators are adding to DUCs. When you build DUCs, you defer the completion expenses, which are often 2/3 of the total capex involved in bringing a well online.

What basin is adding to output incrementally? The Permian of course. Liquids production rises a few thousand barrels every month, and along with it comes "Associated Gas." Associated means you can't get one without the other, and Permian output is nearly half our daily liquids production. Its durability and longevity are essential to our energy security and safety.

Gas has blessings and curses that come with it. It is a near perfect fuel and can be modified - compressed for transport to near and far locations. Those are the blessings. The curse is closely related to the blessings. Gas is difficult to gather, and transport to the market. Billions of dollars of infrastructure are required for this to happen, and as we know it is very difficult to get funded, permitted and built. It also comes with the constant threat of legal action by regulators and often, Indian tribes whose reservations these pipelines must often cross. The key here for the Permian is that if there is no egress for the gas, the liquids must be shut in. That's a real possibility at some point.

For now, we have some new takeaway capacity about to enter the market that pushes this drop-dead situation into the late 2020s, as this RBN graphic highlights. For the short term, we have a bunch of new capacity on the horizon. The first to start providing egress will be the 2.5 BCF/D Matterhorn Express, due to enter the market later this year. Now ENB isn't involved in Matterhorn, but will benefit from the open season nominations for enhanced capacity on the Gray Oak expansion due to enter service in 2026, bringing another 120K BOPD of outbound egress for the Permian.

Permian Crude oil takeaway cap (RBN Energy-Used with Permission)

The Permian gas export story is further augmented by the announcement in March that ENB has joined a JV comprised of WhiteWater Midstream, Marathon's MPLX, and Enbridge. Each company will contribute assets. For a 19% stake ENB is contributing its wholly owned 4.5 BCF/D Rio Bravo pipeline (to be completed in 2026), from Agua Dulce to the 17.6 MPTA Rio Grande LNG facility, now under construction.

ENB ADDC JV (RBN Energy-used with permission)

RBN in a blog post notes the following in regard to this JV-

We should note that upon the closing of the JV transaction, Enbridge will contribute its wholly owned Rio Bravo Pipeline project and $350 million in cash to the JV; Enbridge also will fund the first $150 million of the project’s post-closing capex and retain a 25% economic interest in the pipeline. WhiteWater, which over the past several years has become a top-tier midstream player in the Permian, will operate the JV’s pipeline and storage assets, including Rio Bravo.

This JV makes a lot of sense as it capitalizes on one of the most obvious and consistent supply propositions in the market today. As previously noted in this section, the associated gas comes with the liquids production and must be dealt with. This frees this gas from the vagaries of Waha pricing and gives it huge access to JKM and TTF pricing in Asian and European markets.

ENB has a total approach to LNG supply as noted in the graphic below.

ENB LNG strategy (ENB)

Other medium term drivers include the recently concluded and over-subscribed Open Season on their Southern Lights, committing 165K BOPD has gone well as did the one for Flanagan South bringing another 110K BOPD south from Canada.

A longer term catalyst is the Western Canada Gas super system, as described in the slide below. Demand for gas in Western Canada is going to rise sharply in the coming years as Montney gas begins to find export markets through the several LNG plants on Canada's west coast come on line.

ENB Western Can Gas Supersystem (ENB)

The Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center (EIEC)

We discussed this in an article on the company a couple of years ago. We correctly identified this as a long term growth opportunity. Recently ENB has acted to further enhance the value of this deep water port that can load both Suezmax and Aframax as well as VLCC's, buying two additional docks, and land from Flint Hills Resources. The docks and tanks facilitate crude shipment from the Permian, but the big asset may be the 500 acres it picked up in the deal that will facilitate future expansions.

RBN in a blog post noted the advantages this purchase brought to ENB-

Enbridge is also looking to streamline activity by dedicating EIEC berths to VLCCs and devoting the smaller docks to Aframax and Suezmax vessels. FHR’s assets — aside from the storage tanks — will be integrated with Enbridge’s existing Ingleside operations to optimize crude loadings. The sites are adjacent to one another and EIEC already accesses the same pipelines as FHR, plus one more — Cactus I — which also transports Permian crude.

ENB Ingleside Energy Center (RBN Energy-Used with permission)

This fits neatly into ENB's master strategy for the export potential of Permian light oil and gas as noted in the slide below.

ENB light oil supersystem (ENB)

A low carbon catalyst for EIEC

ENB has signed a letter of intent with Yara Clean Ammonia to develop a 2.8 mm MTPA Haber-Bosch ammonia plant to be sited on the EIEC-project YAREN. Slated to be in service by 2028 this facility will leverage gas coming out of the Permian basin to produce ammonia for agricultural and energy applications. The C02 generated from this process will be sequestered in a CO2 hub being built in partnership with OXY Low Carbon Ventures. Yara Clean Ammonia will be the offtake marketer for all ammonia produced in this plant. ENB will own 50%.

YAREN BLue Ammonia at EIEC (ENB)

Risks

I think the company is largely derisked at current prices, absent an EOTW type event. Risks related to Line-5 in Michigan remain, but in recent times the news flow seems to have veered in their favor. The Justice dept has filed a brief in favor of reconsidering the shutdown order. The back and forth continues, but at some point the logic of continued operation should prevail.

Dividend safety and growth

If we don't have growth of any real significance, our principal investing thesis turns to shareholder returns, which with ENB, are primarily dividends. A cut or a holiday in these quarterly payment would wreck the near term investing thesis and hurt our bank accounts. This is the first stop on this investigation. Dividend history speaks to me as it communicates an understanding of and commitment to shareholders. The profile is also appealing as it shows rising income.

ENB Div history (ENB)

The company targets capital returns of 60-70% of DCF (Distributable Cash Flow), and has just raised the dividend ~3%. The company projects DCF of $5.60-5.80 per share in 2024, driven by EBITDA growth to $16.7-$17.2 bn for the year. That corresponds to a 4% increase in EBITDA which the company feels will support future increases in the dividend.

Pat Murray, CFO comments on the dividend-

In November, we announced a 3.1% increase to the Enbridge dividend, our 29th consecutive annual increase. Our long-held dividend payout policy is 60% to 70% of DCF and we will continue to grow the dividend up to our medium-term DCF per share growth.

Finally, among three big midstream companies - Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer, and Enbridge, ENB delivers the highest EBITDA margin. This indicates a high performing business, generating above-average returns.

ENB EBITDA margin (Seeking Alpha-chart by author)

Your takeaway

I am optimistic about the future for ENB and have significant positions in my IRA and taxable accounts. The company's entry into the gas distribution business is a positive move as I discussed in the last article. The growth plans are stellar, in my view, and have the potential to deliver increasing revenue streams to the company.

I think ENB remains a strong buy at current prices for steady to rising income and possible growth as the medium term projects I have highlighted come online. For the present, I view ENB as the ultimate Goldilocks stock, with the risk-reward being just about right.