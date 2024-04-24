Artisan International Fund Q1 2024 Commentary

FeelPic

Investing Environment

Slowing inflation and the anticipation of rate cuts later this year provided a positive backdrop for global equities in Q1. Upbeat investors in developed markets outpaced those in emerging markets in a broadening rally that included almost all sectors.

While US inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, ticked up to 2.5% year-over-year in February from 2.4% in January, the overall downward trend for the index was a positive development. Close to three-quarters of February's increase came from services, the largest part of the US economy and where inflation appears to be most resistant. The Fed held rates steady for the fifth consecutive meeting but signaled that rate cuts are on the horizon for later this year. Equities rallied on this news, particularly large-cap growth stocks.

Across the Atlantic, core inflation in Europe continued its descent for a seventh consecutive month, reaching a year-over-year rate of 3.1% in the euro area and 4.5% in the UK. These figures marked the lowest levels for both regions since early 2022 when Europe was in the early stages of recovery from the pandemic and faced surging prices.

Similar to the US, European equities rose in anticipation of impending monetary policy easing.

In Japan, spurred by rising prices and improving wages, the Bank of Japan enacted its first rate hike in 17 years, lifting short-term interest rates to the 0.0%-0.1% range. The reinflation story largely held up as the annual core inflation rate climbed 2.8% in February, even though factory orders unexpectedly slipped. Japanese stock indices soared to record highs during the quarter on the prospects of improving profit growth, corporate governance reforms and the continued influx of foreign capital as overseas investors increasingly looked for better earnings with lower geopolitical risk.

Portfolio Activity

The portfolio meaningfully beat the benchmark MSCI EAFE Index, as well as the secondary benchmark, the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index. Strong fundamentals and favorable tailwinds within our investment themes led to sizable stock selection contributions this quarter. Positive currency effects extended the outperformance.

Holdings in health care emerged as standout performers this quarter. UCB's (OTCPK:UCBJF) shares continued to rise after the Belgian biopharma company reported prescription data for the first 18 weeks after its launch of Bimzelx, a new treatment for psoriasis and several other autoimmune disorders. Impressively, Bimzelx prescriptions surpassed those of established blockbuster competitors like Cosentyx, Tremfya and Skyrizi, signaling strong market acceptance. In another positive development, the European Medicines Agency approved Bimzelx in the EU as a treatment for moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa in adults, a condition that causes small, painful lumps on the skin.

Bimzelx is just one of the drugs in UCB's pipeline that we believe could drive this stock much higher. In addition, shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) rose after it reported phase 1 clinical trial results for its new experimental obesity drug Amycretin, a single molecule that operates as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, reducing one's appetite. The new oral treatment achieved a 13.1% average weight loss after 12 weeks, more than doubling the efficacy of Wegovy for the same time span. This result also bested Lilly's (LLY) Orfoglipron, another experimental drug that achieved 5%-6% average weight loss earlier in its trials. While the Amycretin data are preliminary, investors were encouraged by the prospects of Novo Nordisk solidifying a best-in-class obesity designation, a desirable status given rising competition. In our view, Novo Nordisk has the best obesity/Type 2 diabetes pipeline in the industry, which should help protect this franchise from competition over the next 10 years.

The positive effects of stock selection in the materials sector more than offset the negative effects of an above-benchmark weighting in the sector. Linde's (LIN) stock price rose on expanding cash flow margins, which led to higher earnings per share. This outcome was driven by a 4% increase in prices on relatively flat volumes showing continued pricing strength. In addition, Linde joined the Nasdaq 100 Index in March, a move that provides it with additional visibility and trade volume from passive investments benchmarked to this index. Lastly, the company's project backlog reached $8.5 billion. These contracts represent prospective earnings for the firm for years to come. We appreciate Linde's focus on near-term profits and its strategic, long- term investment in clean energy alternatives, such as hydrogen, giving it a long runway for growth. Also in materials, shares of global construction materials producer CRH accelerated this quarter after it guided earnings per share 10% above consensus estimates. Revenues this quarter were driven by its Americas materials and building solutions units, which benefited from the current US construction boom backed by government stimulus. In total, the CHIPS Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are expected to add approximately $2 trillion in spending to the US economy over the next 10 years.

In industrials, favorable currency effects, effective stock selection and an above-benchmark weighting added to our outperformance. UK- based defense company BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) rose on robust sales of its advanced weapons systems, aeronautics and security systems. We believe BAE will benefit from higher defense spending, particularly in Europe, Australia and the United States. In addition, the company is finalizing its acquisition of Ball Aerospace to expand its civilian and defense capabilities in space, an increasingly important domain that could provide additional upside to its stock price. Within aerospace, many of our holdings are currently gaining from their growing pricing power given an industry-wide supply and demand imbalance. Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF), a French aerospace and defense equipment manufacturer, saw its share price rocket upward after it reported a 31% increase in operating income in 2023 on €23.6 billion in revenues and strong 2024 guidance. As part of its guidance, Safran estimated a 25% increase in deliveries of LEAP engines, reduced-emission jet engines used on popular single-aisle Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) planes. Supply chain challenges, including Boeing's quality control problems, a deficit of trained workers and shortages of materials, have reduced capacities across the industry at a time when demand for air travel is peaking.

Despite these challenges, Safran and its partner, General Electric (GE), have been able to leverage their strong market positions to increase cash flows.

Conversely, two holdings weighed down relative performance in financials this quarter. UBS' share price fell after the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) made a non-binding recommendation to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to investigate the local market effects of its merger with Credit Suisse. In particular, COMCO wants to examine the pricing effects of UBS' enlarged share of Switzerland's debt underwriting and asset management markets. In spite of this, UBS' price recovered by the end of the quarter as investors celebrated the first anniversary of its merger with Credit Suisse. Since the historic tie-up, shares of UBS have risen more than 60% as investors better understand the value potential of the new entity overseeing $5 trillion in assets. The merger provided UBS not only with a larger revenue base but also gave it a leading position in asset management and wealth management, businesses characterized by high, stable returns. And as the company shed lower performing, non-core assets and increased investments in new growth engines throughout the year, investors also witnessed a large step-up in operating income. We have high regard for the company's global strategy and talented management team as it continues to strengthen its formidable competitive advantages across its diverse balance sheet. Also, Deutsche Boerse (DB) ended down after reporting a slight year-over-year decline in Xetra revenues, representing about 6% of its total revenues. Xetra is an electronic stock exchange that trades shares of German companies. Other parts of its business performed in line with expectations. We continue to believe in Deutsche Boerse's strategy of investing in businesses with recurring revenues rather than those dependent on market cycles, such as trading. In this vein, Deutsche Boerse acquired Danish investment management software firm SimCorp (SICRF) last year. When combined with the large amounts of data that Deutsche Boerse has access to, many believe this strategic acquisition will yield substantial returns down the road.

Lastly, a below-benchmark weighting in information technology was a detractor. Companies continued to benefit from growth trends in generative artificial intelligence ('AI'), cloud computing and increasing semiconductor demand. Developers are increasingly incorporating generative AI into products given strong demand. Anticipation of future interest rate cuts and falling bond yields provided additional sector support. Nevertheless, our holdings within the sector added alpha. In our technology theme, we selectively invest in leaders that we believe can harness new technologies to transform industries.

Positioning Activity

We repositioned the portfolio to take advantage of developing trends and improving fundamentals while moving away from stocks facing uncertain demand and slowing sales volumes. These transactions enabled us to invest behind our highest conviction themes.

In our infrastructure theme, we invested in several new positions, particularly in the defense industry, and added to established ones. For instance, we added meaningfully to our position in UK-based defense company BAE Systems, a company we believe is particularly well positioned to benefit from higher defense spending as geopolitical risks rise across the globe. In particular, the EU projects a €350 billion defense budget this year, a 45% increase over 2022, as European nations invest to protect themselves from an emboldened Russia and uncertain US support. We also added LIG Nex1, a high-tech weapons manufacturer based in South Korea. It develops and manufactures precision-guided munitions, avionics, electronic warfare systems and other high-tech defense equipment. Last year, it purchased a 60% stake in US military robot maker Ghost Robotics, a leader in robotic warfare technology. The partnership is expected to strengthen its portfolio of innovative military tech and further its collaborative relationship within the US defense industry. In aerospace, we initiated a position in British aerospace supplier Melrose Industries (OTCPK:MLSPF) given surging demand and strong pricing in the lucrative aftermarket business (e.g., maintenance, parts and service). The company designs and manufactures components and systems for major original equipment manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus, in both the commercial and defense aviation industries. Additionally, we scaled up our position in Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF), a fast-growing no-frills airline based in Hungary, on a positive summer booking forecast. The airline has been negatively affected by capacity issues ranging from supply chain problems to the war in Gaza. We believe it is making the right adjustments to its fleet and schedule in order to increase utilization rates and to continue benefiting from peaking demand for leisure travel. Our upcoming Resilient Growth article will cover these and other infrastructure holdings in more detail.

In technology, we continued to invest in the next semiconductor business cycle by adding to the size of our position in ASML Holding (ASML) during the quarter, the only semiconductor equipment manufacturer to utilize lithography-extreme ultraviolet technology to etch nanoscopic patterns on silicon wafers used in semiconductors. Its largest customer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), provides chips to many of the largest players in cloud computing and AI. Greater demand for these semiconductors has led to strong pricing power and profits for ASML. In addition, we added Temenos (OTCPK:TMNSF), a leader in banking software. We expect Temenos' superior software suite will benefit from increasing industry cost pressures that will ultimately force many banks, particularly in the US, to gain efficiencies by transitioning to the cloud.

In our demographics/health care theme, we continued to scale up our biotech winners by adding to our position in Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGY), a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. The Switzerland-based company offers a full range of drug development and manufacturing services often through long-term contracts. In March, it acquired a new biologics manufacturing site in California-the largest in the world-from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), one of the world's largest biotech companies, with plans to create the next generation of mammalian biologics therapies. Biologics, such as vaccines, are derived from living organisms and used to create treatments for patients with chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. We expect the investment to be immediately accretive to the company's net present value and will add about $2.8 billion in revenue and $1 billion in EBITDA in the long term. Lastly, we increased our exposure to Argenx (ARGX) as its revenues accelerate given the success of its Vyvgart franchise outside the US for treating generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), a rare neuromuscular disease, and for other conditions, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). We believe this success, and Vyvgart's potential to treat other conditions, represent a greater upside to our target.

In the demographics/consumer trends theme, slowing sales volumes led us to exit many of our premium liquor holdings such as Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY), Diageo (DEO) and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF). Also, we shed our position in consumer products company Reckitt Benckiser given management changes, accounting questions, wavering guidance and slowing revenue growth, particularly in key growth areas like nutrition and hygiene products. We also trimmed our position in consumer food and beverage giant Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) due to slowing sales growth.

In the environment theme, we sold our shares in SLB due to slowing fundamentals and a narrowing margin of safety between our valuation of the company and its market value. While SLB marginally beat consensus estimates this quarter, we were not confident that the company could attain its medium-term guidance based on slowing activity in the Middle East and a sudden loss of pricing power. We also exited Brazilian energy giant Petrobras (PBR) after an extraordinary dividend was voted down by government-appointed board members in a disagreement over the amount and timing of the payment. Investors had expected an extraordinary dividend of at least $3 billion, but pressure from the government's Ministry of Mines and Energy led to a reevaluation of the dividend. We believe this development increased the political risk associated with the company.

Finally, 12 months ago, Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) was the portfolio's only holding in Japan. We now have a number of Japanese holdings, several added to the portfolio during the quarter. After experiencing deflation for several decades, Japan's economy is once again growing, and mild inflation is pushing up prices. We believe this is a positive sign that Japan may have kick-started a mild wage-price spiral, which could provide for consumer-led economic growth. In addition, last year the Tokyo Stock Exchange ('TSE') urged listed companies with price-to-book ratios under one to improve corporate governance practices and enhance capital efficiency. It has been reported that by July last year, around 31% of prime listed companies had disclosed improvement initiatives in compliance with TSE's request. Beyond promises, we have seen other positive actions emerge. For instance, Toyota Motor (TM), Japan's largest listed company, reduced some of its cross-shareholdings, a common, but often inefficient, use of capital. Overall, we view Japan as a favorable place to invest given improvements in profit growth, corporate governance changes and the influx of foreign capital. These elements have provided positive momentum for the economy and investors.

A few of our larger Japanese positions that we initiated this quarter include companies we believe will benefit from the transitioning economy. One such holding is Resona Holdings (OTCPK:RSNHF), one of Japan's largest banking groups. We are attracted to its strength in the retail and small and medium-sized commercial banking markets. Its share price has appreciated due to Japan's rising interest rates. Higher bond yields offer banks the ability to charge borrowers higher interest on loans, thus increasing income generated from deposits. We also added real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan (OTCPK:MTSFF). It is considered one of Japan's "big three" real estate companies and has focused its investments on high- growth projects in data centers and life sciences innovation hubs. In addition, we purchased shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCPK:MITEY), a real estate company that develops, leases and manages office buildings in Japan. We think real estate market fundamentals have shifted given increased wealth and a decline in property inventories. The market has attracted foreign investors, including wealthy Chinese real estate investors keen on moving money into higher growth opportunities.

Lastly, we added Seven & i Holdings (OTCPK:SVNDY) to the portfolio, a Japanese holding company for Seven-Eleven Japan ('SEJ'), Denny's Japan and other retail properties. Since it went public in 1979, SEJ has thoroughly penetrated the Japanese convenience store market. Japan now has more 7-Eleven stores than any other country. We believe its flows and asset values will rise further as per capita GDP and retail spending tick up in Japan.

Outlook

Moderating inflation and steady growth have set a favorable tone for the market so far this year as policymakers attempt to engineer inflation's final descent to their respective target rates. While the prospects of a hard landing seem to have diminished, we remain sensitive to potential macro- and micro-level risks. However, we do so with a sense of optimism that companies can continue to innovate and find ways to create value for investors.

As the rest of 2024 unfolds, we will keep these considerations in mind while scanning the investment landscape in search of sustainable growth investment opportunities.

For the purpose of determining the Fund's holdings, securities of the same issuer are aggregated to determine the weight in the Fund. The holdings mentioned above comprised the following percentages of the Fund's total net assets as of 31 Mar 2024: UCB SA 2.8%, Novo Nordisk A/S 5.5%, CRH PLC 2.2%, BAE Systems PLC 3.6%, Safran SA 2.3%, Airbus SE 1.5%, UBS Group AG 6.1%, Deutsche Boerse AG 3.0%, LIG Nex1 Co Ltd 0.8%, Melrose Industries PLC 2.5%, Wizz Air Holdings Plc 1.0%, ASML Holding NV 1.7%, Temenos AG 0.9%, Lonza Group AG 0.9%, Linde PLC 5.1%, Argenx SE 2.2%, Nestle SA 1.9%, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd 1.6%, Resona Holdings Inc 1.9%, Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 1.9%, Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 1.3%, Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd 1.1%. As of 3 Mar 2022, Russian holdings were valued at zero. 