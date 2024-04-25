AI? Inflation? Profit From What Everyone Talks About

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

Recently, I had to buy a new washer from Lowe's (LOW). The previous one served me well for decades until it finally gave out. Instead of paying a repairman to come and fix what was decades old, I elected to purchase something new. When I put that washing machine into my shopping cart, I chose to get it delivered. It automatically added additional items to my cart that it stated were necessary for the installation to occur. Interestingly, they were must-own items for the washing machine to function properly – according to Lowe's. Your washing machine needs a way to get water to it, and it needs a way to drain water. While you may have those from your prior machine, they may not always be compatible with the model you are buying, according to the website.

I am no expert in washing machines. But I understand that sometimes certain items must be owned for things to work. For example, if you have a car, you must have tires on that car for it to work. Yes, the engine can power the automobile, and you can try going down the road on your axles or hubs alone, but that's not going to achieve success.

When it comes to retirement, you're going to need money. Whether that is from selling shares of the companies you own or through dividends from your holdings. You need money because you will have expenses. There's a famous saying, "all that's guaranteed in life is death and taxes." I would say that maybe instead of saying just taxes, you can say expenses. Everyone needs to pay for things, nothing in life is truly free, except for the air you breathe and the sun shining above.

I advocate for a portfolio that generates income through dividends and interest, eliminating the need to time the market to sell shares. The "AI boom" is great, but the biggest beneficiaries from this transformation don't pay high dividends. Inflation has driven up the cost of energy, but the oil majors have what I would call low yields. Fortunately, there is a solution for my income requirements. CEFs (Closed-End Funds) provide an excellent route to benefit from these companies while collecting big dividends.

Today, I want to look at two funds that should be part of every income investor's portfolio to help propel it to new heights.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: BGR – Yield 5.9%

The energy sector has been strong, and if you are wondering why, drive past your local gas station. While food and energy are usually excluded from discussions on inflation, food and energy are the two types of inflation that people love to talk about the most.

Several years ago, I wrote that we were entering into a new "commodity supercycle." I have also noted that while inflation has slowed down, this does not mean that prices are lower. Some commodities have pulled back from highs, but have "reset" at higher ranges than they were at before COVID. While commodities will always be volatile and have a wide trading range, the floor prices, where producers will stop producing, have been reset higher. Just like we saw sub-$1 gasoline disappear in the 1990s, $2 gasoline is something we will probably never see again.

Data by YCharts

Is there a way we can generate income from this reality? Yes! BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) is a CEF that invests primarily in "big oil." It focuses on companies with market capitalizations over $10 billion and is most heavily weighted towards integrated companies. Source.

BGR Fact Sheet

BGR's NAV has exceeded pre-COVID levels, and it is trading at a significant discount to NAV. Price is what you pay, NAV is what you get to support your dividend payments!

Data by YCharts

Typically, when we see a CEF that has a rising NAV like this, a dividend raise becomes more likely if management views the NAV increase as sustainable.

Energy has been strong the past two years, and we expect this strength will continue as producers continue to benefit from strong fundamentals and much higher commodity prices than before COVID. You might not like paying more at the gas pump, but you can make sure your portfolio is generating the dividends to pay for it!

Pick #2: ETO – Yield 8.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) invests in large global companies. It has exposure to the "mega-caps" from the U.S. and similarly dominant companies from outside the U.S. Source.

ETO Website

ETO seeks to provide dividends that are "tax-advantaged," primarily QDI or long-term capital gains. Since its performance is going to correlate strongly with the S&P 500 (SP500), it is the kind of fund that you can just buy and hold through the market's natural price swings.

ETO was once trading at an 18% premium to NAV. It is now trading at about a 9% discount, making it a great buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Our Investing Group previously held this CEF and sold it when it was trading at a rich premium, realizing significant gain and the opportunity to swap into other discounted securities. But what if you never sold? This is the beauty of income investing. When the market offers a great opportunity to swap into something higher yield, you can take advantage of it. If you missed that opportunity because it was August and you were enjoying some summer fun on the beach – your ETO holding kept paying you. Here is the income you would have received from ETO if you bought in December 2020 when we first initiated a position, and still held on to it: Source.

Portfolio Visualizer

It isn't necessary to be perfect or to seize every trading opportunity to achieve excellent market results.

Since ETO is a CEF instead of an ETF, the premium or discount to NAV can vary. This can create opportunities to increase your income by selling when the premium is high and buying when there is a steep discount. We sold ETO when the premium got high in a market that was going down. Now is a great time to add this CEF for tax-efficient exposure to mega and large-cap investments that typically don't provide the income we require.

Conclusion

With BRG and ETO, we can buy into two discounted funds that benefit from what everyone loves talking about—inflation and AI. BGR immediately benefits from the higher cost of commodities. While inflation may be slowing, it is only a measure of the change in prices. For prices to return to where they were previously, we'd have to see a period of deflation. With the Middle East continuing to be highly unstable, commodity prices are unlikely to decrease anytime soon.

By investing in ETO, we have access to a range of high-quality investments from around the world, including the magnificent seven. This enables us to earn income from these companies in ways that would not be possible by simply holding them ourselves. We can leverage the expertise of highly experienced portfolio managers to our advantage.

When it comes to retirement, you're going to have expenses. So why not tap into the untold billions of dollars that flow through the market every single year and siphon off some of that for yourself? The market is handing out money to those who are willing to accept it, and the total amount of dividends paid out across global markets continues to rise every year. If you're not collecting dividends from your portfolio, you are missing out on one of the biggest handouts of cash that we've ever seen in the entire history of the stock market. It always amazes me when people refuse to receive money from the market into their portfolio. It's free and it's available.

Take it.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.