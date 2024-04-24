Advanced Durable Goods Shipments March 2024: Pushing Fed Further To Sideline

thitivong

The Census Bureau just published its Monthly Advance Report on Durable Goods Manufacturers' Shipments Inventories and Orders. Released at 8:30 AM, April 24, 2024, this report contains revised estimates of durable goods shipments in the U.S. during the month of March 2024. In this article, we provide in-depth analysis of the just-released data and then discuss their implications for the U.S. economy and financial asset prices.

According to the Census, Real Advanced Durable Goods Shipments (adjusted for inflation) grew by +0.28% representing a -0.49% deceleration from the prior month. Notably, however, growth in Real Core Durables Goods Shipments (excluding Transportation) accelerated by +1.05%.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the Shipments data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data

We begin our analysis with a review of headline data that is summarized in Figure 1. We recommend that readers make note of the percentile rank of the rate of change (growth or contraction), and sequential momentum (acceleration or deceleration).

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Summary of Durable Goods Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 1, the nominal dollar value of Advanced Durable Goods Shipments (not adjusted for inflation) for March 2024 totaled $282.40 billion. The -0.02% MoM rate of change ranked in the 40th percentile. This weak growth rate represented a -1.17% deceleration from the prior month.

A Deep Dive Into The Census Data

In this section of our report we will walk our readers through a comprehensive analysis of the latest Advanced Durable Goods Shipments data. The analysis is broken down into three subsections: 1) Analysis of the impacts of inflation. 2) Rates of change and momentum of the components. 3). Attribution analysis. Our goal in this section is to pinpoint the specific causes of any major accelerations and to uncover anything which may have been misunderstood or overlooked by market participants.

Prices Matter: The Impact of Inflation and Deflation on Advanced Durable Goods Shipments

In this subsection, we highlight the impacts of price changes (inflation or deflation) on Advanced Durable Goods Shipments data. Any serious analysis must seriously consider this matter because price changes directly affect the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can purchase.

In Figure 2, we show Manufacturing Shipments in both “current dollars” and in “real” terms. The “real” figures adjust the nominal current dollar figures for the changes in purchasing power caused by inflation/(deflation).

Figure 2: Advanced Durable Goods Shipments in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

Inflation Adjustment to Nominal Durable Goods Shipments Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 2, advanced durable goods shipments in current dollars during March was estimated to have grown by -0.02% MoM. However, prices deflated during the month and real growth was, in fact, positive (+0.28%) and above the median historical growth (56th percentile).

Importantly, real core durable shipments (ex transportation) grew by +0.49% and well above the historical median growth (64th percentile).

Please note that for the remainder of this article, all Advanced Durable Goods Manufacturers’ Shipments figures will be presented in “real” (inflation adjusted) terms.

Rates of Change and Momentum of Real Advanced Durable Goods Shipments

In this section, we break down Advanced Durable Goods into key components, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of retail sales are growing at a faster or slower rate than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

Figure 3: Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

Annualized trends in Real Durable Goods Shipments Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. As can be seen in Figure 3, overall real advanced durable goods manufacturers’ shipments, on a 3-month annualized basis (-1.68%), remained well below the historical median (37th percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of Real Advanced Durable Goods Shipments

In this section, the analysis is focused on identifying which components of real durable goods shipments are driving the MoM growth (contraction) and MoM acceleration (deceleration) in the overall real durable goods shipments figures.

Figure 4: Real Advance Durable Goods Contributions to Change and Acceleration

Component Contribution to Real Durable Goods Shipments Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 4, the MoM rate of change in real durable goods shipments’ in March (+0.28%) decelerated by -0.49% compared to the prior month (+0.77%). This is attributable almost exclusively due to Transportation Equipment. In fact, Durable Goods ex Transportation accelerated by 1.05% with the strongest contributors to acceleration being Primary Metals (+0.38%) and All Other Durable Goods (+0.39%).

U.S. Economy Outlook: Implications of the Advanced Durable Goods Shipments Data

In this section, we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released Advanced Shipments data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the U.S. economy?

Update of the Overall Outlook for the U.S. Economy

Currently, the overall outlook for the U.S. economy is dominated by whether the U.S. economy will achieve a "soft landing." How does our thorough analysis of the just-released Advanced Durable Goods Shipments data impact the analysis of this question?

The roughly average rate of growth of Real Advanced Durable Goods Shipments in March (slightly above historical average), and the well above average growth in “core” durable goods (ex-transportation) is providing additional evidence that the U.S. economy is currently in a "no-landing" scenario. Durable goods orders were also strong. Indeed, in addition to accelerating inflation, most indicators of economic activity are showing that economic growth is proceeding at a roughly average pace, and accelerating.

In addition to this month's relatively strong real growth in Advanced Durable Goods Shipments (particularly “core”), we are coming off a strong retail sales report and strong Industrial Production report earlier this month. These all allay concerns about the overall growth of economic activity and will focus attention on inflation. The implications of recent stubbornly high inflation data and relatively robust economic activity data are that financial conditions probably have not been tight enough to induce a "soft landing." There has been no "landing" in economic growth, and inflation is actually gaining altitude rather than landing.

We think that current market expectations regarding the extent and timing of Fed easing of monetary policy are likely to be further disappointed. Unless the threat of a recession becomes imminent, we believe that there is a strong chance that the Fed will not cut interest rates at all in 2024. However, the Fed Funds futures market currently only prices in a 14.1% chance of such an outcome.

Furthermore, we believe there are under-appreciated risks to the inflation outlook which could cause a severe tightening of financial conditions. Among these are a potential oil price shock due to instability in the Middle East.

Therefore, we believe that financial markets are generally not sufficiently prepared for the risk that financial conditions could tighten significantly in the second half of 2024.

Market Outlook

Since the report was released, there has been a small increase in the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y). In general, with inflation running hot, any indications that the economy is growing at a rate that is average or above will tend to raise concerns about inflation and about the path of Fed rate cuts. With inflation as high as it is, as long as the economy is growing at an average or above-average pace, there is very little justification for the Fed to lower interest rates.

In the intermediate term, it will be difficult for U.S. equities to advance if inflation expectations and bond yields continue to rise. This is especially true with intermediate-term technical indicators showing that stocks are overbought, positioning indicators showing that stocks are over-owned and sentiment indicators showing that investors are overly bullish. We see many headwinds for U.S. equities in the coming weeks and months.

Notwithstanding the aforementioned considerations, it is our view that, for most of the rest of 2024, U.S. equity prices will be dominated by developments in the Middle East and other geopolitical developments.

In this regard, we are expecting a combination of tight oil market fundamentals and geopolitical events to trigger a major oil price shock that will send oil prices (CL1:COM) well beyond $100. A recent article of ours goes into detail regarding the likelihood and severity of an oil shock this year.

Concluding Thoughts

Our Investing Group team has been positioning our portfolios in a manner that accounts for likely disappointments of market expectations regarding Fed policy.

Most importantly, we are also positioning our portfolios for the risks of severe oil shocks, particularly in the second half of 2024.

Indeed, we think that very extraordinary opportunities are going to emerge in the second half of 2024, starting sometime between June and August.