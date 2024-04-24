RTX Stock Price Has More Upside On Big Profit Boost Despite GTF Engine Crisis

Robert Michaud

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, provided its first quarter results on the 23rd of April, beating expectations on top and bottom lines despite the multi-year disc replacement program to solve the GTF engine issues. In this report, I will be discussing the results and outlook, as well as update on the price target and rating for RTX stock.

How Did RTX Stock Perform?

Seeking Alpha

Speaking to the strength of the stock is that even the buy ratings I had on RTX stock before the GTF engine crisis became clear have resulted in positive shareholder returns. Since the buy rating for RTX issued in September 2023, the stock surged 43% compared to an already impressive 18% surge for the S&P 500. So, it does seem that, indeed, RTX has been a good stock to buy for those willing to look beyond the GTF engine debacle.

RTX Q1 Sales And Earnings Are Up

RTX Corporation

During the quarter, RTX saw its sales increase by 12% while adjusted earnings were up 10% and GAAP EPS were up 32% on a net income increase of 20%, showing that part of the GAAP EPS growth was driven by share repurchases. Free cash flow was negative $125 million, but still was significantly better than the $1.4 billion outflow in the comparable quarter last year. The difference was primarily caused by a $1.4 billion swing in accounts receivable.

RTX Corporation

Collins Aerospace saw its revenues grow 9% driven by the commercial aftermarket and OEM sales, while defense was more or less flat. Adjusted profits, which add back $6 million in restructuring costs, $18 million in portfolio transformation costs and $175 million related to sourcing titanium from alternative sources, were up 16% with adjusted margins growing from 14.8% to 15.7% driven by high commercial aftermarket volume partially offset by mix for original equipment manufacturers, space program costs and R&D. Given the problems that Boeing (BA) faces to increase Boeing 737 MAX production rate beyond 38 aircraft per month, there are some challenges for Collins, which has exposure to the Boeing 737 MAX program. However, it is expected that Collins will be able to drive further margin expansion on continued growth in commercial aftermarket sales and higher commercial OEM sales in the remainder of the year that will drive better fixed cost absorption.

RTX Corporation

Pratt & Whitney showed 23% growth in sales, with sales strength in all its end markets. However, adjusted profits were down as Pratt & Whitney faced higher R&D and SG&A expenses, while favorable volume and mix on military deliveries and favorable commercial OEM mix were partially offset by higher commercial OEM volumes which are lower margins and a less favorable commercial aftermarket mix. In the comparable period last year, Pratt & Whitney had a favorable contract adjustment of $60 million which was absent this year. With that in mind, it is not a major surprise that Pratt & Whitney was unable to show operating profit growth in the quarter.

RTX Corporation

Raytheon saw its sales growth by 6% and adjusted profit grew 8%. Despite an unfavorable mix, margins expanded slightly as productivity efforts are paying off, and higher volumes provide a better base for fixed costs absorption.

Update On The Pratt & Whitney GTF Engine Crisis

While the financial results do not show the impact of the GTF engine crisis as the top and bottom hits have already been recognized last year, it is import to keep an eye on how things are pacing for Pratt & Whitney. The company sees things tracking according to plan and consistent with what it outlined in September last year. The peak in AOG (aircraft on ground) is around this time, which is also consistent with the planning. For RTX, the focus will be on getting production capacity for the discs that need to be replaced up and have sufficient engine shop visit capacity to get airplanes back to service faster and minimize customer compensation. So far, RTX has reached an agreement with nine customers representing a third of the fleet and the compensation falls within the company’s guidance. One of those customers is Spirit Airlines, which reached an agreement valued between $150 million and $200 million earlier this year.

RTX Earnings Outlook Are A Big Positive

RTX Corporation

For 2024, RTX sees organic sales growth in all its segment. Collins Aerospace is expected to post mid to high single digits growth resulting in $650 million to $725 million higher profits while Pratt & Whitney will be up low double digits on sales and generate $400 million to $475 million higher profits. Raytheon will see low to mid-single digits sales growth, translating into $100 million to $200 million in operating profit growth. This will add $1.15 billion to $1.4 billion in operating profits. In 2023, adjusted segment operating profit were $8 billion, indicating 17.5% earnings growth for 2024 with free cash flow guided at $5.7 billion.

Is RTX Stock A Good Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

After processing the balance sheet data and most recent projections for RTX Corporation, I believe the company remains a buy with a $125 price target for 2024. Indeed, the company is overvalued against its median EV/EBITDA multiple, but I don’t see any proper justification for RTX stock trading at such a steep discount compared to peers as it has a record $202 billion backlog including over 10,000 geared turbofans which is a program with a multi-decade revenue tail. So, there are some near-term pressures as RTX works its way through the disc replacements on the GTF turbofans, but overall, we are seeing strong backlog and strong demand in all end markets.

Conclusion: RTX Corporation Has A Lot Of Potential

RTX Corporation is facing some challenges regarding its geared turbofan program, but the fleet management program to rectify the issues is tracking well and the top and bottom-line hit has already been absorbed. In the coming years, we will see the cash flow hit from that materialize, and with that, the company can leave the GTF behind. What remains is what we see now in the current figures and that is strong demand in the commercial and military end markets with significant space for better fixed cost absorption and productivity gains as RTX transfers working hours within the company where they fit best. All things considered, I believe that RTX Corporation stock remains attractive.