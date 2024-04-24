Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Stock Price Has More Upside On Big Profit Boost Despite GTF Engine Crisis

Apr. 24, 2024 11:14 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX) Stock
Summary

  • RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies) beat expectations in Q1, with sales up 12% and adjusted earnings up 10%.
  • Collins Aerospace saw 9% revenue growth, driven by commercial aftermarket and OEM sales.
  • Pratt & Whitney faced challenges with higher expenses, but sales grew 23%.
  • GTF Update provides no reason for concern as the fleet management program is tracking as projected.
F-35A

Robert Michaud

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, provided its first quarter results on the 23rd of April, beating expectations on top and bottom lines despite the multi-year disc replacement program to solve the GTF

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

