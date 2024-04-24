Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spotify: Firing On All Cylinders, Initiating Stock With 'Strong Buy'

Apr. 24, 2024 11:37 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock
Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
915 Followers

Summary

  • Spotify Technology S.A. beats market expectations in recent financial results.
  • Price increases and layoffs contribute to cost optimization and margin expansion.
  • Growth in ad-supported revenue and advertising business contributes to overall revenue growth.

Black woman, relax with headphones on sofa and listening to meditation podcast or music in home. Woman on mental wellness break, in her living room and relaxes in peace with no stress or audio

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) released their Q1 FY24 result on April 23rd, meeting market expectations and sending the stock higher after the release. Recently, Spotify raised subscription prices in the

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
915 Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News