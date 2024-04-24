Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Atlas Copco AB (OTCPK:ATLKY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Kinnart - Chief Financial Officer
Mats Rahmström - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs
Klas Bergelind - Citi
Sebastian Kuenne - RBC Capital Markets
Ben Heelan - Bank of America
Andrew Wilson - JPMorgan
John Kim - Deutsche Bank
Rizk Maidi - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to the Atlas Copco Q1 2024 Report Presentation. For the first part of the presentation participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Now I will hand the conference over to CFO, Peter Kinnart. Please go ahead.

Peter Kinnart

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening for all of you on the call today. I’m happy to welcome you to our first quarter earnings call for 2024. Together with me is Mats Rahmström.

But before I hand over the word to Mats, I would like already now to ask you that once we start with the Q&A session that you please refrain yourself to only asking one question at a time in order to make sure that all people that have a question are able to bring their question forward and we can provide them with an answer. Once we get to the queue then of course you’re more than welcome to ask additional questions.

So thank you for that already now, and with that, I hand over to Mats.

Mats Rahmström

Thank you, Peter. We have a tradition that we honor one of the business areas with the picture and I just want to shortly describe what it is. This is a self-piercing rivet machine. So you can see the aluminum panel and it’s important that it’s aluminum. It’s very difficult to weld and then many of the car customers then use the self-pierce

