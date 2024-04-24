Josfor/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), is a well-managed BDC and private credit company that has enjoyed exceptional recent growth reflected in key metrics such as revenue and earnings per share. Total and net investment income soared over the full course of 2023.

Hercules is internally managed with a long and healthy track record of producing excellent results for shareholders. Its executive team pursues a conservative strategy that's also flexible, leaving space for swift transitions to timely aggressive moves.

HTGC is cautious but creative. This combination makes it a desirable option for investors seeking high-dividend-yielding investment options in the financial space. With its hybrid self-definition and corollary hybrid strategies, Hercules is a compelling company indeed.

HTGC Presents Its Case

HTGC next reports on May 2, 2024, when it summarizes Q1 earnings. Q4 2023 was actually a quiet quarter, one in which Hercules was unimpressed with deal possibilities and preferred to wait patiently.

The Q4 HTGC Earnings Call provides helpful insight into the company’s strategy and operating emphases. The CEO and CIO, Scott Bluestein, offered a summary of 2023 and described how Hercules navigated volatility in areas of markets, economics and geopolitics:

“Our record-setting performance in 2023 culminated with the strongest total and net investment income quarter in the company's history and…a new supplemental distribution program for our shareholders…”

Bluestein presented the company’s strategies that have led to substantial profits and growth in assets under management:

“…being able to operate an institutional venture and growth stage lending platform at scale, maintain robust liquidity and a strong balance sheet…thanks to the growth of both the BDC and our private credit funds business, Hercules Capital is now managing approximately $4.2 billion of assets, an increase of over 15% from where we were at year-end 2022.”

The CEO elaborated on HTGC’s ability to “deliver achievements on multiple fronts in 2023, including record full year 2023 total gross fundings of $1.6 billion, an increase of 9.1% year-over-year… total investment income of $460.7 million, an increase of 43.2%… net investment income of $304 million, an increase of 61.7% year-over-year. Four consecutive years of delivering supplemental distributions to our shareholders.”

Bluestein leveraged sports metaphors to sum up the essentially defensive strategy that has served HTGC well:

“Going forward, we will continue to take steps to manage our business and balance sheet defensively while maintaining maximum flexibility to shift to offense quickly and aggressively if deal quality warrants it, as we are doing in Q1. This includes continuing to enhance our strong liquidity position, maintaining low leverage, tightening our credit screens for new underwritings and driving our first lien exposure up, which reached 89% in Q4, our highest level since Q1 2017.”

Hefty increases in investment income and the demonstrated ability to cover the shareholder distributions are illustrations of Hercules’ stability and strength:

“In Q4, we generated record total investment income of $122.6 million, up 22% year-over-year and record net investment income of $86 million, up over 38% year-over-year or $0.56 per share and providing 140% coverage of our base distribution of $0.40 per share.”

The Q1 2024 earnings report and call are scheduled for May 2, and should provide additional key information for current and potential shareholders.

The HTGC Bull Argument

I see the HTGC bull case as quite strong. Its conservative strategy guides its consideration and execution of loan originations. Scott Bluestein refers to this caution in the Q4 conference call:

“The bar for us on new originations remains very high, and we continue to pass on the vast majority of deals that we are currently seeing in the market.”

At the same time, HTGC retains liquidity that lets it shift quickly into an offensive posture and deploy capital aggressively.

The company seeks to partner with dynamic companies whose success promotes Hercules’ profitability. This dynamism is expressed in specific and tangible ways:

“For fiscal year 2023, we had one portfolio company complete their IPO and two additional portfolio companies file for IPOs, along with 17 portfolio companies completing M&A transactions.”

Scott Bluestein also expects platform expansion and the growth of the private funds business as Hercules evolves.

HTGC also currently operates at scale, a point emphasized in the conference call by CFO Seth Meyer:

“In 2023, we further validated the benefits of operating at scale by demonstrating meaningful operating leverage as we grew assets under management to record levels. This allowed us to deliver NII margin of 70.2% in Q4, the highest that we have ever achieved…”

The careful consideration of potential deals and a combination of different activities drove a solid increase in net asset value (NAV). Contributors included record net investment income, unrealized appreciation, sales of equity positions and accretion that was the result of at-the-market (ATM) offerings, where the issuing company can set the timing based on share price.

Hercules also provides a satisfying return to investors seeking high yields, though the flatness of the distribution - even with regular supplemental payouts - has drawn critical commentary from some analysts. Hercules' response is that restraint in fixing the dividend level conforms to a winning conservative strategy.

Both Bluestein and Meyer express optimism based on company performance, growth and a belief in its culture.

HTGC in Action: Financing Customer Expansion

bluebird Bio (BLUE) as an example of the kind of equity raising (financing) in which HTGC is involved:

From a Seeking Alpha article on Bluebird:

“bluebird bio (BLUE) said it has secured up to $175M in debt financing through an agreement with Hercules Capital (HTGC). bluebird said the term loan facility will provide up to $175M through four tranches. The company has already drawn on the first tranche of $75M.”

“bluebird will be eligible for two more tranches of $25M apiece, subject to the achievement of certain commercial milestones. The fourth tranche of up to $50M would be available at the sole discretion of Hercules Capital.”

This is one of many HTGC relationships that should pay off handsomely. Building a wide but selective set of relationships with growing companies fits into Hercules' deliberate execution. Investors should take comfort in HTGC's intelligent decisions based on filtering prospective partners and making financing moves at propitious times.

HTGC Metrics: A Visual Take

I have touched on various HTGC financial statistics in previous sections. Here are some graphics that visually represent Hercules’ state today and future projections.

The first chart combines revenue and profit metrics:

Note the very positive revenue expectations. The EPS levels are much short-termed focus.

The second graphic displays a very positive view of key combined metrics - valuation, growth, profitability and momentum.

Warren Buffett and the other investing legends buy businesses that they believe will do well over time. Share price takes care of itself. If growth numbers here reflect the quality of the business, investors should take note.

The Seeking Alpha income statement, balance sheet and cash flow metrics are further indications of HTGC’s strength. Select any of the links in the previous sentence to see why.

Risks

Various risks might dampen the HTGC story. These could include:

An economic downturn that could impinge the economic prospects and activities of Hercules’ existing or potential portfolio companies. My view of the overall economic setting, including inflation, is generally positive. I believe that overall economic health is solid, lessening the chances of such a scenario.

A return to a comprehensive "hot" inflation that would push the Federal Reserve back toward tight monetary policy that would include base interest rate raises. This would discourage both lending and borrowing. As a subset of my take on the economy, I think that U.S. inflation is, in fact, under control, negative statistics have been overstated, and the risk of a Fed hawkish turnabout is low.

Some fundamental mistake by the company - of a weight that disrupts revenue and profits while introducing uncertainty into its operational tactics. Given that HTGC has a proven track record with a demonstrably conservative/opportunistic bent, I think this risk is quite low.

A change in leadership. I see no signs that such a change is at all likely.

I include this link on private credit market risks. The issues raised are worthy of consideration, but likely too generic and future-focused to affect consideration of HTGC as an investment.

Summary

I believe that HTGC is an unusual company with some very positive structural components and smart strategies. It combines aspects of a BDC and a private financing firm.

The essentially conservative approach to originations and investments spiced with bursts of liquidity-fed heightened activities. This is a smart hybrid approach to the opportunities and hazards of life in the financial sector.

Hercules leadership is experienced, strategically minded and opportunistic. The beneficial impacts of a truly strong leadership are tangible and should encourage investment in HTGC.

I rate Hercules a solid Buy on the cusp of a Strong Buy. I think HTGC makes a very nice fit within the financial segment of a varied portfolio.

