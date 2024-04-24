Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call April 24, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sujal Shah - Vice President, Investor Relations
Terrence Curtin - Chief Executive Officer
Heath Mitts - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs
Luke Junk - Baird
Amit Daryanani - Evercore Partners
Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan
Joe Giordano - TD Cowen
Asiya Merchant - Citigroup
Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Colin Langan - Wells Fargo
Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer
Matt Sheerin - Stifel
Shreyas Patil - Wolfe Research
William Stein - Truist Securities

Operator

Everyone, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TE Connectivity Second Quarter Results Call for Fiscal Year 2024. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Vice President of Investor Relations, Sujal Shah. Please go ahead.

Sujal Shah

Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss TE Connectivity's second quarter 2024 results and outlook for our third quarter. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Terrence Curtin; and Chief Financial Officer, Heath Mitts.

During this call, we will be providing certain forward-looking information, and we ask you to review the forward-looking cautionary statements included in today's press release. In addition, we will use certain non-GAAP measures in our discussion this morning, and we ask you to review the sections of our press release and the accompanying slide presentation that address the use of these items. The press release and related tables, along with the slide presentation, can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website te.com.

