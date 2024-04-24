Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VIG: Why The Dividend Growth Model Works

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • Dividend investing is a consistent and successful investment model that focuses on businesses that distribute cash to shareholders.
  • The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund is a large, liquid exchange-traded fund that invests in large-cap equities with a history of increasing dividends.
  • VIG's success is driven by factors including growing cash flow which drives share price growth.
  • We explore VIG's success and provide an expense analysis against competing funds.

Businesspeople walking on painted up going graph, on asphalt

Klaus Vedfelt

Dividend investing remains one of the most fundamentally successful investing models. As different investing styles come and go, income investing remains one of the most consistent investing methodologies. Dividend investing dictates identifying businesses that distribute cash to shareholders as incentive

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
2.07K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P 500 REIT and Big Four company, I am familiar with real estate and REITs. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VIG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VIG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News