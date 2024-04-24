VIG: Why The Dividend Growth Model Works

Klaus Vedfelt

Dividend investing remains one of the most fundamentally successful investing models. As different investing styles come and go, income investing remains one of the most consistent investing methodologies. Dividend investing dictates identifying businesses that distribute cash to shareholders as incentive to remain invested. The value offered to shareholders follows the logic of “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush” in addition to the appeal of receiving cash payments on a consistent basis.

The cash distribution to shareholders is financially neutral as it comes directly from funds that could have otherwise been reinvested in the business. However, many mature businesses lack the growth opportunities to realistically reinvest large amounts of capital into their business. As a result, they prioritize the dividend to attract investors. Dividends are common amongst the largest companies in the world. Despite moving further out of favor to more tax efficient forms of financial engineering, such as stock buybacks, new companies, including Meta Platforms (META), continue initiating dividends and rewarding their shareholders with cash.

Over time, dividends have accounted for a significant portion of the stock market’s total return. Below is a graphic of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) with and without dividends reinvested.

Dividend investing is a broad category. Within the world of dividends lies a wide variety of opportunities. There are monthly dividends, quarterly dividends, level dividends, or growing dividends. The list goes on because dividends come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Today, we are going to discuss a popular category of dividend investing and a successful exchange traded fund that applies the strategy. Dividend growth investing focuses largely on identifying businesses that increase their dividends on a regular basis. The thesis is simple and beautiful. Buy shares today and receive a growing income stream for life. However, dividend growth investing also comes with additional capital appreciation and other benefits such as lower volatility. Let’s dive back under the hood of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIG) and see why it could be the best option for a dividend growth fund.

Fund Overview

VIG is a large, liquid exchange-traded fund managed by Vanguard, one of the world’s largest asset managers. The fund invests in large capitalization equities which have an established history of paying increasing dividends. The fund is large with nearly $100 billion in assets under management and daily trading volume in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

VIG’s portfolio includes 340 positions with a median market capitalization of $189.3 billion. These are some of the largest companies, including some of the largest players in the technology sector. The fund’s largest positions are Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Apple Inc. (AAPL), both of which have modest yields, but significant dividend growth. The portfolio extends beyond the technology sector (22.1%), investing across financials (20.2%), healthcare (16.3%), industrials (12.6), and other sectors.

VIG is an index fund and accordingly is passively managed to replicate a list of stocks. According to Vanguard, VIG follows the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers index. According to S&P, VIG is the only domestic ETF which covers this specific index. The index is relatively simple in construction, identifying companies which have increased their dividend annually for ten years, excluding REITs and similar companies.

The S&P Dividend Growers Index Series measures the performance of companies that have followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for a specified number of years. The indices are subject to an indicated annual dividend yield exclusion, with the top 25% highest yield ranked eligible companies from the index universe excluded from index inclusion. Companies classified as part of the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Real Estate Investment Trust Industry (REITs) are excluded. Constituents are float-adjusted market capitalization (FMC) weighted, subject to a single constituent weight cap of 4%.

Vanguard adds additional guardrails to the index including a median daily trading volume of over $1 million to protect against illiquidity at the fund level. As we know, an index fund is only as strong as its index. Luckily for VIG, the index is successful, delivering a consistent, growing dividend for years.

We recently covered the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW), which follows a similar methodology under a proprietary index. One key differentiator between VIG and DGRW is that VIG’s dividend growth has been more consistent. VIG’s dividend growth has been positive annually for the past ten years, averaging a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%. Share prices have appreciated and the dividend has outgrown inflation my a material margin. In contrast, DGRW’s dividend has declined over three of the past ten years.

The portfolio is simple, investing in some of the largest and most established names across the economy. For investors searching for a core equity holding, VIG presents a viable option. The fund consistently trades at or near net asset value and expenses are rock bottom at just 0.06%.

Let’s dive further and explore why VIG and similar funds succeed under the dividend growth model.

Why Dividend Investing Works

As the illustration in the introduction and below shows, a significant portion of the total return of equity investments has been delivered in the form of dividends. Especially focusing on their long term compounding power, dividends have grown significantly through organic growth and reinvestment.

Let’s dive deeper and discuss dividends from an entirely different angle. VIG and similar dividend growth funds have exhibited a tight yield range over long time horizons. Looking at VIG specifically, we’ll see that the fund’s dividend yield has traded within a range of 1.50% to 2.50% since 2010, without exception.

In a high yielding investment, steady yield would generally correlate to a steady share price. However, VIG’s emphasis remains on dividend growth. Over the past ten years, the dividend growth rate of VIG has been 8.1%. Given that the fund’s yield has remained steady over the same time period, we can reasonably conclude that VIG’s price appreciation is related to the growth of the underlying dividends.

This point is important enough to reemphasize. VIG’s price appreciation is inexorably linked to the growth of fund’s dividend income stream, assuming the fund will continue to trade within its historical yield range. Considering the lack of impact from rising rates, this assumption continues to hold water.

However, we’ll soon realize that VIG’s long term performance depends on the ability of the largest companies to increase their dividend distributions. Given the maturity of their business models and broad economic uncertainty, this is no easy task. Let’s explore three key drivers of dividend growth.

Driver #1: Economic Growth

Economic growth comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, but generally translates to prosperity for the population at large. The United States continues to broadly lead the globe in terms of economic growth and long term economic expansion. Despite concerns around elevated interest rates and recession which is yet to materialize, economic growth projections remain broadly strong.

RBC Wealth Management recently published a report around forward earnings guidance and forecast. Despite a forecasted slowdown for the Magnificent 7, broad earnings growth is expected to continue to remain strong over the next twelve months.

Regardless of the Q1 earnings results and the market’s reaction, we think the full-year 2024 earnings trajectory is more important to long-term investors. And here a notable, positive shift is taking place. The consensus forecast expects earnings growth for the technology-oriented Magnificent 7 stocks (the “haves” for over a year in terms of earnings growth and share price performance) to decline meaningfully in 2024 mainly due to very challenging year-over-year comparisons. This is not a negative development—it’s common following ultra-strong growth. In contrast, earnings growth for non-Magnificent 7 stocks (the “have nots” for much of 2023) is expected to pick up—finally. The two growth rates should nearly converge to around 14 percent by Q4 2024, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates, which would be well-above average.

RBC Wealth Management

Broad economic growth will continue to be a primary factor driving the success of VIG and similar funds. Earnings growth, specifically at the share level, is the primary driver of increased dividends as many companies set the dividend loosely based on payout ratio.

Driver #2: Share Buybacks

Over the past four decades, buybacks become an increasingly significant component of corporate finance. While the concept of repurchasing stock seems counter intuitive, it presents a host of financial benefits.

For example, removing shares from circulation immediately alleviates the perpetual dividend burden of those shares. Additionally, decreasing the denominator is beneficial for per share metrics. Financially, buybacks have a similar impact on returns as distributing funds as a dividend or successfully reinvesting them in the business.

According to recent news from Goldman Sachs (GS), buyback activity slowed in 2023 as a result of cash moving elsewhere, including capex and research & development spending. Buybacks are viewed flexibly, and are often reduced during periods of financial stress, unlike dividends. According to Goldman Sachs, buyback activity is running at a 50% year over year increase. The uptick in activity is significant and would be poised to benefit dividend paying companies. On the list are major holdings including AAPL and Broadcom Inc (AVGO) with buyback yields of 4% and 6%, respectively.

US share buybacks are set to surpass $1 trillion next year for the first time ever, thanks to strong megacap technology earnings, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said. For 2024, the bank expects S&P 500 stock repurchases to grow by 13% to $925 billion and a further 16% in 2025 to just over $1 trillion, rebounding from last year’s decline. Easier lending conditions as central banks cut rates, as well as the removal of political uncertainty after the US election should also help, Goldman added.

For dividend investors, the tailwinds from these buybacks cannot be overstated as they can build dividend growth with no additional cash flow dedicated to the dividend.

Driver #3: Inflation

Over the past several years, inflation became an increasingly significant piece of American life. As the consumer price index, or CPI, rose significantly because of aggressive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, the impacts were far reaching. Households and investors were similarly impacted by the waves caused by inflationary pressure. Rising costs corresponded to rising asset prices for consumers.

However, not all the news surrounding inflation was bad. Inflationary pressure is typically protected within margins of large businesses who can exert pricing power. This means many of these companies are free to increase prices to consumers as their costs rise, protecting their margins. As new watermarks for costs are delivered to consumers, underlying inflation can often temper. Margins can begin to widen as a result.

Over the past five years, inflation raged at a level unseen in decades. As we grappled with rising costs, businesses across sectors raised prices. The inflation of values across the board found their way to dividends. Some of the most impacted sectors such as energy and housing and experienced tremendous tailwinds from inflation.

However, as inflation begins to temper down, a long term growth rate of 2%-3% would serve as a foundation for VIG’s dividend growth. The rising costs would provide a platform for earnings to gently inflate over the coming years. Shareholders collecting the increasing dividends would be effectively hedged against these rising costs.

Expense Analysis

Index funds are passively managed and designed to replicate their corresponding index. As a result, expense efficiencies are important and tend to guide long term performance at the fund level.

As with all Vanguard funds, VIG is inexpensive, charging a management fee of just six basis points. The expenses are also the lowest across the dividend growth category. Below, we have prepared a table displaying the relative costs of other competitors within the segment.

REITer's Digest

As you can see, VIG beats competitors from other large fund managers including iShares from BlackRock (BLK). The fund charges the lowest expense ratio amongst competitors, consistent with Vanguard’s mission of delivering value to investors.

Conclusion

VIG earns a “Buy” rating based on the underlying index, tailwinds for dividends, and rock bottom expense ratio. The fund is managed by a world class asset manager and remains one of the largest in the dividend growth space. Investors over the long term have benefitted from a steadily rising dividend stream which has supported rising share prices.