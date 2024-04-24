Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I wanted to take a look at AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and how it performed throughout the years given that the company is about to report its Q1 earnings, the company's profitability, and efficiency took a nosedive since the peak of the pandemic, however, a transition to a software-service-based company has the potential to revitalize the company in the long run. The question is if the management can execute. Nevertheless, the risk/reward seems to be enticing currently as the conservative model suggests there is some upside potential.

Briefly on the Company

AudioCodes helps businesses to switch their phone systems to use the internet rather than the conventional way, providing unified communications and contact centers. The company makes sure that these systems work correctly, especially in cloud-based setups.

The company derives its revenues from physical products that let enterprises make calls via the internet, and also through software that helps manage the calls. Furthermore, the company also provides services that help set up and maintain the mentioned systems/products.

The company targets businesses that use Microsoft Teams and Zoom to communicate, and AudioCodes integrates their solutions seamlessly through Teams, Zoom, and other similar programs.

Financials

As of FY23, which ended Dec 31st '23, and published on March 27th '24, the company had around $38m in cash and equivalents and no debt on the books. This is a great position to be in, which should attract many investors who are more debt-averse. Furthermore, it gives the company more freedom in how it can distribute its free cash flow, whether that is to further the growth of the company, organically or inorganically, share buybacks, or dividends to increase the value for shareholders. My preferred way is when the company reinvests its resources to further its growth. Now, let's look at the company's other important metrics that will help us determine how it did in the past and might do later.

Starting with revenues, we can see the company saw decent growth in the past, with a small hiccup in the latest year, which the management contributed to soft demand due to uncertainties in the economy. The customers were hesitant to upgrade due to the market conditions of high-interest rates and inflation and were sitting on excess inventory. In the latest transcript, the management provided a midpoint top-line growth of around 6% for FY24, so it seems that the pain is over, and the company will return to growth.

In terms of GAAP margins, the company has lost quite a bit of its efficiency and profitability over the years, which is not a good sign, to say the least. However, I think it would be unfair to compare the high margins of FY20 and FY21 because those years were extraordinary with massive demand spikes due to everyone working from home and in need of upgrading systems. Now that hybrid working is more normal these days, it was no surprise that margins came back down to more normalized levels, which are still well higher than pre-pandemic levels as shown below, as long as the company doesn't experience further margin deterioration that is.

Unsurprisingly, with the deterioration in the bottom line, came a deterioration in the company's ROA and ROE, which are exhibiting the same pattern as margins above, well off their highs during the pandemic but higher than pre-pandemic operations, so it is still positive. However, I would like to see these coming back up to around 5% for ROA and 10% for ROE minimum.

In terms of competition, the company lists many different competitors, that are in the same league as them and some are much bigger and have much more resources to spare, like Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), so I excluded those, and bear in mind this is not an exhaustive list but should give a good idea of where the company stands in terms of competitive edge. We can see below that AUDC's return on total capital or ROTC is only 2nd to Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR), which is much bigger than AudioCodes. This means that the company is fairly competitive and that a rather low ROTC is normal in the industry.

Overall, the company has a strong balance sheet, which should help it weather any further market and economic uncertainties going forward, as was the case in 2023, however, I would like to see improvements in operations, particularly in efficiency and profitability going forward, to make the company much more enticing an investment in the long run.

Comments on the Outlook

So, what is going to improve the company's efficiency and profitability in the long run? It's the transition into a "subscription and recurring sales" model, coupled with "higher margin cloud software solutions and services." As of the latest year-end, half of the company's total revenues came from sales of products but saw a decrease of around 24.5% y/y. The decrease as I mentioned, is attributed to the softness in demand. The other half of the company's revenues, or 49.3% to be exact, came from the company's sales of services, which were primarily driven by the growth of its professional and managed services offerings, particularly larger contracts as part of its AudioCodes Live offering and increased demand for these services. The company's services segment increased from 40.3% to 49.3% in just a year, so it looks like the shift in operations is well underway, and I expect this to continue as time passes.

I always liked the idea of improving efficiency and profitability rather than top-line growth to drive the company's value in the long run. Many investors are looking for that exciting opportunity because the company's revenues are exploding. Still, if margins are not improving and sometimes are getting worse, then the company isn't worth an investment. So, I am glad to see that the company is making such a drastic change going forward, however, as a lot of the company's sales come from products, that carry lower margins, I expect to see any meaningful changes in profitability sometime in FY25.

To further strengthen this decision, the company is also focusing on AI-first voice-related software and applications for the future. The product is called Voca CIC, or Voca Conversational Interaction Center, which is a Contact Center-as-a-service (CCaaS) built on top of Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) Teams. Essentially, from my understanding, Voca would be able to recognize speech and assist as a real person through prompts and fully voiced, but if the problem is more complex it can transfer the client to a real person to assist. It looks like the company is trying to innovate here, as many companies are already offering AI chatbots, but there aren't many, or any that could be done through voice rather than chat. If this takes off, the company's AI-powered voice assistant could become a very valuable IP, which it can then license to other companies and rake in revenues. Licensing revenues come with much higher margins than the sale of physical products, so if all goes well, I am expecting good improvements in profitability and efficiency in the long run.

Valuation

I usually like to approach valuation with a conservative mindset, and this time is no different. For the revenue growth for the base case, I went with around 4% CAGR for the next decade, with 6% in FY24, as the management provided in their latest earnings call, which also matches what a few analysts are estimating. From then on, I decided that the best approach would be to linearly grow the pace of increases down to around 3% by FY33. It is impossible to predict what kind of revenue growth the company will see in the long run; however, I like to model a slower growth than the company's 10-year average before it, which we saw was around 5.5%. I am also going to model a more conservative and more optimistic case, to give myself a range of possible outcomes, for which then I will take an average. Below are those estimates, with their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins, as I mentioned above, there is a lot of potential for them to improve drastically, however, for the sake of conservatism, I am going to assume margins will not improve at all from what the company has reported in the long run. This way, I am getting a good margin of safety, which is always better to be safe than sorry by being too optimistic about the company's prospects. Below are these estimates.

Margin assumptions (Author)

For my DCF model, I thought the company's WACC of around 8% was a bit too low, so I decided to add 1% to it, which will act as a further margin of safety and provide more cushion on the downside. I am also going with a terminal growth rate of 2.5%, as I would like to see the company at least match the US long-term inflation goal in the long run. Below is my WACC calculation, which is the cost of equity, derived using the CAPM.

WACC Calculations (Author)

And to just give myself even more room for error in these estimates, I am also adding another 15% discount to the final intrinsic value calculation. With that said, the company's conservative fair value is around $14.25 a share, meaning the company is trading at a decent discount to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Risks

There are a few risks that are worth mentioning that could affect the company's value drastically.

The transition to more of a software, services-based company might not go according to plan and the company continues to bleed profitability and efficiency. At that point, even my very conservative model above may be too optimistic if margins continue to come down.

Banking on AI-driven innovations is chasing the hype in my opinion, and if the hype dies down or if the new product proves to be not very practical, I expect the company to shift its strategy once again, which may be met with criticism and loss of confidence by investors in the company. This would drive the company's share price down further.

The continuing conflict in Gaza may affect the company's operations in the future, given that the company is from Israel. Any further escalation of the conflict as we saw just a week or two ago, may wreak havoc on many companies that have any association with the areas in conflict, so I expect more volatility for now.

Around half of the company's revenues are coming from the US, with another chunk coming from the EU, which means that any further economic uncertainties in these regions last longer, I expect depressed revenues due to continuing soft demand and customer hesitance to commit to anything in such a high-interest rate environment. No one likes uncertainty.

Closing Comments

So, I went through the company's financials, which had seen better days, but also the future looks very promising if the management can execute properly. A lot of this will be known as time passes since on paper these are good ideas, but it would be great to see actual improvement going forward. Is the company going to manage the transition smoothly? It is hard to tell, and I don't like investing in hopes that it will manage, however, given the conservative estimates in my model, I think the potential upside outweighs the risks and the risk/reward seems to be quite enticing here in my opinion. Therefore, I am initiating the company's coverage with a buy rating.

It is ultimately up to you to decide whether the outlook warrants an investment or whether would you rather wait and see how the company's operations evolve over the next year or two given the conflict and other market uncertainties.