Today, we put mid-cap concern Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the spotlight. The company's lead candidate resmetirom (known by the brand name Rezdiffra) garnered the first FDA approval for a liver condition called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, in March. To the relief of the company and its investors, approval was granted without requiring a liver biopsy to confirm patients' eligibility for the pill, which had been a previous potential challenge.

This a huge and growing market, with a recent projection seeing the annual market approaching $50 billion by 2035. Rezdiffra will have a list price of just over $47,000 annually and was formerly launched earlier this month. This gives Madrigal the "first mover" advantage in this large disease space. However, the company will have to overcome two big challenges to maintain that advantage.

Managing The Launch:

The first challenge is a near-term one. That is of delivering a successful launch of Rezdiffra. Given this is the first product approval for Madrigal, this is virgin territory for the company. They will have to build out an effective sales force and organization as well as provide education/training materials to prescribing doctors as well as implementing streamlined distribution processes. The company will have to get Rezdiffra approved for insurance carriers as well as for government programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

Obviously, planning and action around these tasks has been ongoing into FDA approval, but the launch is when the rubber meets the road. I have found that these challenges can be quite challenging for smaller firms, especially when aimed at a large market and not at a niche market like an ultra-rare disease where the target population is well-defined with only a limited number of facilities that treat these rare afflictions. The company will be focusing on a small part of the overall NASH population in its initial launch.

The company will also have to manage its cash burn as it moves through the initial stages of launch. I found over the years that many small and midcap firms tend to stumble with their first drug launches. Q2 and Q3 results when posted should give investors a better handle on how the launch is going and be able to model a more reliable growth trajectory projection.

New Competitors On The Horizon:

On a longer-term horizon, an investor has to keep an eye on the potential competition entering the market. While Madrigal enjoys the NASH/MASH space to itself presently, that is likely to change in time. Given the huge potential market, myriad companies are developing products to treat this disease. These include smaller names like 89bio (ETNB), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Galectin Therapeutics (GALT). In addition, well-financed Big Pharma names like Gilead Sciences (GILD), GSK (GSK), Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) all have candidates in their pipeline being evaluating to treat NASH.

Some candidates are being developed as monotherapies, others as part of combination therapies. As one example, Novo Nordisk is developing semaglutide (the main ingredient in its blockbusters Wegovy and Ozempic) in combination with Gilead Sciences' cilofexor and firsocostat in more advanced forms of NASH. The good news for Madrigal is there appears no candidates that are close to getting through the approval process yet, and the company is likely to enjoy market "exclusivity" for at least a couple of years, if not longer. That said, given the potential size of the market and number of pipeline candidates, this is something to keep an eye on.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended FY2023 with just over $630 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and also named a new CFO at the company in February. Total operating expenses for the company ran just a tad over $380 million in FY2023, and the company last executed a capital raise via a secondary offering in October of last year. SG&A expenses are likely to go up in FY2024 with the rollout and marketing around Rezdiffra. These costs will be offset by net product sales from the compound.

Since Rezdiffra's FDA approval in mid-March, a dozen analyst firms including Citigroup, UBS and Piper Sandler have reissued/assigned Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $336 to $565 a share. The only bear on the stock right now seems to Bank of America Securities, which assigned a new Underperform rating and $150 a share price target earlier this week.

Conclusion:

Madrigal lost nearly twenty bucks a share in FY2023 on new net product revenues. The current analyst firm consensus is the company will lose over $23.00 a share on just under $90 million in sales in FY2024. Analysts see losses dropping to under $15.00 a share in FY2025 as sales jump to just under $370 million based on the median estimate. It should be noted there are wide ranges of EPS and sales projections for FY2025 around the company currently.

Based on the median sales estimate, MDGL is trading at roughly 12 times FY2025E sales. For aggressive investors, that might merit a small holding, given the huge potential in the NASH/MASH market. For me, I want to see a quarter or two of actual sales of Rezdiffra before I make an investment decision around Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock. That way, I have some data to model both its potential sales trajectory and its impacts on reducing cash burn before I get heavily involved in this stock.