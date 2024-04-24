Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T Inc. (T) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Feldman - Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
John Stankey - Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Desroches - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley
John Hodulik - UBS
Peter Supino - Wolfe Research
Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank
David Barden - Bank of America
Michael Rollins - Citi
Sebastiano Petti - JPMorgan
Frank Louthan - Raymond James
Walter Piecyk - LightShed Ventures

Operator

[Call Starts Abruptly]

2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Following the presentation, the call will be opened for questions. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference call over to your host, Brett Feldman, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brett Feldman

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter call. I'm Brett Feldman, Head of Investor Relations for AT&T. Joining me on the call today are John Stankey, our CEO, and Pascal Desroches, our CFO.

Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our Safe Harbor statement. It says that some of our comments today may be forward-looking, as such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties described in AT&T's SEC filings, results may differ materially. Additional information as well as our earnings materials are available on the Investor Relations website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to John Stankey. John?

John Stankey

Thanks, Brett. I appreciate you all joining us this morning. We started the year with a solid first quarter, as we continue to make steady progress on our investment-led strategy, being the best connectivity provider through 5G and fiber.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Trending Analysis

Trending News