Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chubb Limited (CB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 12:48 PM ETChubb Limited (CB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Evan Greenberg - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Peter Enns - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
John Lupica - Vice Chairman, President, North America Insurance
Karen Beyer - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Mike Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets
Gregory Peters - Raymond James
Ryan Tunis - Autonomous
Brian Meredith - UBS
Bob Huang - Morgan Stanley
Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs
Jimmy Bhullar - JP Morgan
Cave Montazeri - Deutsche Bank
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Operator

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Chubb Limited First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Karen Beyer, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Karen Beyer

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our March 31, 2024 first quarter earnings conference call. Our report today will contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to company performance, pricing, and business mix, growth opportunities, and economic and market conditions, which are subject to risk and uncertainty, and actual results may differ materially. Please see our recent SEC filings, earnings release, and financial supplements, which are available on our website at investors.chubb.com for more information on factors that could affect these matters.

We will also refer today to non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of which to the most direct comparable GAAP measures and related details are provided in our earnings press release and financial supplement.

I'd like to introduce our speakers

Recommended For You

About CB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CB

Trending Analysis

Trending News