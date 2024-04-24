Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eni S.p.A. (E) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 12:50 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E) Stock, EIPAF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francesco Gattei - Chief Financial Officer
Cristian Signoretto - Head of GGP
Guido Brusco - Head of Natural Resources
Stefano Ballista - Chief Executive Officer, Eni Sustainable Mobility
Adriano Alfani - Chief Executive Officer, Versalis
Aldo Napolitano – Director of Exploration
Stefano Goberti - Chief Executive Officer, Plenitude

Conference Call Participants

Josh Stone - UBS
Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies
Matt Smith - Bank of America
Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca
Biraj Borkhataria - Royal Bank of Canada
Henry Tarr - Berenberg
Irene Himona - Bernstein
Peter Low - Redburn Atlantic
Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs
Alastair Syme - Citi
Lydia Rainforth - Barclays
Kim Fustier - HSBC
Alejandro Vigil - Santander
Massimo Bonisoli - Equita
Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Eni's 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call, hosted by Mr. Francesco Gattei, Chief Financial Officer. For the duration of the call, you will be in listen-only mode. However, at the end of the call, you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I'm now handing over to your host to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Francesco Gattei

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Eni quarter one 2024 results conference call. Our first quarter is an excellent result. We have reported pro forma EBIT of €4.1 billion and cash flow from operation of €3.9 billion.

Production growth in our upstream of 5%, an excellent contribution from our transition business of Enilive and Plenitude meant that we substantially resisted the overall deterioration in this scenario. The continued excellent cash conversion and CapEx discipline also meant that balanced gearing remains comfortably within our range, despite completing on Neptune and the 2023 share buyback program in this quarter.

