Webinar Replay: A Research Analysis Of The Seeking Alpha Quant System

The transcript found below is for readers who would like to follow along.

Daniel Snyder: Hey everyone, welcome. I'm Daniel Snyder here from Seeking Alpha. Today we are joined by the legendary Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategies here at Seeking Alpha. You know him, he's been on webinars time and time again. And today we have an exciting topic to cover, which is the University of Kentucky research paper, all about the Seeking Alpha Quant system, and the results are actually really amazing.

So, first, let's go ahead. Steve, how are you today?

Steven Cress: Daniel, I'm doing great. Awesome to be with you. Thank you so much. And it's quite an honor actually to be presenting on a study that was performed by a University. And it's an independent study at that, from the University of Kentucky on our Quant system.

When the original study came out, we didn't even know about it. And the Professor reached out to me, and all I can say is like, I want to be humble about it, and I don't want to boast. So, it's hard to do a webinar on it when you're trying to be humble, but I'll do my best to come across without having a huge ego. So, but it was definitely a highly validating of the Quant system that I created for Seeking Alpha.

DS: Steve, it's understandable. This is your baby. This is what CressCap was before Seeking Alpha and the acquisition there years ago. So, it's really, really cool from an outsider's perspective to see the validation come from an independent study like you mentioned.

DS: Steve, it's understandable. This is your baby. This is what CressCap was before Seeking Alpha and the acquisition there years ago. So, it's really, really cool from an outsider's perspective to see the validation come from an independent study like you mentioned.

Now, I'm going to go ahead and jump in. We're going to knock out this housekeeping real quick so that we can get in to the presentation.

So Steve, with that, I'll hand it over to you.

So Steve, with that, I'll hand it over to you.

SC: All right. Thanks so much, Daniel. So, for those who don't know my work at Seeking Alpha or my history, I've been in the world of finance for roughly a little bit more than 30 years at this point. And I've been working on Quantitative Strategies for just about over 20 years. The bulk of my career was spent at Morgan Stanley where I ran a prop desk in Quantitative Strategies.

I also had my own hedge fund that I founded, which was CressCap, and I also founded a FinTech company, which was acquired by Seeking Alpha, and that was CressCap Investment Research. And for lack of a better description, it was really one of the first systems out there that was an automated research analyst where you could just type the name of a company in and get a directional recommendation based off of Quant factors.

It was a great blend with Seeking Alpha, whose platform was predominantly known for crowdsourced qualitative research and news. So, bringing the Quant just offered a really nice blend, but we've been working, I've been working on this strategy for a good 20 years.

It's not something that I just devised for Seeking Alpha or even right before Seeking Alpha, I've been perfecting this quantitative strategy for quite a long time. And I think that's really the result of the great performance we see now and probably one of the catalysts that led the Professor at the University of Kentucky to take a look at our Quant system along with our Seeking Alpha Contributors that use the Quant system.

So, that's a little bit on my background. I want to share a little bit about the University of Kentucky and Dr. Jame, Professor Russell Jame. The study was entitled Quantitative Analysis and the Informativeness of Social Media Research. So, his background is, as I mentioned, the University of Kentucky. He has written a number of research papers that vary from hedge funds to mutual funds, financial accounting, and behavioral finance. And one of the catalysts that spurred them on to become not necessarily a professor, but study the Seeking Alpha Quant system was a study that came out a long time ago on social media, and Seeking Alpha and the research that they had at Seeking Alpha, which is crowdsourced research compared to the conventional research that comes out from Morgan Stanley or Merrill Lynch or UBS where analyst write reports.

And the study at that time, it was very informative because it really showed that crowdsourced research had a place in the investment community. And this was part of the inspiration for Professor Jame to take a look at the Quantitative System in conjunction with our Seeking Alpha Contributors.

So, as I mentioned before, we were really unaware that the study was being performed. He released the first study on August 14, 2023, and shortly after that, he reached out to me and he informed me of the study, he had a number of questions. And then there was another study that followed that. So, with the answers that I provided him and some additional work that he wanted to do, he had a second study that came out on September 26, but the first study when it was released, we actually had no idea that it was happening. So it was really, really quite a surprise.

The study, by the way, has been cited by many other academic institutions. And he was actually invited to speak at the University of North Carolina and the University of Illinois, Chicago, just to speak on the white paper that he wrote about Seeking Alpha and the Quant system. And I was invited to the one for University of Illinois, Chicago. And it was really intriguing. It was more than a dozen finance professors who were grilling him on the study. And they were all really quite pleased with the results that he had and I was honored to be at that presentation.

Going back to the first study that came out on August 14, 2023, I think probably most people, if they were in my position, they'd be jumping out of their shoes that a University had written an independent study on it. And I was really super, super pleased, but as Daniel knows, we always have a lot of projects that we're working on. So, I guess you can say quite a bit of time transpired between August 14 and this last week, but after he had released two studies and he had been cited, I was like, you know what, I'm going to try not to pat myself on the back, but we will write an article on it.

So, we released an article on April 19, which summarized the University of Kentucky study. Daniel's going to drop a link at the end of the presentation. So, it's a good synopsis because his study is, I think, probably close to 50 pages. So, this takes sort of like 50 pages, then it puts it into a couple of paragraphs, but it's been very, very well received. So, I want to tell you a little bit about the study itself.

So, I'm going to take from the abstract, and this is from the University of Kentucky. So, what they wanted to do was examine the impact of introducing quantitative ratings, which strongly predict returns on Seeking Alpha's platform. And the essence of the initial study was to view our Seeking Alpha Contributors, the analysts that write articles, and if they were using the Quant system. And they found not only does the Quant system work in terms of being predictive, but increasingly they found that there was a 20-fold increase in the percentage of SA contributors that were using the Quant system.

So, it speaks highly of the Quant system itself, but it also observes that the Seeking Alpha Contributors that use the Quant System had better performance. And it's a really great compliment when you could use a data-driven system that's updated every day and it's providing you with fresh data to have a story behind it. And that's what a lot of our contributors realize is they have a story, but they also want to have the fresh data points, so they bring it into their analysis. And as you could see, there's been a huge increase in it. And it's been very successful.

Again, this is part of the abstract. So, from Yuling Guo, who is a rising Professor, and Professor Russell Jame, they had said that the Seeking Alpha report recommendations also became more aligned with the Quant ratings. So, being some of the really good contributors that we had, their directional recommendation, whether it be a Buy, Hold, or Sell, was becoming quickly aligned with the Quant ratings.

So, in essence, that doesn't mean that they had to say, we're going to say what the Quant rating says, it said their findings on the data were very aligned with what the Quant ratings found. So, both the research reports from the contributors that were using Quant and the Quant itself became a stronger prediction of future returns, which is exactly what you want. You're picking a stock, you want to have a fairly good idea that it's going to be going up in the future, and that's exactly what both the contributors that use the Quant and the Quant itself.

So, they concluded that improved access to quantitative analysis enhances social media research. So, Seeking Alpha being observed as a social media platform, particularly for less sophisticated investors or investors that are new, who have had limited exposure to quantitative analysis, they found that these articles were very helpful that were incorporated in the quantitative analysis.

So, a little bit more, again, it was an independent study. And the independent study found that the Quant ratings strongly predicts future returns and offer pronounced benefits for investors relatively due to quantitative analysis. The empirical study concluded that Seeking Alpha report recommendations aligned with Quant demonstrated stronger correlation.

So, I'm just repeating a couple of things that I highlighted, but I want to make sure that people really understand the ethos of this study. It was not only to look at the Quant system itself, which they determine could predict future returns, the ethos really of the study was that the contributors at Seeking Alpha that employed the Quant were largely becoming very closely aligned with it. And we have also dropped a link here and Daniel will drop that link for the larger study from the University of Kentucky.

DS: Yeah, if you're watching the replay, it's right here beneath the video. Go ahead and check that out. I went ahead and put it in the chat for everybody here live. And Steve, this really does just say like the incredible community of contributors that we have at Seeking Alpha that are just brilliant, brilliant people aligning with a purely data driven, non-human bias approach to rating stocks and investing them against - the stocks against the sectors, because that's what your Quant system does, and picking the cream of the crop, right. This is just always great to see from an outside perspective, and especially for everybody else to know that we're not here just trying to shove a view down your throat of why we think the Quant system is great. It really is showing that, yes, the Quant system is great, and so are the Seeking Alpha Contributors. So, just want to highlight that.

SC: Yeah, thanks so much, Daniel. And it's absolutely right. I mean, the Quant system is a data-driven process. And we have a strategy that we utilize. It's a GARP strategy, which is like Growth at a Reasonable Price. So, we're looking for companies that have growth. We're looking for companies that offer value, profitability, and we show the data points on it. And the wonderful thing about the Seeking Alpha Contributors is they could tell the story behind those data points.

So, yes, we, from a Quant perspective, can show you an academic letter grade, which will give you an instant characterization of growth is stronger than the sector, or if it's a better value than the sector, but the wonderful thing about the contributors is, when they take the time to write these articles, they can tell you where that growth is coming from. They could tell you why it's profitable. They could tell you why the margins are expanding. So, it's a real nice collaboration, a blend of using both the qualitative analysis and the Quant together. So, I'm really pleased with the platform that's come together at Seeking Alpha.

So, one of the other highlights that I'm thrilled about is that Professor Jame, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating Performance was measured by employing a couple of different methodologies. So, there was a capital asset pricing model, and there are also multifactor models. And one of them was developed at the University of Chicago by a Nobel Prize winner in economics, Eugene Fama, and he did a study with Kenneth French.

DS: Hey, Steve, real quick, just for the people that are watching that don't know, what is a Capital Asset Pricing Model or multifactor models? How are – first, what is the model and then how is this different from…?

SC: Well, I’d say that's a great segue for our next page. We're exactly leading it to that.

DS: We've been doing these webinars together a long time, Steve.

SC: Yeah, so that's a perfect segue for it. And what I want to say about that is just in summary, the results that they found when they used the Capital Asset Pricing Model and a number of different multi-factor models was that the results that they found on average, the portfolio returns increased with a quantitative recommendation underscoring the predictive strength of the Seeking Alpha Quant system.

So, we're going to get into that, Daniel. So, the University of Kentucky researchers found that the six-factor model by augmenting the Fama-French five-factor model, which includes profitability and investment combined, along with the momentum factor model, there was just a wide range of models that they had used here. And as I mentioned before, Fama received the Nobel Prize in 2013 for Economic Sciences for a lot of his groundbreaking research in efficient markets.

So, I couldn't be more pleased that our system is not only being compared to that, but that they found the returns employed by some of the models he had utilized are actually better with the Seeking Alpha Quant system. Now, albeit that's from 2013, his factor model has been out for a long time. I'm sure a few years from now, there's going to be many factor models that probably outperform the one that we're using today.

And part of what we do there is, we're constantly assessing new models, new metrics, new factors. And we want to make sure that we stay on top of what the best models are. So, we're constantly assessing that. And that's sort of how we came up with one of our products for Alpha Picks.

So, let me take you on to the next page here. The study ranged from a period of January 2016 to December 2022. So, we have a back-test at Seeking Alpha that ranges from 2010 up to 2020, and then we have simulated performance from 2020 to 2014. So, the study that they performed was over a shorter period when the data was available. So, that's why there's a sort of a 7-year period and ours is for a longer period, but it's a large enough sampling group that they were able to determine the results and compare it to many other studies out there.

So, getting to your question, we're on that slide now. So, the study reported that the raw-returns and alpha came from the following, alright. We have the Capital Asset Pricing Model and the Capital Asset Pricing Model is a formula that we use to estimate the expected return on an investment. It considers the risk of an investment, compared to the overall market and the risk-free rate of return. Typically, it's almost U.S. government bonds for that risk-free rate of return. So, that is one of the models that they compare to. Short, people refer to it as CAPM, and that is the Capital Asset Pricing Model.

The other models that they used were factor models. Some of them had three different factors and factors are like investment characteristics. So, you look at investment characteristics like profitability, growth, momentum. So, they looked at a 3-factor model from Fama-French. They looked at the Carhart model, which is a 4-factor model. And then they combined the Fama-French with a 5-factor model and augmented it with momentum as well to develop a 6-factor model.

So, they're basically taking all the main factors that exist and comparing our model to those models across the board. And here are the results that they found. So, the Seeking Alpha is the raw return, and they broke it down by Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, Strong Sell, and then the range from Strong Buy through Strong Sell, which is like a long-short portfolio. So, you could see the raw-return for Seeking Alpha's Quant system, it looks great against all the models, against the Capital Asset Pricing Model, against the 3-factor model, the 4-factor model, the 6-factor model.

Our Strong Buy performance came in at 1.92%. And you could see the returns. I won't go over all the data points, but you can just see by looking at the slide that it was higher than all the other factor models, as well as the capital asset pricing model. And it wasn't just for the Strong Buys. You could see a descending order as you go from Strong Buy to Buy, there was outperformance. For the Holds, there was outperformance. For the Sells, it outperformed. And for the Strong Sells, it outperformed. And then when you take that long-short perspective, it looked very strong as well too. So, we're really quite thrilled with the results.

So, that brings us to, if you are not familiar with Quant, what is Quant? So from our perspective at Seeking Alpha, Quant is really very, very similar to fundamental investment research. We're looking at the same factors that an analyst would look at, a professional analyst, such as if you have someone at Merrill Lynch or Goldman Sachs or any of the large investment banks or small investment banks, or even from asset managers, fundamental analysts tend to have the same type of strategies, and they're looking at value, they're looking at growth, they're looking at profitability. And we're looking at those same factors, but what makes a Quant is, we use the power of computer processing, not to just assess one stock at a time or even a handful, we're doing it for thousands of stocks every single day.

So, we're looking at income statements, we're looking at cashflow statements, balance sheets, we're looking at lots of financial metrics for all those core investment characteristics. We look at the historical numbers and we also look at the forward numbers. And the forward numbers, we take the consensus from professional analysts who have estimates. And those estimates could be for revenues, those estimates could be for earnings, it could be for margins.

So, we combine the historical data points with the 4-data points. And we take those data points for a stock and we compare it to all the other stocks in this sector. So, this way we could rank who has strong metrics, who has weak metrics. And then when we total it up with our special blend at Seeking Alpha, we're able to assign a score and that score relates to directional recommendation, which would be Buy, Sell, or Hold.

The strategy that we apply to, and there are many models that could just be a value model, there are many models that could just be a growth model, there are many models that could solely focus on momentum. And what we do is, we use a diverse approach. We're looking at what I often refer to as GARP, which is Growth at a Reasonable Price, but we also have two other factors, which are the EPS revision factors and the momentum factor that we add to that.

So, we're looking for stocks to be collectively strong on those five core characteristics. And we rank them and the strongest companies get the Strong Buys. And again, it descends to Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell. We rate about 4,500 stocks on our Quant system. And then any given day, you'll have maybe about 400 Strong Buys, 400 Buys, and conversely, you'll have the same number of Sells, and then the bulk of the rest of the stocks come into the Hold category. And that's really quite different.

It's a very data-driven approach. When you're looking at analysts on Wall Street, as I mentioned, we'll have anywhere from 400 Sells to, and 400 Strong Sells, it'll be about 800. So, that's the same amount of Buys and Strong Buys. On Wall Street, typically only 3% to 5% of their stocks will have a sell recommendation. The majority are Holds or Buys, and they do it because they want to be in the good graces of company. They want to do investment banking. They want to be able to bring management teams around, and you're not going to be able to do any of that if you have a Sell.

What I will say that many of the professional analysts do well is, if you separate what their directional recommendation is, from their actual earnings models, that earnings models tend to be pretty good. And they can have an earnings model where they actually might be taking and revising their estimate down. And they could revise it down a couple of times and they'll still keep that Buy or Strong Buy rating there, which pleases a lot of people that they want to get their business from, but they do try to get the numbers correct. And that's important for Seeking Alpha because, as I mentioned, we do incorporate forward estimates into our models, and we pay close attention to those EPS revisions.

So, these are the factor grades that I mentioned before. Whenever you see this on our platform and you see those grades, you will always know that it's sector relative. So, if you look at that valuation grade and you see a D, you'll know that it's overvalued versus the sector. If you see a growth grade of B, you'll know that the growth is better than the sector. If you see an A+, such as for profitability, the profitability for this company is outstanding versus the sector.

One of the beauties is, you could be on our stock page and you look at those grades and it gives you an instant characterization of where that stock stands versus the other stocks in the sector. So, I mentioned before, we have about 4,700 stocks that we're looking for and breaking it down with those five factors, three of the factors, when you look at value, growth, and profitability test, that's a key fundamental indicator for identifying if a stock is mispriced.

So, if we're looking at a stock that is inexpensive in value and has a strong growth rate and great profitability, those three factors together could tell us if a stock is mispriced. The momentum and EPS revisions, that addresses where the temporary sentiment is on the stock. So, the momentum or analyst revisions could let you know instantly how the stock is in terms of its price appreciation, or the view that Wall Street Analysts will have on the stock.

So, if you see like 10 revisions up and none down, you know that analysts like that stock because they keep moving their estimates up. So, it's a great combination of having the momentum and that temporary aspect when you're viewing a stock combined with the other three factors that tell you if it's mispriced.

I'll take us to the next slide here. So, we have a very, very long track record. The beauty of the University of Kentucky study was that it showed for that 6-year period, it really validated our longer-term study. And not only was it strong against the other factor models that they tested it against, but you could see from our own back-test history that the model has done incredibly well.

As I highlight here, the back-test ran from 2010 to 2019, but actually, after 2020, it's been simulated trades. So, these are the trades that we see every day that we refresh on the system and we import it here. This is not really an investable type of way that you could look at the stock. As I mentioned, we have 400 Strong Buys. We rebalance it every day. So, anytime a stock comes off a Strong Buy, it would be taken off the portfolio and if a stock comes on to the Strong Buy list, it would be brought into the portfolio.

The point of showing this performance is not like, we want you to buy an investable product, it's to demonstrate that this strategy works really well. And that strategy is looking at growth, value, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions. And when you look to identify stocks that are collectively strong with those attributes, you have very, very good performance. And that's really what we want to highlight with this back-test.

So, you could go to Seeking Alpha's platform and you can conduct your own research. You can assess these stock pages. You can import your portfolio, you can run screens, but Daniel, for a lot of people, that is quite a bit of work. So we devised, we created a product about a year and a half ago called Alpha Picks. And with Alpha Picks, what we do is, we take the best stocks from the Quant System and twice a month, we send out a notification of our picks. And the performance of it has been fantastic.

As I mentioned, we started in July of 2022. We've had at its height, I think, some 40+ stocks, there's maybe about 35 stocks in the portfolio right now. And since its inception, the return is 116% versus the S&P at 33%. So, taking the best of the Seeking Alpha Quant system and just serving it up there for people and just say, hey, this is our top choices, it has worked out very, very well.

The way, as I just mentioned, we'll send you two new picks every single month. It's really meant for long-term investors. Even if a stock is in the portfolio and it goes to Hold, we'll actually keep it in the portfolio for about 180 days. If it does go to a Sell, we’ll immediately send out a notification and we would remove it from the portfolio. So, those alerts are dispatched. There are a couple of additional criteria that we have over the Seeking Alpha Quant system.

We're looking for companies that have a market cap in excess of 500 million. The stocks have to primarily be, they are domiciled in the U.S. We do have ADRs, but those ADRs that are part of Alpha Picks are primary listed in the United States. And we do look for a fair amount of liquidity as well, but again, this is a real simple way of just saying, send me your two best picks. We sent that out on email. We also have a platform where you could find it. And it has performed incredibly well on the back of our Seeking Alpha Quant model.

And here's some of the performance breaking it down. As I mentioned, since inception, this is from April 9. So, not quite as up to date as the other one was. Just a couple of days difference, but it gives you a good idea. The one-year performance, it's up 98% versus the S&P, which is up 26%.

If you took a look at the three-month performance, it's up 31% versus the benchmark at 9%. And during the month of March, it was up 6.6% versus the benchmark at 3.4%. For the last rolling four weeks, there's been a little bit of weakness. And I think that could be attributed to the market being a little bit fearful that the data points that are coming out in terms of the economy are showing that inflation could be a little bit stickier than expected, and the Fed might not be bringing rates down as soon as expected.

I think there's been a bit of a rotation really out of a number of technology stocks. And even the stocks that have done well, people have been taking more of a defensive stance, but today that might be changing because we've seen some technology stocks really rocket today. So, today might be bucking the trend for what we've seen from the last four weeks.

Some other data points here that'll just say, we use the benchmark as the S&P 500, but Alpha Picks is actually an active portfolio. So, we took a look at two of the largest active mutual funds that are out there. One is the Baron Partners Fund, it's a $6 billion fund. The other is the Polen Growth Fund, it's an active equity fund, $8 billion. And you could see the performance of Alpha Picks has been incredibly strong versus those actively managed products.

So, whether you're looking at a passive benchmark like the S&P 500, or you're looking at some of the largest actively managed equity funds, Alpha Picks has some incredible performance there.

And these are some of the stock picks that we've had for Alpha Picks. So, amazingly, I think there are six or seven stocks that we selected that are up more than 100%. One of them was Super Micro Computer, which we brought into the portfolio in November of 2022. That is up almost a 1000%. At one point it was over 1000%, came off a little bit, but it's rallying back. There's also Modine Manufacturing up 324%, M/I Homes up 220%, Powell Industries up 164%. Amazingly, I said that I think there's about 35 active stocks right now. Of the 34, 17 of the stocks are up more than 50%. It's pretty much unheard of. So, the platform not only validated by the University of Kentucky, but validated by the actual stock picks that we have as well.

So, I think I'm coming to a conclusion here, Daniel. I'll take any of your questions, but I do want to highlight that I'm going to do a live webinar on Thursday, and I think a lot of people are going to be interested in this. At the beginning of the year for this year and the beginning of the year for last year, we picked our Top 10 stocks, and those selections have done incredibly well.

I could show you for 2023. So, these were the stocks that I picked in January of 2023. So that would be about a year and four months. You could see the return on the Top 10 for those stocks. On the bottom right-hand side, you'll see they're up 142%. So, those were my favorite stocks for 2023. And going from 2024, the stocks that I picked in January, you could see those 10 stocks on average are up 39%. And I think the S&P 500 is only up about 5% or 6% since the beginning of the year.

So, the stocks have continued to do well. We had GigaCloud Technology, which was one of our top stocks, that's up 85%; AppLovin, up 84%; Celestica, up 56%; Modine Manufacturing, up 45%; Meta Facebook, up 43%; Rolls Royce, up 38%. So, we have literally ripped the cover off the ball for our top picks for 2024. And Daniel, that's really it from my side. Any questions for me, Daniel, that I can answer?

DS: Yeah, I want to start off with the first one. So, obviously, you're the man behind the Quant system here at Seeking Alpha. And today we cover different types of models. So, just curious, why did you choose a 5-factor model when there's other models like the 3, the 4, the 6 out there?

SC: Yeah, it's just, personally time tested. I started this probably back in 2000. And I remember one of the first models that I created for Morgan Stanley, it just had like two factors. It had dividend per share growth and return on equity growth. And what's interesting about it is that I developed that right after the Tech Bubble in 2000, 2001. So, everything had blown up. And at the time, believe it or not, when I was at Morgan Stanley, I wasn't running a trading desk yet, I was in institutional sales and I had some of our largest clients. I had clients such as Fidelity, BlackRock, and they were pretty upset with Morgan Stanley at the time because so many of the stocks that had come out from our investment banking had been technology and they had all blown up.

So, I wanted to create a system where I could identify stocks that did well through the Tech Bubble, but looked good at the same time. And I came up with a simple strategy of dividend per share growth and return on equity growth, combining it together. And lo and behold, the performance on those stocks was fantastic.

I introduced it to a couple of the clients and the stock picks that I had at the time that I introduced that they just started to explode. And long story short, the head of trading caught wind of it. They're like, what are you doing as a salesperson with these models that our clients are so excited about. And they said, why don’t you forget the day job in sales just go into trading full-time, and that was the beginning of prop trading and quantitative strategies. And from that point in time, I just continued to add more factors.

A real interesting period was during the financial crisis, 2007, 2008. A lot of the models then really, it was closer to artificial intelligence at that point, because it's what I referred to as a dynamic model that it could learn from itself. So, the factors would move with what factors were working at the time. So, sometimes value does better, sometimes growth does better, sometimes profitability does better. And the system that I had created was really what you might consider the Eve of artificial intelligence. And I refer to it as a dynamic multifactor model.

And oddly what I found was as the model would change and go with what's working, as soon as it would change, there would be a lag period, and like your performance would be dead during that lag period. So, when you compounded those various lag periods, it ended up that the performance wasn't that great. So, I decided, let's just pick the GARP as a strategy, and I knew I had a couple other favorite factors that I threw in there.

And really what we show you today is that back-test from 2010 through the performance of today, but I actually had that going back to about 2000. So, almost over a 24-year period that strategy has continued to work well. So, you'll have various periods where value works, growth works, momentum works, profitability. This captures all of it, it blends it together and it's worked very, very consistently. So that's how we came about the factors that we have.

DS: So, you were just mentioning the growth at a reasonable price strategy, which we have implemented on Seeking Alpha. When it comes to the 5-factor grades that you've chosen, did you choose to equally weight them or are they different?

SC: Yeah, so that's a great question. And the answer is, no, they are not equally weighted. There are some factors that are more predictive than others, but in order to make the model well-rounded, so it could do well during periods where growth or value fall out of favor or momentum falls out of favor, you want to make sure that you capture those other periods, but when you take a look at back-testing over a long, long period, there are factors that are more predictive of future returns. So, there is a heavier weight.

So, if you look at the 5-factors of value growth, profitability, revisions, and momentum, some of those have a higher weight, but when you go into the underlying metrics, say in value, and when you go to those financial pages, you'll see we have like 20 value metrics. We have PE, we have historical PE, forward PE, price-to-book, price-to-cash. They have different weights as well. So, those have all been back-tested. They all have a little bit of a weight, but some have more of a weight than the other. And then we come up with our total value grade.

DS: Great. Now, I want to take a second. I want to dive a little bit deeper.

SC: Sure, sure.

DS: I've got a lot of questions coming in here from people about, the Quant system, for Premium subscribers on Seeking Alpha, and then of course, Alpha Picks, because you brought that up and it was nice enough to show a couple of the picks that are in that portfolio, not to exhaust all of them because that's proprietary.

So, Seeking Alpha's Quant system, which ranges over thousands of stocks, like you mentioned, updates once a day before market opens. And that's that once before market opens gives you ample enough time to look at the new rating for the day, Premium subscribers can get email notifications showing them the upgrades and downgrades. It's also on the Seeking Alpha Portfolio. There's a tab there if they want to check that out.

And then in Alpha Picks, you said that you look at the Quant system screener. Now, is that the top stock Quant Screener? Can people just replicate this? Is there something else going on behind the scenes with Alpha Picks? How do you go from, what I imagine is, a very beautiful list of stocks that the Quant System is saying, hey, all of these are a buy. How do you get down to two for Alpha Picks?

SC: Yeah. You really could try to replicate it, but I think the beauty of it is that you don't have to take that time and effort to try to replicate it. You could simply go - if you're a Seeking Alpha Premium client, you could look at our top ranked stocks. However, it does have a focus on Alpha Picks for a long-term strategy. And we tried to reduce the volatility of stocks that move between a Strong Buy, Buy and Hold. So, one of the key criteria is that a stock has to be a Strong Buy for 75 days before it can make Alpha Picks.

So, you could look at that because we show a long, long period of what the ratings are. So, you could definitely do that yourself. You want to see that it's a Strong Buy. You want to make sure that it has a market cap over 500 million. So, people do try to replicate it, but for the price of $499, it's a heck of a lot easier just to be a subscriber and let us do the work for you.

DS: Yeah, I see that. I mean, I see the value in it, at least. So, but with Alpha Picks as well, if we're talking about a portfolio of Buys, when you guys are doing Sells, are you selling once a week? Are you selling a few stocks a month? Like, how do you determine the Sells on that?

SC: It's actually determined by the Seeking Alpha Quant system. So, in the Quant system, the stock would have to fall to a Sell or a Strong Sell. And if that happens, we would then take it out of the Alpha Picks Portfolio.

DS: Got you. Now, I do want to quickly touch on as well as like the Alpha Picks, you guys have that additional layer of Super Micro, I want to revisit that because - it was. You took money off the top and let the house money continue to run didn't you?

SC: We did. So, we have – one of the strategies that we have is let your winners run. So this, let your winners run is based on if a stock is up 100% or more, they're obviously doing something right. It's either the management team is doing something incredibly right or they've hit on a particular product that is doing very, very well. So that's what leads to stock being up 100%. And typically those cycles last for a long time.

So, what could happen is that stock could go from a Strong Buy to a Hold, okay, but that could be based on valuation. It could be just getting slightly expensive. And that's why we don't want to kick those stocks out. So, normally, if anything goes to Hold, we'll keep it in there for 180 days at a Hold before we take it out of the portfolio. However, if it's a stock that's a winner and it's up over 100%, we're going to keep half of it. So, that way, we're just playing with our winnings.

In the case of Super Micro Computer, the stock can become 20% of the overall weight of the portfolio. And if you're new to Alpha Picks, and there are many people who try to copy the weights so they can replicate the performance, from my perspective, that's just too much risk.

I don't want somebody coming in and having 20% of all their assets in one single stock, no matter how good it is. So, we decided to implement a rule that of any stock becomes more than 15% of the portfolio, we're going to automatically reduce it back to 10%. And the proceeds will be equally invested across the other stocks that are part of the Alpha Picks portfolio. So, it's really a safety measure.

We just don't want people to take on too much risk. We have a lot of subscribers out there. And the risk range, it's different for everybody, but we have to be a little bit cautious. So, Super Micro is still a great stock. It's still one of the highest ranked stocks, but if you're coming in fresh, we didn't want you putting 20% of your assets into that one stock.

DS: Thank you for clarifying that. I've seen a bunch of questions about Alpha Picks. I just wanted to dive a little deeper there.

SC: Sure.

DS: So bringing it back to the Quant system though, because that's what this webinar is about in the research paper that was coming out validating the Quant system, when it comes to stocks, we're talking about how it's running over thousands of stocks, but there might be people here watching today that are also saying, well, what about ETFs? What about REITs? What about MLPs? How far does the Seeking Alpha Quant system go within the various asset spaces?

SC: Yeah. So, actually, I had mentioned Professor Jame had a follow-up study. The first study was just on the stocks. In the second study, we actually have Quant Grades on ETFs and REITs. Actually, we have separate grades for dividends. And he highlighted that the ETFs and the model that we use, that outperforms as well.

So, I didn't really focus on that as much. I probably should have mentioned it. I'm proud of the Quant model for stocks, and I'm very proud of the Quant model that we have for dividends, for ETFs as well. So, if you go to the Seeking Alpha platform, there's a section and there are screens that we have developed, but you could go to just one of the stock pages, you could put in SPY or QQQ or one of the Muni-funds that are out there or International Fund or Commodity ETF, and it will have grades and it will show you how it performs or it will show you how those grades are relative to all the ETFs that are out there. So, but the study did validate that our ETF model works very well too.

DS: Amazing. So glad you talked about that. So, just to recap for everybody as well, the Seeking Alpha Quant system is included with the Seeking Alpha Premium membership. And then you have that additional beautiful product on top that is Alpha Picks that is sold separately that you are deeply, deeply ingrained to. You're doing all the webinars over there with Zachary Marx as well. And I know I'm a big fan of it. I would encourage everybody to take a look at that.

Steve, I'm going to say, we're going to go ahead and wrap this up. I've taken more than time that I asked you for. So, is there anything else you wanted to say real quickly before jump off?

SC: Yeah, just to give a friendly reminder, a live webinar on Thursday, a lot of people wonder how we picked those stocks so successfully in the beginning of the year. And I want to show people how they could do it on their own. I'm going to show you the same way that I picked those stocks in 2023. And the beginning of this year in 2024. I'll show you exactly how I do it so you could do it yourself.

DS: We're going to have to nickname you the man of outperformance or alpha or something soon, but obviously, everybody please join us on Thursday to get the recap after Q1 earnings. We've seen all Top 10 – of his Top 10 stocks announced. So, we want to see are any falling off? Are they still good? Is he still going to hold them? Is he going to change anything up? We'll find out on Thursday. And if anybody's watching the replay, we're going to link that below the article as well, so, if you want to take a look at that.

Everyone, thank you so much for taking the time today. Please look at the research article. Steve, we can't thank you enough. And we'll see you all in the next webinar.

SC: Thank you so much, Daniel. Talk to you soon. Bye-bye.

