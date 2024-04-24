Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ted Wahl - President & Chief Executive Officer
Matt McKee - Chief Communication Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Sutherland - The Benchmark Company
Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets
Andy Wittmann - Baird
Jack Senft - William Blair

Operator

Hello. Welcome to Healthcare Services Group 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

The matters discussed on today's conference call include forward-looking statements about the business prospects of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. For Healthcare Services Group Inc.'s most recent forward-looking statement notice, please refer to the press release issued this morning which can be found on our website, www.hcsg.com. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors MD&A and other sections of the annual report on Form 10-K and the Healthcare Services Group Inc. other SEC filings. And as indicated in our most recent forward-looking statement notice, additionally, management will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these items to U.S. GAAP can be found in this morning's press release.

I'd now like to hand over the conference to the President and CEO, Ted Wahl; and Chief Communication Officer, Matt McKee. Please go ahead.

Ted Wahl

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Matt McKee and I appreciate you joining us today. We released our first quarter results this morning and plan on filing our 10-Q by the end of the week.

Today, in my opening remarks, I'll first discuss our Q1 financial highlights and key accomplishments, including the change health care disruption and the temporary impact it had on our customers, cash collections and cash flow. I'll then share our perspective on the latest industry trends and developments. And

