Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Renasant Corporation (RNST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 1:01 PM ETRenasant Corporation (RNST) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

Renasant Corporation (NYSE:RNST) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelly Hutcheson - Chief Accounting Officer
Mitchell Waycaster - EVP and CEO
Kevin Chapman - President and COO
James Mabry - CFO
David Meredith - SEVP and Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Mealor - KBW
Michael Rose - Raymond James
Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler
Jordan Ghent - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Renasant Corporation 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly Hutcheson with Renasant Corporation. Please go ahead.

Kelly Hutcheson

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Renasant Corporation's 2024 quarterly webcast and conference call. Participating in this call today are members of Renasant’s Executive Management Team.

Before we begin, please note that many of our comments during this call will be forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainty. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the mix and cost of our funding sources, interest rate fluctuation, regulatory changes, portfolio performance, and other factors discussed in our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our recently filed earnings release, which has been posted to our corporate site, www.renasant.com at the press releases link under the News and Market Data tab. We undertake no obligation, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results over time.

In addition, some of the financial measures that

Recommended For You

About RNST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RNST

Trending Analysis

Trending News