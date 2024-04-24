Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jill Chapman - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Chris Nassetta - President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Jacobs - Chief Financial Officer and President, Global Development

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley
Joe Greff - JPMorgan
Robin Farley - UBS
Shaun Kelley - Bank of America
Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank
David Katz - Jefferies
Smedes Rose - Citi
Brandt Montour - Barclays
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Patrick Scholes - Truist
Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI
Michael Bellisario - Baird
Bill Crow - Raymond James
Richard Clarke - Bernstein
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo
Ben Chaiken - Mizuho

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Hilton First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Chapman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin.

Jill Chapman

Thank you, MJ. Welcome to Hilton’s first quarter 2024 earnings call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that our discussions this morning will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements made today speak only to our expectations as of today. We undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. For a discussion of some of the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see the Risk Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K. In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures discussed in today’s call in our earnings press release and on our website at ir.hilton.com.

