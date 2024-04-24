Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Shelton - Vice President, Investor Relations
Phebe Novakovic - Chairman and CEO
Kim Kuryea - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Robert Stallard - Vertical Research
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
David Strauss - Barclays
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs
Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Ron Epstein - Bank of America
Doug Harned - Bernstein
Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley
Ken Herbert - RBC
Robert Spingarn - Melius Research
Peter Arment - Baird
Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Jason Gursky - Citigroup
Gavin Parsons - UBS

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the General Dynamics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode and after the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded and I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Shelton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nicole Shelton

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the General Dynamics first quarter 2024 conference call.

Any forward-looking statements made today represent our estimates regarding the company’s outlook. These estimates are subject to some risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company’s 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings.

We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional disclosures about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures, please see the slides that accompany this webcast, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website, investorrelations.gd.com.

On the call today are Phebe Novakovic, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kim Kuryea, Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over

Recommended For You

About GD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GD

Trending Analysis

Trending News