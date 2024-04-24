Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Boeing Company (BA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.88K Followers

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Welch - Vice President of Investor Relations
Dave Calhoun - President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian West - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Doug Harned - Bernstein
Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs
Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank
David Strauss - Barclays
Peter Arment - Baird
Jason Gursky - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to The Boeing Company's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. The management discussion and the slide presentation plus the analyst question-and-answer session are being broadcast live over the Internet. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I'm turning the call over to Mr. Matt Welch, Vice President of Investor Relations for The Boeing Company. Mr. Welch, please go ahead.

Matt Welch

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Boeing's quarterly earnings call. I am Matt Welch, and with me today are Dave Calhoun, Boeing's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian West, Boeing's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, you can follow today's broadcast and slide presentation at boeing.com. As always, detailed financial information is included in today's press release. Furthermore, projections, estimates and goals included in today's discussion involve risks, including those described in our SEC filings and in the forward-looking statement disclaimer at the beginning of the web presentation. In addition, we refer you to our earnings release and presentation for disclosures and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP measures.

Now I will turn the call over to Dave Calhoun.

Dave Calhoun

Thanks, Matt. Good morning, and thanks

Recommended For You

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Trending Analysis

Trending News