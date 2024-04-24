Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Centessa: Hemophilia B Data Readout In 2024 Is Major Turning Point

Summary

  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc interim data from the PRESent-2 study, using SerpinPC for the treatment of patients with Hemophilia B without inhibitors, is expected to be released in 2024.
  • PRESent-3 is another registrational study using SerpinPC for the treatment of patients with Hemophilia B, however it is for the targeting of such patients with inhibitors.
  • ORX750 is an oral selective orexin receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of patients with Narcolepsy Type 1; Proof of concept data to be released in second half 2024.
  • LB101 is another product in the pipeline with great potential targeting solid tumors, because it utilizes proven targeted proteins such as PD-L1 and CD47; The PD-L1 blockade occurs first as a block mechanism then with hinges dissolving moves the CD47 into place to perform mechanism of action.
Human DNA

nopparit/iStock via Getty Images

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) is gearing up to report interim results from one of its two registrational studies, known as PRESent-2 in 2024. This will be a major catalyst for investors to look forward to

