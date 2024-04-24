nopparit/iStock via Getty Images

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) is gearing up to report interim results from one of its two registrational studies, known as PRESent-2 in 2024. This will be a major catalyst for investors to look forward to this year and is one where, if positive, it could cause the stock price to trade higher. This late-stage trial is using its injectable subcutaneous drug known as SerpinPC.

What makes this product unique, which is an important factor, is that it can target Hemophilia B patients with or without inhibitors. There are several advantages that such a treatment may have over existing therapies, which I will go over below. The thing about this biotech is that it has a lot more potential beyond its Hemophilia B program. For example, it has another product in its pipeline known as ORX750, which is being developed to eventually treat patients with Narcolepsy Type 1 [NT1].

Why should investors keep an eye on this program? It is because not only does Centessa intend to initiate a phase 1 study to test ORX750 for this patient population, but it also expects to release initial proof-of-concept data for sleep-deprived healthy volunteers in 2024. Additionally, I believe another important program would be the advancement of a tetravalent bi-specific monoclonal antibody known as LB101, which makes use of the LockBody technology platform. This is another solid program because it uses two bi-specific protein targets that are well known, which are PD-L1 and CD47. This drug is being advanced in a phase 1 study to treat patients with solid tumors. With three highly diversified clinical products in the pipeline, plus a few data readouts expected in 2024, I believe that investors could benefit from any potential gains made.

SerpinPC May Offer Differentiated Hemophilia B Treatment Option

One of the main clinical programs in Centessa's pipeline would be the advancement of SerpinPC, which is being advanced in several studies for the treatment of patients with Hemophilia B. One of the two main registration studies would be a phase 2 trial known as PRESent-2. The purpose of this study is to use SerpinPC as a subcutaneous treatment for bleeding associated with Hemophilia B. Before going over this late-stage program, plus clinical results, it is important to highlight the exact target of this study. The goal of this trial is to target patients with Hemophilia B without inhibitors. What does "without inhibitors" even mean? In essence, some of these patients have many neutralizing antibodies that come about due to disease. These antibodies interfere with treatment options. Thus, in this case here, this late-stage study is targeting Hemophilia B patients without such neutralizing antibodies [inhibitors].

The good news is that, while this phase 2 PRESent-2 study is focusing on patients without inhibitors, the versatility of SerpinPC allows for the targeting of such patients with "inhibitors." The use of this treatment, for this inhibitor Hemophilia B patient population, is being explored in the phase 2 PRESent-3 study. Thus, there are two shots on goal in being able to target this Hemophilia B patient population. The primary endpoint for both of these registrational studies is identical, which is the annualized bleeding rate [ABR] of total treated bleeds over a 24-week period. That is, to see if SerpinPC can beat out placebo regarding this primary endpoint.

As far as a catalyst goes, there will be the release of data from the phase 2 PRESent-2 study in 2024. Specifically, this will be an interim analysis of this late-stage registrational trial. This will be a huge inflection point because it will confirm findings from prior clinical testing. Speaking of which, positive long-term data continues to show that SerpinPC works in being able to treat these Hemophilia B patients. For instance, further data released from Part 5 of a phase 2a study showed that patients given this treatment were able to achieve a 96% reduction in the average all-bleed annualized bleeding rate [ABR] from baseline. The thing is that Centessa should be watched closely because it can counter competitors with two key differentiating factors. The first being that there is no subcutaneous treatment option approved in the United States for patients with Hemophilia B. A second factor would be that it offers a highly differentiated safety profile. Consider that to date, there have been no thromboembolic events, which means that it could overcome competition in terms of safety.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Centessa Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $256.5 million as of December 31st of 2023. The thing is that this biotech has done a few financial transactions to raise cash. However, I believe with everything it has done, it has enough cash to fund its operations for several years. For starters, it ran ATM sales in the quarter ending December 31st 2023 plus January 2024, raising approximately $6.2 million and $9.7 million respectively.

With the cash on hand, plus these two financial transactions, it believed that its cash runway would be enough to fund its operations into 2026, without tapping into the available tranches under its Oberland Credit Facility deal. Despite this cash runway, though, it still decided to raise funds anyway. Matter of fact, just the other day, it enacted an underwritten public offering. Such an offering was to sell approximately 10,810,810 American Depositary Shares [ADSs], with each ordinary share representing $9.25 per ADS. The total aggregate proceeds expected at closing would be $100 million, before deducting expenses.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Centessa Pharmaceuticals. The first risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of SerpinPC in the ongoing phase 2 PRESent-2 study for the treatment of patients with Hemophilia B without inhibitors. With an interim analysis expected to be released from this trial during this year, there is no assurance the data will turn out to be positive. Also, you have to remember that this is only one aspect targeting such patients "without inhibitors." Even if this study achieves a successful clinical outcome, there is no guarantee that the other phase 2 PRESent-3 study targeting Hemophilia B patients with inhibitors will achieve a similar positive outcome.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of the orexin agonist program, which is using ORX750 for the treatment of patients with Narcolepsy Type 1 [NT1]. It is expected that the company will release proof-of-concept data from a trial in sleep-deprived healthy volunteers during the latter part of this year. There is no assurance that initial results to be released from this study will turn out to be positive, nor that it will cause the stock price to trade higher, either.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of the tetravalent bi-specific monoclonal antibody being developed to target patients with solid tumors, which is known as LB101. Even though it uses two PD-L1 and two CD-47 targeting domain, there is no assurance that all these molecules will elicit a significant immune response. A good thing is that there is great potential here because PD-L1 targeting occurs first with the hinges degrading and the CD-47 gets involved afterward. It is believed that the PD-L1 blocking the CD-47 will result in an improved immune response, but this remains to be seen. Regardless, I believe that there is some inherent risk with such a new tetravalent bi-specific monoclonal antibody such as this.

Conclusion

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is gearing up for a major milestone in 2024, which, if positive, would mean one step closer to becoming a full-fledged pharmaceutical company. This would be regarding the advancement of SerpinPC for the treatment of patients with Hemophilia B. I laid out the prospects for this treatment, in that, for starters, it is versatile in targeting both Hemophilia B patients with or without inhibitors. Secondly, it has a few differentiating advantages over other currently available treatment options. Such as no thromboembolic events [improved safety profile], plus no subcutaneous treatment option being available for these specific patients in the United States.

I believe that the value proposition for Centessa is great just on the ability to advance its SerpinPC product alone for Hemophilia B. On the flip side, I also see promise in its ability to advance the two other clinical products I noted above. This would be regarding using ORX750 for the treatment of patients with NT1 and then the advancement of another highly unique compound, known as LB101 for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors. I believe that if these two other candidates are developed in its pipeline effectively, then these would be other value adding events for shareholders in the years to come.