Thesis Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B, NYSE:BRK.A) has performed reasonably well in the last year and could stand to do even better in the coming one.

The company doesn't just own a great portfolio of stocks, but also has some great business of its own.

While perhaps not intentionally, Warren Buffett has positioned Berkshire to act as both an inflation hedge and a resilient company in a recession.

I rate the stock as a buy after this pullback and will be adding some exposure.

An End Of The World Stock

In my investment group, I have what I call the End Of The World Portfolio.

This is a portfolio made up of stocks and assets that will stand the test of time, following some simple but key principles:

Long-term Secular Growth

Berkshire has a long track record of success, which also relies on simple yet key principles. For the most part, Berkshire's success can be attributed to buying quality companies at reasonable prices. Buffett has done quite well, and I believe there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue.

Warren Buffett has mentioned before that he is a strong believer in the American tailwind and has been well known for holding large positions in large American companies such as Coca-Cola (KO) and American Express (AXP).

Though it has become increasingly popular to criticize the American economy, and there is no shortage of bearish articles on the matter, this may not be the right time to bet against America.

Technology has massively increased productivity, and AI is accelerating this process.

AI advancement (Chatbot summit)

The U.S. is home to the largest and most advanced tech companies in the world, as well as the best talent in the sector, and is therefore incredibly well positioned to benefit from this.

Productivity gains will translate into demand, we are already seeing this, as many economists continue to be surprised with the strength of the U.S. economy.

Diversified Income Streams

A good long-term stock, in my opinion, is one that has diverse income streams, since this protects it from changes in the market and competition.

This is definitely the case with Berkshire, which is a lot more than an investment fund.

BRK revenues (Statista)

As we can see, investment income only contributed $11.6 billion in terms of revenues. The largest business segment for Berkshire was actually manufacturing, followed by the McLane company, a national supply chain business for retail companies and restaurants.

A less significant part of Berkshire's revenue comes from GEICO, its insurance arm and BNSF, its railway company, which Berkshire is also well known for.

On the other side of the equation, we have Berkshire's investment portfolio.

BRK Portfolio (Yahoo Finance)

Now, while there are some great companies here, it is true that this is not an incredibly diversified portfolio, with over 40% of the portfolio now in AAPL (AAPL) shares.

However, there are a few things that I like.

Firstly, Berkshire has been building up a significant position in Energy, through Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). With over 28% in the latter, it's not crazy to think that Berkshire will at some point attempt a takeover.

On the other hand, while not shown here, Berkshire also has some very interesting investments overseas, particularly in Japan and also South America.

Additionally, Berkshire continues to hold its passive and long-term interest in five very large Japanese companies, each of which operates in a highly-diversified manner somewhat similar to the way Berkshire itself is run. We increased our holdings in all five last year after Greg Abel and I made a trip to Tokyo to talk with their management.

Source: 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Berkshire also has some exposure to Nu Bank (NU), which I have reviewed before and quite like.

Overall, Berkshire does have numerous income streams, with exposure to diversified sectors and even countries.

Profitability and Cash Flow

Profits and cash flow are a must, especially when we have to account for the risk of inflation and recession. Cash flows, ultimately, determine stock prices, and this is something Warren Buffett knows very well.

BRK Cash flow (Macrotrends)

Berkshire has been steadily increasing its cash flows over the last 10 years, maintaining a steady growth rate and achieving great profitability metrics.

Again, there's no reason to believe this won't keep being the case if the U.S. economy stays strong.

But even if it doesn't, a company with healthy cash flows and, as we will see below, a strong balance sheet, will fare much better than one's that don't.

Balance Sheet Strength

With assets well exceeding liabilities, and a record amount of cash in the books, this is another great reason to hold Berkshire.

BRK Liabilities (Alpha Spread) BRK Assets (Alpha Spread)

Berkshire has $38 billion in cash and short-term investments, and this will put it in an incredible position to benefit if asset prices come down from here.

A Good Inflation Hedge And More

With all this said, Berkshire seems like a good hold here given the current macro outlook.

As I have discussed before, with the rise in geopolitical tensions, inflation appears to be more certain, and we also cannot forget to mention that an external shock could send the economy into recession.

In this regard, through its stock holdings, Berkshire is reasonably well protected against inflation. Energy stocks should do well in this environment, while many of Berkshire's operating businesses, such as logistics and insurance, should be able to quickly adjust to inflation.

On the other hand, thanks to its record amount of cash, I believe Berkshire is well-positioned to benefit from a stock market selloff. Buffett has proved many times that it is in these times of distress that he manages to strike great deals for Berkshire.

Previous examples of this include Bank of America (BAC) and American Express.

Risks

With that said, Berkshire has also faced problems lately, and the stock isn't exactly cheap, trading at 1.5x book value.

Furthermore, the company is facing issues with its utility and railway business:

At BNSF, the outlays in excess of GAAP depreciation charges since our purchase 14 years ago have totaled a staggering $22 billion or more than $11⁄2 billion annually. Ouch! That sort of gap means BNSF dividends paid to Berkshire, its owner, will regularly fall considerably short of BNSF's reported earnings unless we regularly increase the railroad's debt. And that we do not intend to do. It will be many years until we know the final tally from BHE's forest-fire losses and can intelligently make decisions about the desirability of future investments in vulnerable western states. It remains to be seen whether the regulatory environment will change elsewhere."

Source: Shareholder Letter.

Takeaway

All in all, I do think Berkshire has some appeal at this point. The company is well positioned for what's to come and has diverse revenue streams. While this won't supercharge your portfolio returns, it seems like a good place to diversify our long-term holdings.