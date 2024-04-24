Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) is a land developer and home-builder.

I have covered AMREP since February 2023, with a Buy rating until January 2024, when I changed my rating to Hold. The reason I was bullish on the name and then not anymore was the tremendous stock price appreciation from February 2023 to January 2024, from ~$12 per share to ~$21 per share.

After such an appreciation and the realization of most of the value of non-core assets that Nicholas Bodnar's article correctly identified a few years ago, the company is trading at book value, leaving little room for improvement from a balance sheet perspective, and at a high multiple of recurring earnings capacity.

In this article, I review the company's 3Q24 results and 10-Q report. I find signs of a more active homebuilding segment in New Mexico and a conversion of commercial properties to cash, decreasing the EV of the company. Still, my read is that the company's stock is not an opportunity at these prices when compared to recurring earnings capacity.

Quarter results and prospects

Sale of commercial properties: In my last article, I commented that AXR had leased two commercial properties but was in the process of selling them. Indeed, the company recorded the sale in 3Q24, generating an additional $6 million in revenues and moving those assets to cash and financial investments (now totaling $23 million). Unfortunately, the project generated accrual losses, as the cost of the buildings was higher (by $200 thousand) than the contracted price.

Adjusting the gross margin: With a big sale representing 50% of the quarter's profits happening at an accrual gross margin of less than 0%, the company's aggregate gross margin suffered significantly. However, when removing this sale from the results, the company is still operating at a gross margin of about 40%, and generating revenues at a run rate of about $34 million per year ($25 million for the 9M24 period).

Indications of improving homebuilding segment: The increase in interest rates was a negative for AMREP's two segments, land development and homebuilding. The company was unable to sell some of its home assets, preferring to lease them. Those assets accumulated close to $7 million in the first half of FY24.

Fortunately, the 3Q24 results show improvements in AMREP's appetite for homebuilding and the health of its end markets. To begin with, the company still generated about $2.5 million in home sales for the quarter, which is the normal range, but did not continue accumulating inventories. A second indication comes from AMREP's disclosed construction in progress. Whereas AMREP reported 40 homes under construction in 2Q24, it reported 60 of them in 3Q24.

The company's average selling price has been $530 thousand per home for the past two years, at a rate of about 20/25 per year. The 60 homes under construction could represent about $12 million in annual revenues (25 homes sold).

Continued shareholder buying: One of the shareholders groups, which accounted for 14% of the company's stock as of August 2023, has continued buying AMREP's stock at $20+ prices. Insiders have cumulatively purchased 172 thousand shares on a TTM basis (about 3% of the share count).

Revisiting the valuation

Since my latest article, in which I changed my rating of the stock to Hold, AMREP's share price has appreciated 5%. Still, the company also realized the sale of commercial buildings, leading to higher cash and investment balances and, therefore, a lower EV, currently sitting at $88 million.

At a current market cap of $110 million, the stock price already discounts most of the (booked) value of the company's land development assets.

Approaching the valuation from an operational profitability standpoint does not yield a result that is meaningfully different from my January article. In order to generate a 10% cash flow yield on the $88 million EV, the company should generate about $9 million in NOPAT. With $14 million in NOLs, the company can approximately avoid paying taxes on the first $60 million in profits (assuming a 25% effective income tax rate), so NOPAT can be equated to operating income.

At the OpEx level, the company has slowly increased its recurring SG&A expenses as it pays more attention to the more management-heavy homebuilding segment. SG&A runs at a rate of about $7/8 million per year. That means the company has to generate $15/16 million in gross margins to generate the profitability we need for the 10% cash flow yield.

Back in January, I used a 30% gross margin assumption, considering high price cycles like 2021/22/23 and lower cycles like the pre-pandemic period. Using that assumption yields necessary recurring revenues of about $52 million, compared to recurring revenues of about $33 million expected for this year.

I believe the company could sell more land and achieve that run rate, but that is an optimistic assumption, which, I believe, is already embedded in the company's stock price, and therefore not an opportunity. I prefer to continue patiently waiting on AMREP.