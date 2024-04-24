Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVR Partners: Q1 Distribution Outlook And Potential Buyout

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • Given current fertilizer prices, CVR Partners should see a higher Q1 distribution compared to Q4.
  • Icahn Enterprises has said it may look to acquire or sell its stake in the fertilizer maker.
  • The pending sale of a fertilizer plant to Koch Ag & Energy Solutions suggests that CVR Partners' plants are undervalued.

Large-capacity workshop for the production of ammonia of a petrochemical plant. Exterior of tube furnace, Shaft converter, CO2 adsorber with copy space.

Aliaksandr Yarmashchuk

In my last article in February on CVR Partners (UAN), I wrote I thought the “Buy”-rated company would pay a higher variable distribution than it did in Q4 as fertilizer prices had rallied from their lows. With

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
4.41K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UAN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News