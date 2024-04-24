Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ManpowerGroup: Sell Rated On Negative Outlook Ahead

Apr. 24, 2024 2:10 PM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
80 Followers

Summary

  • ManpowerGroup is recommended as a sell due to uncertain macro-conditions and declining revenue.
  • The company provides staffing services across various industries and regions.
  • Operating conditions remain weak, and the outlook for recovery is uncertain, with businesses cautious in their hiring.

Smartly dressed business woman walking along a pathway of arrows

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is a sell rating. I am not confident of a recovery in the coming months, given the uncertain macro-conditions. Businesses are unlikely to restart their hiring momentum given the

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
80 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News