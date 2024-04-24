We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is a sell rating. I am not confident of a recovery in the coming months, given the uncertain macro-conditions. Businesses are unlikely to restart their hiring momentum given the uncertain outlook. As MAN’s revenue continues to decline, fixed costs are going to represent a larger portion of revenue, driving stronger negative operating leverage.

Business overview

MAN provides staffing services, including temporary staffing, contract staffing, permanent work placements, etc. The targeted customers range across various industries. Geography-wise, as of 1Q24, MAN breaks it down into the Americas (24% of revenue), Southern Europe (45% of revenue), Northern Europe (20% of revenue), and Asia Pacific Middle East [APME] (12% of revenue). MAN’s competitive moat is its scale (at $18.6 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, it is one of the largest players in the industry), which enables it to more efficiently source for the right candidates. Because of the longstanding relationship it has already established with hiring departments, they are able to source for more “supply” of jobs for candidates as well.

1Q24 results update

Released on April 18, 2024, 1Q24 revenue fell 7.3% to ~$4.4 billion, missing consensus expectations for a 6.7% decline. Adjusting for FX, revenue fell 5.5% y/y, accelerating the decline of 5.2% from 4Q23. Geography-wise, on a constant currency basis, Southern Europe fell 4.9% y/y, Northern Europe fell 12.1%, the Americas fell 1.1% y/y, and APME fell 4.8%. Of all the regions, only the Americas saw sequential improvement in y/y decline (1.1% in 1Q24 vs. 4.5% in 4Q23), suggesting little to no evidence of recovery growth. At the profit line, EBITA margins fell 100 bps to 1.8%, reflecting negative operating leverage. EPS came in at $0.94, beating consensus of $0.91, but this is mainly due to the lower tax rate (27.9% in 1Q24 vs. 32.7% in 4Q23 and 28.9% in 1Q23).

Operating conditions are still weak

I think the current operating conditions make the outlook for MAN's recovery uncertain and gloomy, even though there are early signs of improvement, such as the stabilization of demand for temp staffing in key markets like the US, UK, France, and Italy, and positive staffing trends in LatAm and APME (note that LatAm saw double-digit y/y revenue growth). This one-quarter of stability does not, in my opinion, constitute a trend.

MorningStar

Just a few months ago, the market was confident that the Fed would cut rates by 75bps (3 cuts) by December; however, because of the sticky inflation and hot labor market, this has increasingly become unlikely. The Fed has also made a statement recognizing this fact, and this has introduced another round of uncertainty to businesses as to when they should ramp up hiring to prepare for the economic recovery. As such, I expect MAN to continue facing growth headwinds as businesses (in its key regions: Europe and North America) remain cautious in their hiring as they await signs that the economic environment is on a sustainable path of improvement.

The data from 1Q24 backs up my negative narrative. The rate of decline in constant currency revenue growth increased from 5.2% y/y in 4Q23 to 5.5% in 1Q24. Management has mentioned that they have not seen a positive inflection point in temp staffing demand yet, which makes it difficult to predict when revenue will recover. Enterprise technology has slow demand for temporary workers, and the manufacturing sector outside of automobiles in Europe is also doing poorly, both of which are impacting MAN's revenue performance.

So that's how I would say it at this point, kind of in line with what Jonas said. No inflection point at this point, but we are seeing stability. 1Q24 earnings

Redfox Capital Ideas

Investors should also note that negative operating leverage could pick up pace from here, as fixed costs seem to represent a larger portion of revenue today. As revenue continued to decline over the past few quarters, adj. EBITA margins continued to fall accordingly. Given the macro uncertainty ahead, I don’t see a strong inflection in revenue growth anytime soon; in contrast, it is likely that businesses will continue to stay conservative, which could cause revenue to decline further. We have seen in the Jun-20 quarter that margins fall a lot faster when revenue drops below the $4 billion market (Jun-20 revenue = $3.7 billion).

Internal initiatives well position the business for growth recovery

One encouraging thing is that MAN is working to improve the efficiency and productivity of its technology and finance departments in the medium to long term. For example, the establishment of a worldwide business services center in Portugal to cater to the financial requirements of its European business and the rollout of PowerSuite, a cloud-based platform for the front and back offices, are good examples. The timing of MAN's strong recovery growth is just a matter of time, in my opinion. The company appears to be well-prepared for this, as it has not incurred a restructuring charge in years. This indicates that the company has adjusted its headcount and costs appropriately to reflect the current, stabilized levels of staffing activity.

Balance sheet strong enough to tide through this cycle

Additionally, MAN should have no issues waiting for the economy to recover, as it has a pretty strong balance sheet to tide through the near-term volatility. As of 1Q24, it has cash and cash equivalents of ~$604 million and total debt (excluding leases) of $984 million, netting off to ~$380 million of net debt, which is just 0.4x LTM EBITDA. With the current cash balance, it would not have any issues with paying out consensus expected dividends (c. $2.96 per share) as well (amounting to a total of ~$143 million), so there is no risk of a dividend cut.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model MAN using a forward EBITDA approach, and using my assumptions, I believe MAN is worth $59. I expect MAN to continue seeing revenue decline in FY24 due to the uncertain macroeconomic conditions that cause businesses to remain conservative in their hiring decisions. Management's updated guidance for 2Q24 (they guided for constant currency decline of 2 to 6%, but based on my adjustments for FX given the strong USD movement since the start of April, I assumed another 300bps of headwinds, leading to an adjusted reported revenue guide of -5 to -9%) is a clear sign that 2Q24 has not seen any improvements. I am assuming that FY24 revenue will come in at the high-end of the guide (expecting some form of economic recovery as the Fed cut rates in the coming months). As revenue decline, MAN should see EBITDA margins decline as well due to negative operating leverage. Valuation should continue to trend at ~7.2x forward EBITDA, similar to where peers (Randstad, Korn Ferry, and PageGroup) are trading at, an average of ~7.2x forward EBITDA, given they have a similar growth outlook.

Risk

The upside risk to my sell rating is that central banks in MAN’s key regions cut rates faster than expected, driving a strong economic recovery in the coming months. This will drive more demand for MAN’s services, leading to strong EBITDA growth (from top-line recovery and operating leverage). The market will also likely drive up valuation multiples as they expect strong recovery growth in FY25.

Conclusion

My view for MAN is a sell rating. The uncertain economic outlook is causing businesses to be cautious in their hiring, leading to declining revenue for MAN, and I expect this to continue for the near future as the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates as aggressively as previously anticipated. This will result in negative operating leverage, further pressuring profitability. While MAN is taking steps to improve efficiency and has a strong balance sheet, these factors are not enough to offset the headwinds from the macro environment in the near-term.