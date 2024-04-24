Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2024 1:58 PM ETBlue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Stock
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Nesci - President and Chief Executive Officer
Kelly Pecoraro - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Crowley - Piper Sandler
Christopher O'Connell - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Blue Foundry Bancorp's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

Comments made during today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Blue Foundry encourages all participants to refer to the full disclaimer contained in this morning's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on bluefoundrybank.com.

During the call, management will refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to today's earnings release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. As a reminder, this event is being recorded. Your line will be muted for the duration of the call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to President and CEO, Jim Nesci. Please go ahead.

James Nesci

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. I am joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Pecoraro. I'm going to provide a strategic update, and then Kelly will discuss the company's first quarter financial results in detail.

We continue to focus on executing against our strategy and delivering value for all of Blue Foundry stakeholders. Paramount to our success is our ability to leverage the company's strong capital position to fund asset and deposit growth. The first quarter was a promising step in the right direction.

During the quarter, we grew deposits by $46 million. This growth was driven by the execution of

